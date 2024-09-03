Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Rae Burrell Of The Los Angeles Sparks

Elton Anderson

Off the court of the WNBA, Rae Burrell reinvented herself into a woman who was unafraid to take risks with fashion in a literal sense. Ahead of each game, Burrell works with her stylist Sydney Bordonaro to perfect each piece that adorns her body. Bordonaro and other stylists are a part of the rising number of fashion connoisseurs who have been lending their prowess to gathering unique pieces for athletes. This rising number has led to the fixation on tunnel looks within the WNBA. And Burrell is gladly joining the fold. The Los Angeles Sparks player stands proudly at 6’2” and her statuesque frame pushes her onto a platform of her own. With her kinship with Bordonaro, she has been trying out eccentric pieces by designers local to Los Angeles–and items by Rick Owens have also been spotted on Burrell.

An MNML sweater vest, a pair of pearl Betsey Johnson booties, and a Nayr Studio mohair bag in grey are the elements that stood out most in this look. A bralette by Amazon, a gag-worthy Belacartes belt, and Nryva cowhide shorts were additional components that were equally pivotal. Wholly, this outfit felt like a kinship of sorts–both Rae and Sydney’s style inclinations led to it, these items are reflective of the image that Burrell is portraying right now: a woman who oozes confidence and has a self-assured nature.

Burrell began working with her stylist during her rookie season in 2022. Since then their relationship has led the WNBA player to become more expressive and experimental. Rae says that they work cohesively together to create memorable moments. Bordonaro shares in an email that in the early days of their relationship it felt like playing dress up. “She was able to hear my thought process and understand the ideas and reasoning behind certain looks,” the stylist noted. “I would try outrageous combinations and bounced ideas off of her during those fittings and she’d empower me to take those risks.”

Baggy dad-inspired trousers and pants, what Bordonaro calls “fly jackets,” and cropped baby tees are currently a part of the mix for Rae’s pre-game outfits, and so is bulky footwear. “A fire pair of shades is a must too–we’re always going to keep a cute bag in the mix,” the stylist expressed.

Allen Iverson is an originator of tunnel looks before they were referred to as such. Rae says during our conversation that she looks up to him due to his fearlessness. “Allen Iverson was someone bringing his style and fashion into the tunnel, wearing his chains and showing himself through his clothes.” She details that her style pulls from her Las Vegas roots in addition to spending so much time in Los Angeles at the moment.

For last week’s game against the New York Liberty, Burrell and Bordonaro worked on an energetic look. When tasked with detailing her ongoing relationship with fashion Rae says at times she enjoys fusing feminine and masculine energies. “Sometimes I like to go more tomboy, sometimes I like to go more sexy, girly, and sometimes there’s a little mix of that.” This deems her a bit of a chameleon when it comes to game-ready style. “I like to make a statement when I walk into the room and I want people to notice my outfit when I come into a space,” she adds.

01 01 Getting Ready With Rae Burrell Makeup artist Melissa Sandoval applies foundation to Burrell.

02 02 Accessories Take Center Stage Burrell dons pieces by Belacartes, a belt, and signature jewelery by Ian Charms.

03 03 A Closer Look Burrell dons jewelry by Ian Charms.

04 04 A Tiny Smile A close-up of Burrell before she heads to the Los Angeles Sparks game versus the New York Liberty.

05 05 Betsey Johnson Goes Western Fashion legend Betsey Johnson gets a special moment via a pair of sparkly cowboy-inspired boots.

06 06 Strike A Pose Burrell stuns in an intimate shot showcasing her entire look.

07 07 Supporting Emerging Designers The Nayr Studio bag is worth a callout here by rising creative New York City-based creative Alaïa Ryan.

08 08 Another Glam Shot Adorned in her streetwear-inspired pieces and her glam makeup Burrell is game-ready.

09 09 Heading Out Burrell prepares to head out to her latest game.

10 10 One Final Look From an interesting angle, Burrell showcases a final look at her game look ahead of her tunnel appearance.

Credits:

Producer/Creative Director: Robyn Mowatt

Photographer: Elton Anderson Jr.

Photo Assistant: Gabu

Stylist: Sydney Bordonaro

Makeup: Melissa Sandoval c/o Mulberry Street Co.