Courtesy of Mel Belder Jr.

Novi Brown, producer, actress, and co-star of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, waltzed into the 25th Anniversary BET Awards with a level of glam that can only be described as timeless and scene-stealing. In preparation for culture’s biggest night, we caught up with the talented beauty to discuss how she felt leading up to the night, her pre-show routine, and of course all the details behind her look.

With a clear vision and a stellar team, Brown landed on a look that captured her self-defined “Executive/Boss era.” Boho french curl braids styled in an elegant updo with face-framing curls showed off the collar of her floor-length tuxedo inspired gown. She was adorned in mixed metals and sheer elbow-length gloves that allowed for her classic french tip nails to peek through, sparing no detail.

Working with her makeup artist of five years, Marquis Ward, the actress felt most confident in a look that allowed her skin to breathe and show off her natural freckles. “We are in our ‘less is more’ era. Dewy over matte is my vibe,” she tells us. She also revealed that while she usually goes for a manicure, she employed cute and simple press-ons this go around.

Getting into the details, Ward used LYS products for the complexion and highlight, Mac and Maybelline for the standout red lip, and Patrick Ta’s Major Glow Oil for the body, all coming together for a soft and luminous finish. Her hair, pre-braided by her longtime braider, Nene, allowed her to go for an elevated and an almost effortless “O-shaped bun,” also styled by Marquis using just a hair tie and a few pins — no extra product needed!

Being in the very environment that motivated Brown as a child stirred up many thoughts, and feelings, all overwhelmingly positive. She was most excited for, “the culture, the fashion, the ART, the celebration, the vibes, the people! It feels like a big family/friend reunion – so much love around the room.” A night this special requires the proper prep, well before the day of. Monthly facials and lymphatic massages by the fabulous Jacqueline Lozano, and brows carved to perfection courtesy of Saidy Salasyu.

For Brown, looking her best starts with feeling her best, which includes plenty of rest the night before and a morning workout, “being able to move my body is a blessing that I don’t take for granted, so I cash in for myself in the morning to get the day aligned. That’s when I can focus on my mind, body, and soul connection.” Her pre-show routine includes making breakfast sandwiches and juice mocktails for everyone, making use of the many candles and humidifiers in her home, and throwing on some Cleo Soul to set the mood for a calm atmosphere.

Brown gushed over the creativity and care put in by her entire glam squad, from stylists and estheticians down to the photographers. “It truly takes a WHOLE TEAM of visionaries!”

