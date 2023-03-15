Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready For The 2023 Oscars With Kelvin Harrison Jr.

“A man is never fully dressed without a lil bling.” And for the 95th Academy Awards this past weekend, actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. was surely blinged-out. For the big night, Kelvin wore a Dior grey wool suit with an ivory sheer silk shirt and embellished brooches (the source of that bling) from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 men’s collection. Looking incredibly chic, yet cool — something the Chevalier actor is quite known for. Over the past decade, Kelvin has starred in some of the most acclaimed films (see; Birth of a Nation, Luce, Cyrano, and Elvis) and throughout has cultivated quite the style portfolio. From challenging the norm of menswear and thinking outside the box with his red carpet ensembles, Kelvin is a style star we should all be paying attention to.

ESSENCE got an exclusive BTS look into Harrison’s pre-Oscar process. From grooming (s/o to Dior Beauty) and a mini hotel photoshoot (s/o to Sami Drasin) to heading to the Dolby Theater in style.

Let’s take a peek at Kelvin’s getting-ready diary.

01 Dior x Kelvin Harrison Jr. What I love about this Dior Fall 23 suit was that it felt like a modern take on 18th Century Rococo style (Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-George). With an emphasis on asymmetry (the different lengths of self-fabric ties) and ornamentation (the decorative shell pins used as closures). The look had a sense of lightness and playfulness, all of which were reminders to me of my film Chevalier. I love a nod to my characters because they feel like they share a piece of my heart once it’s all done, it’s exciting to bring them to the carpet. Sami Drasin

03 How Did You Hone In On Your Personal Style? I’m still figuring out what my personal style is but I will say there’s a rule of three I think I like to follow – it must be simple (meaning not too many big ideas playing at once). It must feel personal. It must be fun. Sami Drasin

07 The Joy of Fashion I love it [fashion] because its an opportunity for me to try on characters I’ve seen either on the street, back at home or in a movie. One of my favorite artists is Robert Rauschenberg and I feel like Michael Fisher and I explore fashion like a Raushenberg painting. Sami Drasin

Images courtesy of Sami Drasin (@samidrasin)