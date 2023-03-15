Home · Fashion

Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready For The 2023 Oscars With Kelvin Harrison Jr.

In collaboration with Dior, the actor and style star gave us a special sneak peek into getting ready for the 2023 Oscars.
Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready For The 2023 Oscars With Kelvin Harrison Jr.

“A man is never fully dressed without a lil bling.” And for the 95th Academy Awards this past weekend, actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. was surely blinged-out. For the big night, Kelvin wore a Dior grey wool suit with an ivory sheer silk shirt and embellished brooches (the source of that bling) from the Fall/Winter 2023-2024 men’s collection. Looking incredibly chic, yet cool — something the Chevalier actor is quite known for. Over the past decade, Kelvin has starred in some of the most acclaimed films (see; Birth of a Nation, Luce, Cyrano, and Elvis) and throughout has cultivated quite the style portfolio. From challenging the norm of menswear and thinking outside the box with his red carpet ensembles, Kelvin is a style star we should all be paying attention to.

ESSENCE got an exclusive BTS look into Harrison’s pre-Oscar process. From grooming (s/o to Dior Beauty) and a mini hotel photoshoot (s/o to Sami Drasin) to heading to the Dolby Theater in style.

Let’s take a peek at Kelvin’s getting-ready diary.

Images courtesy of Sami Drasin (@samidrasin)

TOPICS: 