Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Rapsody For The Grammy Awards

Gretzky Wolf

Rapsody’s journey from the streets of North Carolina to the global stage has always been one of self-expression, authenticity, and unapologetic artistry. The now Grammy Award-winning rapper has been a fixture in hip-hop for years, not just because of her thought-provoking lyricism and storytelling, but because of the way she uses every aspect of her craft as a tool for cultural commentary. With a discography that includes Laila’s Wisdom, Eve, Please Don’t Cry and her now Grammy winning record, “3:AM” with Erykah Badu, Rapsody has proven herself to be one of the most cerebral and talented artists in hip-hop. Her music—introspective, and unabashed pride in her Black identity—has created a global cult fanbase.

However, just as much as her lyrics speak to the heart, her fashion choices serve as an extension of the same values: freedom, self-empowerment, and a defiant celebration of Blackness. Draped in a custom Saint Jermaine gown designed by couturier Jerri and facilitated by Fe Noel and Byrd Olivieri, she stepped onto the red carpet embodying regal defiance. The dress—adorned with cowrie shells, Black Swarovski crystals, and crowned with a stunning headpiece made a statement. “Her freedom, creativity, boldness, blackness and regality,” Rapsody says of Grace Jones, who her ensemble was inspired by. “During the holiday break, I was drawn back to her music, watching old interviews, and while I was studying style on Pinterest, she was all over my pinned boards. I was attracted to how free she is in her art, conversations, and style statements.”

She also explains that Jones exudes a level of freedom she’s found herself in, in this current season of her life. “She has been a beautiful reminder that freedom is the God-given duty and light we should exist in,” Rapsody notes. The artist expresses that she saw an image of Jones adorned in a crystal crown, with white body paint in the shape of the letter X, and an all-white blazer–this spoke to her. Rapsody believes that Jones crowned herself a boundless queen through self-expression, this look she pinpointed on defines this. “I’m not sure [about the] meaning of the X’s on her face, but to me it spoke to rebellion and resistance to conform to anything and anyone that didn’t align with our purest and most honest selves. I thought it’d be a beautiful homage and inspiration in my own walk of not needing validation from anyone or anything; I crown myself.”

This feeling of freedom guided her entire look, from the crown she placed on her head to the intention behind every stitch. Truly a majestic way to begin Black History Month. “It was my reintroduction to who I am and what I represent,” she explains. “I’ve been labeled hotep, too Black, well, let me lean in all the way and show you just how Black I can get.”

Rapsody sketched the design concept alongside her good friend and designer, Byrd Olivieri, before reaching out to Brooklyn-based designer Fe Noel to help bring it to life. “I met Fe in 2020 through the style architect Misa Hylton, and I’ve been a fan of her brand ever since. I shared the concept with her and design, and I was elated that she wanted to assist me in bringing this vision to life,” she explains. “She then reached out to Jerri to create the dress and stitch the cowrie shells, and she found the amazing Shakira Javonni on Instagram to stitch Grace on the dress,” she continued. The crown adorned with Black Swarovski crystals, amethyst, and black turmoil stones was made by Ashaka, whose work with Erykah Badu made her the perfect choice. “It was a joy to create this with all sistahs and brothas! It was spiritual.”

When it came to glam, the eyes had to make a statement. Rapsody shared that Kierra Lanice, her makeup artist, agreed that her look for the night should consist of a bold eye detail. “I love picking colors and creative designs, and I love a variety of lash styles. I have big eyes, and my lid is a good canvas to play on for that reason. Also, a dark liner to bring out the chocolate in them,” the artist explains.

Setting the energy for the day was just as important as the look itself. “The music needed to reflect how I felt and what would play if I had theme music for every walk I took that day,” Rapsody says. The playlist was intentional. It consisted of songs including “Why We Sing” by Kirk Franklin, “Save the Children” by Gil Scott-Heron, “Here Comes the Sun” by Nina Simone, “I Say A Little Prayer” by Aretha Franklin, and “Musicology” by Prince which all played while she got dressed. Once in her gown, Jerri recited “For the Millions” by The Last Poets. “It gave me chills,” Rapsody recalls. On the way to the ceremony, the soundtrack continued with Fela Kuti. “There was so much beautiful energy with me and around me from so many people I love.”

For Rapsody’s 2025 Grammy Awards style moment, the final result was, in her own words, “Afro Futuristic, ancestral [and] royal,” Rapsody declares. She was guided by the idea of purity. “For me that looked like [embracing] Blackness and culture,” she added.

01 01 Cowrie Shells Reign Supreme Before Rapsody’s final fitting, a close-up look at the cowrie shells which were expertly sewn onto the gown by Jerri. Mikey Schoenfeld

02 02 A Sleek Hat A glimpse at the hat by designer Ashaka Givens. Gretzky Wolf

03 03 Regal Energy A closer look at Rapsody’s headpiece. Gretzky Wolf

04 04 Gems Galore Gretzky Wolf

05 05 A Picturesque Grace Jones Detail A close-up look at the thorough detail featuring Grace Jones. Gretzky Wolf

06 06 Nail Game Rapsody’s nails by Lisa Lalinda accentuate her hat and are a unique juxtaposition when paralleled with her custom gown. Gretzky Wolf

07 07 A Stunning Beauty Look Kierra Lanice delivered a memorable eye moment for the artist which fared well for her theme of the evening. Gretzky Wolf

08 08 Nail Game 2.0 With her gown on all of the details truly pop, here’s an example. Gretzky Wolf

09 09 A Striking Bodice This detailed shot provides an intimate look at the bodice portion of Rapsody’s gown.

10 10 A Close Up Before she heads out for the Grammys the artist provides a look at both her glam and her gown. Gretzky Wolf

11 11 One Moment For The Eyes If you look close enough you’ll see a shimmery green eyeshadow hue that pops especially when paired with the artist’s hat. Gretzky Wolf

12 12 Side Profile The exquisite side profile of the gown by Fe Noel. Gretzky Wolf

13 13 Strike A Pose Rapsody provides a full-length look at her gown by Fe Noel. Gretzky Wolf

14 14 Couturier Jerri Admires His Work The designer and couturier stands alongside Rapsody before she heads over to the Grammys. Gretzky Wolf

15 15 One Final Look A representative from Rapsody’s team preps her one last time before she schleps to the Grammys. Gretzky Wolf