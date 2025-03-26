30 Photos Of Diana Ross And Her Kids Over The Years

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross, Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Ross Naess, Kimberly Ryan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Callaway Lane and Chudney Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp)

We know Diana Ross as “The Boss.” The ultimate diva. But to her five children, she’s simply mom. The icon managed to raise children, all while standing strong as one of the most popular singers and pop stars to ever do it. She’s released 26 studio albums, starred in Academy Award-nominated projects, toured, and made it all happen with kids. Now, that’s a mama at work. Ross has always been honest about the difficulties of making that happen but the importance of doing so.

“Being a mother is the most important thing in the world. It’s about giving, it’s about loving, it’s about being there for your children no matter what.”

Her children include eldest daughter Rhonda, whom she shares with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, daughters Tracee and Chudney, whom she had with ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein, and sons Ross and Evan, whom she welcomed with the late Arne Næss Jr.

Despite all that she’s had on her plate, her kids have always lauded her for making herself available to be like every other mom: a shoulder to lean on, a listening ear, even a friend.

“She has always been there for me in terms of advice, support, and unconditional love,” said Tracee Ellis Ross of her famous mother. “I feel very lucky to have that kind of relationship with my mother.”

Big sister Rhonda has echoed those same sentiments, saying the queen diva is her bestie. “She’s not just my mother—she’s one of my closest friends, and we can talk about anything,” she said. “She’s been there for me through every phase of my life.”

Actor Evan has said that her love of family shaped the way he looks at things. “She taught me the value of family and staying true to myself,” he said. “She’s always been about nurturing love and compassion.”

And your kids can be your biggest fans too. Ross Naess said his mother’s trailblazing career reminded him that there’s no glass ceiling. “Growing up with someone as accomplished as my mom, you learn that anything is possible if you’re willing to work hard and believe in yourself.”

While Diana will always be known for her iconic hits, like “I’m Coming Out,” “Love Hangover,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and more, as well as roles in Mahogany, Lady Sings the Blues and The Wiz, her greatest accomplishment, she’s said, is being a proud parent, and these days, a grandparent.

“Motherhood has given me so much. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It taught me the meaning of unconditional love, and that love flows into everything I do,” Ross says.

We love to hear it. And see it! Check out both recent and vintage images of The Boss and her not-so-little babies, dating from the ’70s to the present.

01 01 With Rhonda in 1973 American singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer Diana Ross with her daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick at Heathrow Airport, London, UK, 3rd September 1973. (Photo by Dennis Stone/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

02 02 With Rhonda, Tracee and Baby Chudney in 1976 NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1976: Diana Ross, daughters Chudney Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross circa 1976 in New York City. (Photo by PL Gould/IMAGES/Getty Images)

03 03 With Rhonda in 1979 (L-R) Mary Lazar, Don Kirshner, Diana Ross, and Chudney Ross attend a party in Diana Ross’ Beverly Hills, California, home on March 29, 1979. (Photo by Alan Berliner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

04 04 With Chudney in 1982 Diana Ross and daughter Chudney Ross attend a party at Diana Ross’ Beverly Hills, California, home on March 29, 1982. (Photo by Roman Salicki/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

05 05 With Rhonda, Tracee and Chudney in 1984 Dianan Ross waves to fans as she arrives for her performance at Radio City Music Hall with her daughters, Tracee, Rhonda, and Chudney.

