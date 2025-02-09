Shatimah Brathwaite

Arriving at an aesthetically pleasing hotel in SoHo mid-afternoon to meet content creator Jenee Naylor was a unique modus operandi. As New York Fashion Week had just kicked into full swing Naylor was anticipating attending Sergio Hudson’s presentation. The influencer is no novice when it comes to showing up for designers she has in her wardrobe. Once I arrived we immediately began chatting about what she expected to see, and the level of excitement she had for the show which took place at Neue House Madison Square. “His shows remind me of ’90s supermodels, he brings the pomp and circumstance in a fun way, it’s such a vibe,” Naylor expressed. “His clothes aren’t fussy. He always does silks and flowy fabrics, I think we’re going to see more of that because of the boho [trend],” she added.

For NYFW which is notoriously known for its street style peacocking Naylor says she typically leans heavily into pieces by the house whose show she’s attending. When I asked her what drives her in terms of getting ready she expressed that she is someone who loves to be on theme. She adds that she also typically intertwines a house’s clothing with her personal style. Comfortability is another significant guiding light she leans on too.

How did the look for Sergio’s show come together? When she stopped by the brand’s showroom recently the content creator said she immediately gravitated towards a belted trench coat in cheetah print. “It was the first thing I saw when I walked in,” she explained. The fully lined outerwear piece is created with a slick velvet material and was crafted to be worn with a nearly identical slip dress. Styled with a pair of Fendi Delfina boots and a pair of polished sunglasses, the look came across as easy to piece together. However, Jenee tells me none of her outfits are effortless. Instead, she explains that each of them are filled with intention and intricately planned.

As for advice she would share to anyone looking to experiment or switch up their personal style, Naylor hones in on how enjoying the journey is highly important. Playing around and testing out clothes inside of your home are additional tips she offers. “Don’t put so much pressure on yourself. Your style is always evolving,” she added.

Below take a look at the process behind Jenee Naylor’s exquisite ensemble which was worn to Sergio Hudson’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

01 01 A Glam Moment Naylor puts the finishing touches on her stunning beauty look.

02 02 A Texture Play A shot of the velvet jacket chosen by Naylor at Sergio Hudson’s showroom. Shatimah Brathwaite

03 03 A Texture Play Shatimah Brathwaite

04 04 Glossy Footwear Options A look at the shoe choices Naylor has to choose from for New York Fashion Week including Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, and more. Shatimah Brathwaite

05 05 Bag Lady A peak at some of the accessories options Naylor has traveled with including pieces by Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and more. Shatimah Brathwaite

06 06 A Mirrored Moment Through a mirror Naylor takes a glimpse of her self-styled look. Shatimah Brathwaite

07 07 A Catwalk Moment Naylor in the full look preparing to head downstairs. Shatimah Brathwaite

08 08 A Side Profile Naylor showcases the jacket. Shatimah Brathwaite

09 09 Heading Down Moments before taking shots outside. Shatimah Brathwaite

10 10 The Full Look A final glimpse at Naylor’s incredible ensemble. Shatimah Brathwaite