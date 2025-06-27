Getty Images

Before boho chic was coined, Erykah Badu was hitting the stage at early shows of hers in garb that felt like the embodiment of the term. Badu’s style has always been integral to her story as an artist and singer. Decades ago, she would often wear pieces that alluded to her embrace of the wider African diaspora. Shades of red, yellow, and green adorned Badu during the era of her artistry, which were accompanied by “Baduizm” her debut album. This era was also defined by varying shades of yellow, which Badu frequently wore: as a jacket, or even perhaps as a dress. Either way, this hue was pivotal to the award-winning artist. Many other eras ensued alongside her beloved albums: “Mama’s Gun,” “Worldwide Underground,” “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War),” and “New Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh.”

As the 2000s set in, the artist’s style took on a more grungy approach. However, there were moments when she also would pop out for shows in statement denim and tees or hoodies. This speaks to her tomboy inclinations. To offset some of her more laid-back looks in the 2010s, Erykah also wore vintage-inspired coats. At the latter end of the 2010s, she began embracing oversized hats and sunglasses. Avant-garde pieces were phased into her wardrobe during this stage of her life, too.

Once the years began picking up swiftly into 2020 and beyond, Badu was at her most fearless regarding matters of style. Whether sitting front row at Thom Browne or at the Met Gala, the artist chose not to shy away from outlandish trousers and coats. Patterns such as plaid and hues like magenta were a part of her arsenal. By embracing bold prints and textures, Badu made it plain that she is a true style chameleon.

What makes Badu’s style longstanding is her affinity for experimenting. While some who have existed in the entertainment industry chose to work with stylists for world-building, Erykah embraces wonder and whimsy as she gets dressed. This ideal has followed her through each respective style era of her life. Her evocative moments present a blueprint of sorts to follow as she is the living embodiment of boho chic. And hints of Afro-futurism have also always been injected into the looks she wears on global concert stages and beyond. In total, Erykah Badu is arguably one of the most stylish musicians of all time.



01 01 Billboard Women In Music Awards In 2025 INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 29: Erykah Badu attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 CFDA Awards In 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Fashion Icon Award Honoree Erykah Badu attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

03 03 Met Gala In 2024 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Erykah Badu attends the 2024 Costume Institue Benefit for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

04 04 GQ Global Creativity Award In 2024 Erykah Badu at the 2nd Annual GQ Global Creativity Awards held at WSA on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Met Gala In 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Erykah Badu attends the The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

06 06 Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 In 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Erykah Badu attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Lienard/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

07 07 Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 In 2022 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Erykah Badu attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

08 08 Met Gala In 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Erykah Badu attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

09 09 Soul Train Awards In 2018 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 17: Erykah Badu attends the 2018 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

10 10 Soul Train Awards In 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: Host Erykah Badu attends the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

11 11 The Fashion Awards In 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Erykah Badu attends The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

12 12 Soul Train Music Awards In 2016 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: Host Erykah Badu attends the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

13 13 Soul Train Music Awards In 2015 LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: Host Erykah Badu attends the 2015 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Earl Gibson/BET/Getty Images for BET)

14 14 Met Gala In 2014 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 05: Erykah Badu attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

15 15 BET Honors In 2013 WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Erykah Badu performs at BET Honors 2013 at Warner Theatre on January 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for BET)

16 16 USA Network Upfront Show In 2012 NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Erykah Badu performs at the USA Network Upfront show at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on May 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/USA/[NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images] for USA Network)

17 17 Coachella Musice & Arts Festival In 2011 Erykah Badu performs as part of the 2011 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 16, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

18 18 VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul In 2011 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 18: Erykah Badu backstage during VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul at Hammerstein Ballroom on December 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Vh1)

19 19 Live At The Wiltern In 2011 LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 08: Erykah Badu performs at The Wiltern on December 8, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

20 20 Bonnaroo In 2009 Erykah Badu performs on stage during Bonnaroo 2009 on June 14, 2009 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

21 21 Live In Concert At Brixton Academy In 2008 UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 30: BRIXTON ACADEMY Photo of Erykah BADU, Erykah Badu performing on stage (Photo by Barney Britton/Redferns)

22 22 VH1 Hip Hop Honors In 2006 Erykah Badu during 2006 VH1 Hip Hop Honors – Show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

23 23 Live In Concert In 2005 Singer Erykah Badu (Erica Abi Wright) performs at the FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois in July 2005. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

24 24 Academy Awards In 2000 Erykah Badu during 72nd Annual Academy Awards – Arrival at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

25 25 Soul Train Music Awards In 1999 Erykah Badu during The 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

26 26 41st Annual Grammy Awards In 1999 American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress Erykah Badu arrives at the 1999 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, US, 24th February 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

27 27 Erykah Badu Attending Movie Premiere In 1999 (Original Caption) : Eryka Badu is shown at the Ziegfeld Theater for the premiere of the new film The Cider House Rules. (Photo by Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

28 28 NAACP Image Awards In 1998 American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu wearing an orange headwrap attends the 29th Annual NAACP Image Awards, held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, 14th February 1998. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

29 29 Soul Train Awards In 1998 American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, wearing a dress and matching headwrap in green, gold and red, attends the 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, 3rd September 1998. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

