Photography: Kailani Raye

As a former co-host on BET’s 106 & Park, the now founder of Republica Skin, Julissa Bermudez, is an awards show veteran. Her red carpet secret? A little bit of everything. “A morning sauna session, ice bath for my face along with lymphatic massages,” she says about her skin prep for this year’s BET Awards. “When it’s a long day, the last thing I want is for my makeup to start drying out throughout the night.”

On par with the show’s black tie dress code, her beauty look referenced her delicate lace gown. “This Lethicia Bronstein dress,” styled by Danielle Premone with accompanying Sterling Forever jewels, “felt classy, sexy, and feminine,” Bermudez says. Her custom Signature Styles by Synphony hair extensions, by her hair stylist Synphony Ward, were of a similar elegance. Using products like the Sebastian Shaper Hair Spray, The Frontal Queen Wax Stick, amika Dry Shampoo, and Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum, Ward achieved a sleek, slightly wet look split down the middle.

For makeup, which was done by Steven Tabimba, “the goal was to look fresh with the focus on the skin,” she says. “The dress was such a statement that keeping the makeup minimal felt like the right choice.” With summer just weeks away, trends like underpainting contour and body glow (she used the Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm) were the key to her pre-summer beauty look.

Between listening to music and drinking cocktails as she gets ready, reuniting with her former co-hosts Free Marie Wright, Terrence J, Big Tigger, and Keshia Chanté deserved an equally impactful beauty look. “Confidence comes when everything comes together,” she says. “There’s a thrill in seeing it all work, and that feeling gives me a boost every single time.”