06 06 With Rhonda, Tracee and Chudney in 1990 Diana Ross and daughters Chudney, Rhonda, and Tracee (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07 07 With Rhonda, Tracee and Chudney in 1994 Diana Ross and daughters Tracee, Rhonda, and Chudney at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

08 08 With Chudney in 1995 Chudney Ross and Diana Ross during The 52nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

09 09 With Rhonda, Tracee, Ross and Evan (and Berry Gordy) in 1995 Singer Diana Ross poses for photos with daughters Rhonda (Rhonda Ross-Kendrick) and Tracee (Tracee Ellis Ross) and sons Ross (Ross Naess) and Evan (Evan Ross), and record executive, film and television producer Berry Gordy III in the media room during the 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 13, 1995. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

10 10 With Tracee in 1997 Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

11 11 With Tracee, Ross and Evan in 1999 Singer Diana Ross (L, top) and her children arrive for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York on 09 September, 1999. AFP PHOTO Henny Ray ABRAMS (Photo by HENNY RAY ABRAMS / AFP) (Photo by HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

12 12 With Ross in 1999 Diana Ross and son Ross Arne Naess during Diana Ross Arriving at LAX from New York City – March 12, 1999 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

13 13 With Evan in 2000 Diana Ross with son Evan at VH1 Divas 2000: Tribute to Diana Ross held at the theatre in Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2000 in NYC Photo Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

14 14 With Ross and Evan in 2000 LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Singer Diana Ross arrives 17 Janauary 2000 with two of her children for the 27th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. AFP PHOTO/Jim RUYMEN (Photo credit should read JIM RUYMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

15 15 With Ross and Evan in 2001 Diana Ross and Her Sons during Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone New York Premiere at The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

16 16 With Evan in 2004 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 16: Singer Diana Ross and her son Evan Naess are seen inside at the 10th Annual Safari Brunch on October 16, 2004 at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

17 17 With Ross and Evan in 2004 Diana Ross (center) during Sean P. Diddy Comb’s 50 Fabulous Dinner Party at Private Residence in Miami, Florida, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for InStyle Magazine)

18 18 With Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2004 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Singer Diana Ross (2nd from L) poses with her children, daughter Chudney, sons Ross Arne and Evan Olaf at the 32nd Annual “American Music Awards” at the Shrine Auditorium November 14, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

19 19 With Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2005 LOS ANGELES- FEBRUARY 10: Singer Diana Ross and her children Evan, Chudney, and Ross attend the Kanye West and Creative Artist Agency Foundation launch of the Kanye West Foundation for music education in the schools, February 10, 2005 at the CAA offices in Beverly Hills, Ca. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).

20 20 With Rhonda, Tracee, Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2005 Tracee Ellis Ross (Center) and Diana Ross attend Clive Davis’ Annual Pre-Grammy Fete at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Tyler Boye/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

21 21 With Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2006 Diana Ross with Ross Arne (left), Chudney Lane (2nd from right) and Evan Ross Naess (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

22 22 With Chudney in 2006 Diana Ross and Chudney Lane during Mercedes-Benz Spring 2007 L.A. Fashion Week at Smashbox Studios – Meghan – Front Row and Backstage at Smashbox Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

23 23 With Rhonda, Tracee, Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2007 Diana Ross (third from right), Tracee Ellis Ross (second from left) and guests (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage for BET Network)

24 24 With Evan in 2008 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 07: Diana Ross (L) and her son Evan (R) attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center on March 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

25 25 With Rhonda (and Son Raif-Henok), Tracee, Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2011 SANTA MONICA, CA – MAY 14: (L-R) Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Raif Ross Kendrick, Ross Arne Naess, Chudney Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diana Ross, and Evan Ross attend the Grand Opening of Books & Cookies, the first children’s bookstore, cafe and event space in Santa Monica, held at Books and Cookies on May 14, 2011 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/WireImage)

26 26 With Tracee, Chudney, Ross and Evan in 2012 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Diana Ross and children arrives at The Recording Academy’s 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson at The Beverly Hilton hotel on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

27 27 With Evan in 2012 LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Diana Ross (R) and Evan Ross arrive at The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

28 28 With Tracee in 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image shot black and white. Color version not available.) Singer Diana Ross (L) and actress Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/AMA2014/Getty Images for DCP)

29 29 With All of Her Children, In Laws and Grandchildren in 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross, Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Ross Naess, Kimberly Ryan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Callaway Lane and Chudney Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp)