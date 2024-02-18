Essence Style Diary: Get Ready With P.J. Tucker For A Private All-Star Weekend Event

RJ Givans

P.J. Tucker is the most stylish player of the second-ranked team in the Western Conference of the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers. Ahead of games, the Raleigh, North Carolina native collaborates with celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod to conjure outfits that combine luxury fashion with street style. The duo often blends trending European brands with Tucker’s extensive sneaker collection. Friday night was no different, with McLeod in tow, when we spoke he was prepping for a jam-packed evening in Indianapolis, Indiana the host city of this year’s All-Star Weekend.

Over a phone call, Tucker tells me that he’s always had a love for fashion. “I’ve always enjoyed putting clothes on, even as a kid,” he says. “My love affair for clothes [has] been going on my entire life.” This affinity combined with the rise of the media’s fixation on tunnel looks has turned his game day ensembles into a proverbial runway. On any given day, due to his willingness to take risks, he might be spotted in monochromatic clothing like a bright red Daniel’s Leather two-piece outfit with Bottega Veneta leather shoes or a nearly all-gray look comprised of Louis Vuitton pieces by Virgil Abloh. He says that the latter which he wore for the season’s first game is a favorite: it consisted of trousers with a bit of an oversized feel, a white tee, and an incredible bomber coat in dark gray.

Now in his 18th season as a pro basketball player, he’s stepping out in pieces by brands he resonates with. When tasked with naming specific brands he immediately says his top picks currently are Bottega Veneta, JW Anderson, and Loewe. He says he loves the way these brands look on him too. “Loewe has been killing it lately. The last couple of collections have been really good.” The intentional cuts of their garments are what he’s most attracted to. McLeod tells me that many of their game day outfits aren’t pre-planned, instead over a call on Friday she says she often freestyles and creates looks based on what he currently has in his closet. According to McLeod, the moments they create are a reflection of their effective communication skills. “We communicate visually,” she adds. On their lauded style efforts P.J. mentions that it’s interesting how their relationship has evolved. He notes that his outfits have transformed into a fusion of his style fused with what McLeod is drawn to–he also mentions that he feels they collaborate well as a team.

Since it’s been 35 years since the All-Star Game was hosted in Indianapolis, it’s a given that the weekend’s looks are important. Ahead of P.J.’s evening where he plans to host a sneaker event and attend a private Gentleman’s Supper Club event, he and McLeod paired items from an array of designers. They eventually land on a skull jacket by Kapital, a Tom Ford white T-shirt, a pair of Coach leather pants, and a pair of maroon Jordan 1 sneakers. Accessories included stacked John Hardy necklaces, bracelets, and a glitzy signet ring also by the New York City-based jewelry brand.

This outfit may seem low-key to some but to anyone with an eagle eye, it’s a heavy-hitting fusion of garments. All of the items that it is comprised of allude to the longstanding power of Tucker’s style. It also pinpoints his dedication to looking good whenever he leaves his home. Every fashion moment is important to him, and that’s his modus operandi: “I’m excited for every moment, that part of me is overflowing, it’s endless,” he says.

Ahead, take a behind-the-scenes look at P.J. Tucker as he prepares for an ultra-busy evening out in Indianapolis.

01 01 Getting Ready With P.J. Tucker A closer look at Tucker’s jewelry by John Hardy. RJ Givans

02 02 The Jacket Steals The Show The Capital jacket fused with this Tom Ford tee works extremely well together. RJ Givans

03 03 Another Angle The textures of each of these pieces are made for one another. RJ Givans

04 04 Street Style Inclinations Another detailed shot further emphasizing the fit of Tucker’s street-ready jacket. RJ Givans

05 05 One Last Look When closed, the jacket showcases its skeleton details. RJ Givans