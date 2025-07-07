Essence Festival 2025 Night 3 Had Legends And Looks Worth Remembering

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The final night of ESSENCE Festival 2025 was nothing short of a fever dream. The kind of once-in-a-lifetime lineup where legends you never imagined seeing under one roof all stepped out and showed out. Master P, LL Cool J, Jermaine Dupri, Tyrese, Robin Thicke, Boyz II Men, Yolanda Adams, Tamar Braxton, Muni Long, Keke Palmer, and more turned the Superdome into a living archive of R&B, gospel, and hip-hop history.

From classic tailored fits to diamond-crusted details that caught the stage lights with every move, the looks were just as show-stopping as the songs. Diamonds dancing was clearly the unofficial dress code this year. I’m talking shimmering jackets, bedazzled tees, glittering gowns, and icy accessories were apart of just about everyone’s outfit.

Tyrese brought the grown-and-sexy energy in a sleek, crystal-dusted suit, reminding us that when you command the stage, the look better hit just as hard as the notes. Boyz II Men kept it smooth and timeless in coordinated looks that felt fresh but true to their roots, while Tamar Braxton owned the night in a true 90s look with just enough attitude to match.

Keke Palmer brought Y2K glam into the now with rhinestone details. And legends like LL Cool J and Master P showed that hip-hop OGs still set the tone with grills, and chains that could double as stage lighting.

This final night didn’t just celebrate Black music across generations but it proved that style is part of the legacy too. If anyone needed a reminder that ESSENCE Festival is where culture and fashion collide, this grand finale sealed the deal.

