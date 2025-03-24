Angela Marie Orellana

Broadway’s Othello directed by Kenny Leon presented a refreshing take that felt fitting for the beloved Shakespearean tale. Lauded ahead of its premiere, the intricately and buzzy play was graced with the presence of heavy-hitting and lauded cast members (Kandi Burruss was also a part of the production as producer). Principal actress Kimber Elayne Sprawl who was magnificent in her approach to humanizing Emilia, the lieutenant and the wife of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Iago is one in this number. Both Gyllenhaal and Elayne Sprawl electrified the stage at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre alongside Denzel Washington who was the titular character, Othello. The nuanced performance conjured by Elayne Sprawl who is often associated with her role as the first Black Nessarose in Wicked was riveting–it also put a spotlight on the immense talent she embodies regularly through her chosen craft. “I’m so grateful to be part of this legacy. It’s incredible to think that this play was written 400 years ago, yet it still feels so relevant today,” Kimber shared the morning after her opening night performance. “The fact that we get to bring our own experiences into the story makes it even more powerful.”

The actresses’ style prowess received an injection of excitement yesterday evening. It is not remiss on her that being a part of the cast is an iconic moment, she delegates it as such. To attend opening night, Kimber hand-picked a striking number that she felt moved by: a Bibhu Mohapatra gown in black and white in addition to heels by Piferi. According to Elayne Sprawl, the gown and her accessories, a bag by Brandon Blackwood and jewelry by V.BELLAN each “embody a sense of power, resilience, and creativity.” The intention behind selecting designers of color for this moment was integral to the actress. “This moment became a sort of love letter to this city that continues to affirm my dreams,” she noted. Elayne Sprawl’s glowing makeup created by Kaley Were added to the whimsical feel of the self-styled look.

Fashion offers Kimber a chance to delve into expressing herself on an intimate level. She explained that she learned this ideal directly from her mother. On this topic, the Cincinnati, Ohio native goes on to express that her mother was always willing to take risks even if people around her didn’t understand it. “She didn’t care—it just made her more confident because she knew the choice was hers.” She declares that as someone living in New York, you’re constantly inspired by everything around you (Kimber has lived in NYC for 10 years.) Clothing and what she chooses to wear on the daily is an extension of herself. She adds that it is also reflective of her mood and that it makes her feel as though she can conquer anything.

When tasked with detailing what she’s currently energized by she says colors, textures invigorate her. “I love it all—colors, textures—but not all at the same time. I’m all about a minimal base with a standout piece, whether that’s the shoes or the jacket,” she mentions. Elayne Sprawl also expresses that she likes building upon the basics with a unique statement item that makes her look pop. “But, a minimal monochromatic look by itself is always very chic and reliable,” she adds.

On stage as Emilia, Kimber was able to embrace clothing to paint a robust picture of her unforgettable character who received an approving co-sign by veteran actress Angela Bassett. With the costume design department led by award winning designer Dede Ayite, Kimber was transformed into a high-ranked soldier. Whether in garb fit for a soldier or for a stylish citizen off-duty her transition into Emilia on stage was pivotal to the storyline which was jam-packed with emotionally charged moments.

“I love Emilia. She’s one of the most dynamic, powerful, and intelligent women Shakespeare has ever written. Emilia’s power and presence grow throughout the play. She’s fiercely loyal—to her country as a lieutenant to Othello, played by Denzel Washington, to her husband, Iago, played by Jake Gyllenhaal,” Elayne Sprawl explains. She mentions here that Emilia is willing to risk everything in service of the truth and to protect a woman she deeply cares for, who can no longer protect herself.

Witnessing these isolated moments come to life at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre felt enrapturing. Kimber offered a multi-dimensional figure who was fearless in her approach. At many points while I was at the play, I felt nearly moved by her acting prowess. Seeing a Black woman amid globally recognized talent such as Denzel Washington without skipping a beat was remarkable to witness. She mentions that Washington’s guidance throughout the process of bringing Othello to life was invaluable. “I’ve learned so much from working with Mr. Washington,” she shared. “He’s been incredibly generous with his knowledge and experiences, both on and off the stage.”

“I’m proud that I can bring a unique perspective and power to a role that isn’t typically played by a Black woman, and I’m honored to display, through Emilia, the dichotomy of all women,” Elayne Sprawl shared. “I wanted to be very intentional in exploring who Emilia was as a lieutenant, and how that experience shaped the decisions she made later on. That journey was crucial because it changed the entire course of the play.”

Kimber also mentions that she resonated with Emilia’s bravery and loyalty. These characteristics allowed her to dig even further into humanizing the fictional character. She says that Emilia is also someone who is constantly striving and seeking out what is right–one of her astrological signs, Sagittarius, is aligned with this method of thinking wholly, according to the actress.

While Bibhu Mohapatra was her designer of choice for last night, she also wore a striking Madamette cut-out dress, leather handbag and kitschy footwear designed by Quanasia Graham. Additional designers she is embracing at the moment include Rachel Scott’s Diotima. She shares that she feels there’s something so unique and authentic about the brand’s approach to design. “It’s refreshing to see a brand that really connects with its culture and brings a different perspective to the fashion industry by staying true to its values. I’m all about supporting brands that make an impact, and Diotima definitely does that,” she explains.

