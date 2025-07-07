Standout Street Style From Essence Festival Day 3

Stefan Henry/Stephen Lomonaco

Sunday was the final day of this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This year’s festivities were plentiful. Let’s be clear, the style reigned supreme all day long. Over in the Convention Center, where panels and assorted activations took place, attendees arrived in pieces featuring bold summer hues. Enduring the heat in New Orleans calls for layers, patterns, and prints that evoke self-confidence. Many guests followed this M.O., while some decided to ruffle some feathers with outfits that were the epitome of fantasy. For instance, one attendee donned a two-piece set in pastel pink with a slick floral applique. Another individual inside the Convention Center arrived in a golden frock that was simple yet elegant.

Further into the evening, as music fans made their way to the Caesars Superdome to witness our evening concert series featuring the icons Master P, and Jermaine Dupri, outfits shifted a bit for good reason, nights at ESSENCE Fest call for switching things up. Through their clothing, concertgoers breathed life into the Superdome. Think all-white outfits, laidback separates, slick suits, and also a step into more fantastical pieces.

Though street style varied on the final day of ESSENCE Fest, one notion was clear: guests were willing to display the most interesting versions of themselves stylistically. And this led to an array of special moments, whether during the day or at night, festivalgoers’ outfits were rampant with distinct jewelry, detailed accessories, and more. Their reasoning? We may never know, however, it’s refreshing to see vibrant looks among attendees of all ages.

Below, take a look at street style looks from the final day of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Golden Realness Chana Jones/Stephen Lomonaco

Buttoned Up Chana Jones/Stephen Lomonaco

Larger Than Life Stephon Latham/Rita Harper

Tribal Beauty

Summer Florals Chana Jones/Stephen Lomonaco

Bold, Black & Beautiful Stefan Henry/Stephen Lomonaco

Girl’s Trip Stefan Henry/Stephen Lomonaco

Vibrant Stripes Stefan Henry/Stephen Lomonaco

All-White Chris Scheurich

Nightime Soiree Vibes Chris Scheurich

