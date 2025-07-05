ESSENCE Festival Of Culture 2025: Night 1 Celebrity Style Moments We Can’t Stop Talking About

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The Superdome stage at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture was more than a place for unforgettable performances. It was a runway of iconic looks that reflected each artist’s vibe and legacy. From timeless glamour to fresh takes on festival fits, our faves did not disappoint.

Lauryn Hill reminded us that her style is as iconic as her voice, stepping out in a striking polka-dot ensemble layered with bold, oversized gold jewelry and a larger-than-life headwrap that felt both royal and revolutionary. Maxwell reminded us that effortless cool is his birthright. He kept it smooth in a pinstriped shirt unbuttoned just enough, a sleek satin cummerbund that cinched the look together, and a tailored jacket he tossed on and off like the true R&B showman he is. The Isley Brothers gave us old-school stage presence turned up all the way up! From a glittering tux and dramatic fur stole to a sheer sequin shirt and a rose-tipped guitar, every detail dripped with that timeless showman swagger only they can pull off.

GloRilla turned the stage into a full-out throwback party with pure Y2K rap princess energy. She took on the stage in a pink lace-up crop top, a bedazzled trucker hat, and baggy jeans covered in playful patches and chains. Kandi Burruss served grown-woman glam with a laid-back twist, rocking a fitted corset top, tie-dye flared pants, and a matching headscarf that gave her a touch of boho edge.

Ari Lennox and Coco Jones both showed up in looks that were equal parts sultry and dreamy. Ari floated across the stage in a ruffled fuchsia mini dress that hugged her curves, while Coco glowed in a sparkly, white corseted two-piece that made her look like an angel under the lights. Lucky Daye gave us modern R&B heartthrob energy in a crisp white shirt covered in colorful studs. It was a laid-back fit with just enough sparkle to catch the light every time he hit a high note. PsiRyn was a vision, pushing style boundaries with a mix of sultry sheer mesh, edgy animal prints, and daring cutouts, turning the stage into their own wild, high-energy runway that kept the crowd locked in.

These stars didn’t just bring their voices, they brought the fashion, too. And if these fits are any indication, the rest of ESSENCE Festival 2025 is shaping up to be just as unforgettable.

