Essence Fashion Diary: Get Ready With Ayra Starr For The Met Gala

For the 2025 Met Gala global Afrobeats star Ayra Starr wore a striking look designed by lauded designer Ozwald Boateng.
Shatimah Brathwaite for ESSENCE
By Ruth Etiesit Samuel ·

When Ayra Starr learned that she had been invited to the 2025 Met Gala, the “Fashion Killer” songstress was in disbelief. “I was on set filming and all I could say was ‘Stoppp!’” Starr told ESSENCE. “When reality sank in, all I felt was excitement and zoomies about what I was going to be wearing for my debut.”

A 22-year-old Afrobeats sensation, Starr has always been lauded for her ethereal, celestial style. She attributes her dress sense to the matriarchs of her family, her mother and aunt, specifically. Raised between Benin and Nigeria, her otherworldly aesthetic is not limited to one source. Starr said, “I get inspired [by] different things and people around me.”

Whether she’s performing at Paris Fashion Week or embracing a new persona in a music video, Starr has never been one to shy away from experimenting with her hair, nails, and various modes of self-expression. The dress code for the event: “Tailored for You,” an ode to the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibition on Black Dandyism—required Starr and her stylist Karen Binns to expand her universe even further. “The theme itself made me think outside of the box because I wanted to do a mix of modern and old,” she said. “But I love a good challenge and owned it.”

Starr made her Met Gala debut in a custom look designed by British-Ghanaian Ozwald Boateng, a master tailor whose craftsmanship and creative use of color redefined the menswear paradigm. In 1995, Boateng was the first Black tailor to open an eponymous storefront on Savile Row in London. Wearing a tuxedo dress with tribal mohair and a black satin label, Starr turned heads on the blue carpet with a deep v-neck, high leg slit, and open back. The dress mimicked a trench coat silhouette and was lined with blue-turquoise fabric on the interior. The artist also wore an eloquent necklace by Repossi.

A proud June baby, Starr wanted to showcase her blue birthstone throughout the look, from her gemstone jewelry to her sharp, long nails. “The long nails stand for expressionism, confidence, and poise which are traits synonymous with Black style,” said Starr. The energy she aimed to exude on fashion’s biggest night? Polished. There’s no better person to help Starr achieve her goal than Boateng.

She said, “Ozwald is a genius, one whom I respect deeply. Being an African, I love how his designs pay homage to the culture. I wanted something simple, elegant yet well-tailored in line with the theme which is what the entire look was about.”

The idea, Starr said, is to merge classic and timeless elements that also nod to the future, hence her walking stick that doubles as binoculars, while staying true to simplicity. As she got ready for the Met Gala, she reflected on her ascent since her breakout hit, “Rush.” Over the past five years, Starr has ushered in a new era of African music, led by women such as herself, Tems, and Tyla who attended the gala before her. She remains grounded but grateful for the journey. 

“Above all,” said Starr, “it makes me feel great that I can inspire other young Africans. There is no limit to the things they can achieve and the rooms they can enter, only if they keep reaching for the stars,” she added.

Credits:

Hotel: Four Seasons New York

Second Location: WSA

Photographer: Shatimah Brathwaite

Stylist: Karen Binns

Dress: Ozwald Boateng

Necklace: Repossi

Hair: Hannah Ayegbusi

Makeup: Lake Sanu

Manicurist: Angel Linh

