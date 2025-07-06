Getty Images

The vibes at ESSENCE’s Festival of Culture never miss. At the second evening of our concert series at the Caesars Superdome, quite a few musical titans arrived in stylish ensembles that pushed them further into the fashion lexicon. After all, ESSENCE Fest is where celebrities, guests, and New Orleans natives alike can present the truest versions of themselves, especially when it comes to style. To kick off the evening concert lineup, Ghanaian-American singer Moliy arrived in a striped dress with fishnet stockings paired with a matching fishnet bolero. Dare I say she was drifting into punk territory?

R&B icon Donell Jones chose to keep his attire simple. For his performance, he was spotted in a laid-back black sleeveless T-shirt and a pair of leather pants. His silver belt was the ideal accessory to wear. Legendary reggae and dancehall icon Buju Banton, who has mastered his personal style, arrived in a chic white two-piece outfit which consisted of a long-sleeved jacket and matching trousers. Afrobeats star Davido also pared back his look for his performance. His outfit consisted of a black tee and a pair of carpenter pants; these pieces were accompanied by lavish chains and a bejeweled statement belt.

For her set, neo-soul icon Erykah Badu paired together a look that felt very her. Instead of leaning into whimsy, she chose to push the boundaries associated with the term “boho chic.” This led her to wear a pair of disheveled denim overalls with an acid-wash black tee, an oversized silken cape, and a black top hat.

During the intentional “Jill Scott Presents: A Philly Jawn” set, which featured both the icon Patti LaBelle and the R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan, the soulful songstress had three outfit changes. To me, the defining look worn by Scott featured a striking patterned cape dress, which she wore with a regal sun-inspired crown. For her outfit changes, she donned a maroon dress emblazoned with hundreds of silver beads and a sporty black, lengthy dress. LaBelle wore an elegant silk V-neck emerald green top with a magenta overcoat. The coat featured beaded matching oversized flowers. Sullivan donned a black leather skirt with a matching cropped blazer.

For her performance at the Caesars Superdome, Alex Isley elevated her concert style with her skin-tight silver dress. And Leon Thomas, who regularly dons streetwear staples, didn’t disappoint. At his set, the singer and songwriter was spotted in a black button-up and matching pants.

Below, take a look at the stylish ensembles each celebrity performer opted to wear for Night 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Moliy Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSSENCE

Donell Jones Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Buju Banton Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSSENCE

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture Erika Goldring/Getty Images

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

Davido Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Jill Scott Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Jill Scott Paras Griffin/WireImage

Patti LaBelle Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jazmine Sullivan Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Alex Isley Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE