Erykah Badu Is Returning To The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture–Here Are Her Defining Boho Chic Looks

Badu has been one of the boldest figures within the boho chic lane for decades. These are her most defining looks.
The Queen Of Neo-Soul Is Returning To The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture–Here Are Her Greatest Looks
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Before boho chic was coined, Erykah Badu was hitting the stage at early shows of hers in garb that felt like the embodiment of the term. Badu’s style has always been integral to her story as an artist and singer. Decades ago, she would often wear pieces that alluded to her embrace of the wider African diaspora. Shades of red, yellow, and green adorned Badu during the era of her artistry, which were accompanied by “Baduizm” her debut album. This era was also defined by varying shades of yellow, which Badu frequently wore: as a jacket, or even perhaps as a dress. Either way, this hue was pivotal to the award-winning artist. Many other eras ensued alongside her beloved albums: “Mama’s Gun,” “Worldwide Underground,” “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War),” and “New Amerykah Part Two: Return Of The Ankh.”

As the 2000s set in, the artist’s style took on a more grungy approach. However, there were moments when she also would pop out for shows in statement denim and tees or hoodies. This speaks to her tomboy inclinations. To offset some of her more laid-back looks in the 2010s, Erykah also wore vintage-inspired coats. At the latter end of the 2010s, she began embracing oversized hats and sunglasses. Avant-garde pieces were phased into her wardrobe during this stage of her life, too.

Once the years began picking up swiftly into 2020 and beyond, Badu was at her most fearless regarding matters of style. Whether sitting front row at Thom Browne or at the Met Gala, the artist chose not to shy away from outlandish trousers and coats. Patterns such as plaid and hues like magenta were a part of her arsenal. By embracing bold prints and textures, Badu made it plain that she is a true style chameleon.

What makes Badu’s style longstanding is her affinity for experimenting. While some who have existed in the entertainment industry chose to work with stylists for world-building, Erykah embraces wonder and whimsy as she gets dressed. This ideal has followed her through each respective style era of her life. Her evocative moments present a blueprint of sorts to follow as she is the living embodiment of boho chic. And hints of Afro-futurism have also always been injected into the looks she wears on global concert stages and beyond. In total, Erykah Badu is arguably one of the most stylish musicians of all time.

