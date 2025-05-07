Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Ayra Starr For The Met Gala

Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

When Ayra Starr learned that she had been invited to the 2025 Met Gala, the “Fashion Killer” songstress was in disbelief. “I was on set filming and all I could say was ‘Stoppp!’” Starr told ESSENCE. “When reality sank in, all I felt was excitement and zoomies about what I was going to be wearing for my debut.”

A 22-year-old Afrobeats sensation, Starr has always been lauded for her ethereal, celestial style. She attributes her dress sense to the matriarchs of her family, her mother and aunt, specifically. Raised between Benin and Nigeria, her otherworldly aesthetic is not limited to one source. Starr said, “I get inspired [by] different things and people around me.”

Whether she’s performing at Paris Fashion Week or embracing a new persona in a music video, Starr has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her hair, nails, and various modes of self-expression. The dress code for the event: “Tailored for You,” an ode to the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition on Black Dandyism—required Starr and her stylist Karen Binns to expand her universe even further. “The theme itself made me think outside of the box because I wanted to do a mix of modern and old,” she said. “But I love a good challenge and owned it.”

Starr made her Met Gala debut in a custom look designed by British-Ghanaian Ozwald Boateng, a master tailor whose craftsmanship and creative use of color redefined the menswear paradigm. In 1995, Boateng was the first Black tailor to open an eponymous storefront on Savile Row in London. Wearing a tuxedo dress with tribal mohair and a black satin label, Starr turned heads on the blue carpet with a deep v-neck, high leg slit, and open back. The dress mimicked a trench coat silhouette and was lined with blue-turquoise fabric on the interior. The artist also wore an eloquent necklace by Repossi.

A proud June baby, Starr wanted to showcase her blue birthstone throughout the look, from her gemstone jewelry to her sharp, long nails. “The long nails stand for expressionism, confidence, and poise which are traits synonymous with Black style,” said Starr. The energy she aimed to exude on fashion’s biggest night? Polished. There’s no better person to help Starr achieve her goal than Boateng.

She said, “Ozwald is a genius, one whom I respect deeply. Being an African, I love how his designs pay homage to the culture. I wanted something simple, elegant yet well-tailored in line with the theme which is what the entire look was about.”

The idea, Starr said, is to merge classic and timeless elements that also nod to the future, hence her walking stick that doubles as binoculars, while staying true to simplicity. As she got ready for the Met Gala, she reflected on her ascent since her breakout hit, “Rush.” Over the past five years, Starr has ushered in a new era of African music, led by women such as herself, Tems, and Tyla who attended the gala before her. She remains grounded but grateful for the journey.

“Above all,” said Starr, “it makes me feel great that I can inspire other young Africans. There is no limit to the things they can achieve and the rooms they can enter, only if they keep reaching for the stars,” she added.

01 01 A Beauty Moment Moments ahead of heading to the 2025 Met Gala, global artist Ayra Starr gets a makeup touch up by Lake Sanu. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

02 02 Jewels Galore The options pulled by Ayra Starr’s stylist Karen Binns. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

03 03 The Footwear Lineup Pulled by Ayra Starr’s stylist and team, Karen Binns, the options offer differing hues and details. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

04 04 A Look At Ayra Starr’s Bejeweled Tooth Grill A glimpse at Ayra Starr’s single tooth grill. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

05 05 Nail Game Ayra Starr’s elite nail game for the night by Angel Linh. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

06 06 A Moment For Ozwald Boateng Icon and designer Ozwald Boateng’s creation. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

07 07 The Full Look Another look at Ozwald Boateng’s custom design. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

08 08 Jewel Placements Ahead of Ayra Starr heading to the 2025 Met Gala, the global artist showcases jewelry on her back and ear. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

09 09 Makeup And Jewelry Take The Spotlight A glimpse at the intentional jewelry choices featuring Repossi by stylist Karen Binns and the makeup look by Lake Sanu. Hair was brilliantly executed by Hannah Ayegbusi. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

10 10 A Smoky Lip This shot emphasizes the smoky lip look by Lake Sanu. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

11 11 Black Dandyism Personified This moment with a cane features the elegant look designed by Ozwald Boateng. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

12 12 An Intimate Moment Ayra poses minutes ahead of heading to the 2025 Met Gala. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

13 13 A Hint of Electric Blue In this shot you’re able to take note of Ayra Starr’s ensemble which features a hint of electric blue. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

14 14 An Homage To “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” In its entirety, Ayra Starr’s ensemble showcased how Black Dandyism can be elegant and edgy at the same time. Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE

Credits:

Hotel: Four Seasons New York

Second Location: WSA

Photographer: Shatimah Brathwaite

Stylist: Karen Binns

Dress: Ozwald Boateng

Necklace: Repossi

Hair: Hannah Ayegbusi

Makeup: Lake Sanu

Manicurist: Angel Linh