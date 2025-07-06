Standout Street Style From Essence Festival 2025—Day 2

Prosper Jones

One’s modus operandi when dressing for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is to be self-expressive. For the second day of EFOC, attendees did just that. To beat the heat, some attendees chose lightweight dresses as they hopped around BeautyCon and other areas within the Convention Center. Others opted for trending silhouettes, including the bubble hem, or hues such as vibrant summer tones, including magenta. Some guests took festival fashion and flipped it on its head. Those risk takers arrived in eccentric orange dresses or button-up tops with head-turning prints emblazoned on them to further explore their personal style.

By the time the evening shows were set to begin, guests arrived at the Caesars Superdome in a myriad of outfits. For instance, a group of gentlemen wore matching pastel suits. Separately, punk inclinations also were seen on stylist Dex Robinson, who showed up in cut-off shants and goth-inspired boots. On another note, a stylish Canadian tuxedo was also spotted on one guest. An additional standout look in the evening consisted of a see-through dress with detailed beading just at the top. Another? A Victorian-inspired bustier dress paired with a pair of ruched denim and a bandana. This texture play was arguably one of my favorite looks from yesterday.

No matter their choices, attendees this year didn’t pare back; instead, they stepped forward in unique ensembles. Ahead, take a closer look at guests of all ages who arrived with pieces designed to showcase self-expression.

Minimalist Daywear Chana Jones

Battle of the Prints Chana Jones

Bubble Hem Supremacy Chana Jones

Bold Summer Hues Chana Jones

Summer Neutrals Chana Jones

Decadent Tribal Inclinations Chana Jones

Cool in Sequins Chana Jones

A Nod To The West Coast Chana Jones

A Family Affair Prosper Jones

Black Girl Magic Prosper Jones

An Essential Summer Print Prosper Jones

Pops of Color Prosper Jones

Romantic-Inspired Chris Scheurich

Elevated Staples Chris Scheurich

Sporty Spice Chris Scheurich

Neo-Soul Inspired Chris Scheurich

Pastel Reigns Supreme Chris Scheurich

The Canadian Tuxedo Chris Scheurich

An Eclectic Punk Look Chris Scheurich