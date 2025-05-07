Juan Veloz

To James Frazier, this year’s Met Gala is especially meaningful. Over a conversation days ahead of fashion’s Super Bowl, he shared that it was a celebration of Black identity through garments. To attend the affair for the first time he chose to wear a custom look by Rachel Scott, the designer behind Diotima. Scott was the inaugural recipient of the Empowered Vision Award from the Andrea W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation and the CFDA (Frazier is a Trustee of the Frazier Family Foundation.) “Rachel and I have built a relationship, and so to have this moment come to fruition is especially meaningful,” he tells ESSENCE. Frazier enlisted his stylist Milton Dixon III to execute the intentional look for Monday evening: a sophisticated black blazer paired with a white button-up, sleek matching trousers, and Bottega Veneta footwear. Additionally, the look featured a crochet vest. Fittingly the trousers featured a crochet panel with intricate beading–this key detail and the vest were additions that speak to Scott’s unique design prowess.

“Walking into the Met in Diotima is a way to honor Rachel’s artistry and reinforce the power of investing in Black creative visions,” Frazier shared. This year’s Met Gala centered around Black Dandyism with the theme “Superfine,” notably, it offered an opportunity for Scott to showcase her skill level. However, it also provided a moment for James to witness how others interpret the theme. Black tailoring and Black style to Frazier are a means of self-expression.

Regarding how Scott was hand-picked as the designer for this moment James shared that he and Milton attended Diotima’s Fall/Winter 2025 presentation. After attending, the duo was left inspired. “We took inspiration from Rachel’s recent collection–her approach to tailoring and layering was incredibly intentional and elegant,” Milton shared. He adds that he and Rachel paired structuring with her signature crochet to add texture, warmth, and a softer edge. “Since James often draws creative inspiration from his mother, and Rachel’s collection was a tribute to the matriarch, it feels like a natural and meaningful alignment,” Milton added. As a whole, to Milton and James, the design was deeply personal. “It nods to the theme of Black Dandyism, rooted in tradition and legacy, where style carries both narrative and inheritance,” the stylist noted.

The relationship between stylist and client was put to the ultimate test with this partnership. However, both individuals annihilated the theme. Transparently, it’s due to how Milton has taken the time to allow James to further explore his affinity for clothing. The stylist expressed that when the two first began partnering he discovered that his client had closets filled with garbs by Junya Watanabe, Thom Browne, Marni, and Louis Vuitton–James often opted for Theory suits and workout gear. For the past two years, they’ve been working together to merge James’s philanthropic work and personal storytelling, of course alongside fashion, according to Milton. “It’s been rewarding helping him express himself through style in a way that feels grounded and true to who he is. It used to be about cut, the color, the fit, but now he’s starting to dress with intention. There’s a deeper meaning behind each look.”

James on working with Milton: “He truly understands my interests, my taste, and my sense of style and is able to add his artistry to that,” he noted. “In terms of how we collaborated for our look, we’d have phone calls. We had a few in-person fittings where we had discussions with Rachel.”

The ideas associated with Black tailoring and our style spoke to Frazier. “The idea of Black tailoring and Black style speaks to how we’ve used fashion across generations to assert presence, identity, pride, as well as for me, that connection goes deep,” Frazier tells ESSENCE. He expounds upon this ideal by stating whether he’s realized it or not, he’s always been drawn to style as a means for communicating values and roots. “Being able to do this on a stage in collaboration with Rachel and Milton feels like it’s truly a full circle moment.” He explains that through this parent’s foundation, Andrea W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation, launching the Empowered Vision Award with the CFDA was done to directly support independent Black designers like Rachel Scott of Diotima. Frazier notes that designers including Scott are shaping the future of the industry due to their talent and perspective.

“Our team has been working closely with her to bring her long-term goals to life from refining her brand strategy to also expanding visibility and scaling the business in a way that also maintains her voice and stays true to her voice,” James shared.

A notion that sticks out firmly is how Scott often urges women to engage with resort wear and ready-to-wear women’s clothing differently. This level of experimentation and inclusion is downright inspiring. And it also is in the same vein as this year’s Met Gala theme. Black Dandyism asks many of us to style ourselves in a manner that feels aligned with our identities. This contemporary ensemble does just that.

01 01 A Close-Up Moments ahead of stepping out to the Met Gala, James Frazier gets a clean line up. Juan Veloz

02 02 Intricate Crochet Details A look at the stunning vest created by Rachel Scott, the designer behind Diotima. Juan Veloz

03 03 Black Dandyism Reigns Supreme This shot keys in on the intricacy of Rachel Scott’s designs for this special evening. Juan Veloz

04 04 Delicate Beading Another look at the delicate beading that was a key component of Frazier’s custom look by Rachel Scott. Juan Veloz

05 05 Nearly Out The Door In this moment, stylist Milton Dixon III and designer Rachel Scott give finishing touches ahead of James’s exit. Juan Veloz

06 06 A Contemporary Black Dandy This moment showcases the level of detailing that went into James Frazier’s blazer coat and vest by Rachel Scott. Juan Veloz

07 07 A Poignant Shot In this shot, Rachel Scott’s design is showcased in a unique manner. Juan Veloz

08 08 The Designer And Her Muse Designer Rachel Scott and James Frazier strike a pose. Juan Veloz

09 09 A Legacy James Frazier and his mother Andrea W. Frazier pose for a moment ahead of his exit. Juan Veloz