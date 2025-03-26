HomeLifestyle

30 Photos Of Diana Ross And Her Kids Over The Years

Of all the iconic things The Boss has done in her lifetime, she says there's no greater accomplishment than being a mother to her five children.
30 Photos Of Diana Ross And Her Kids Over The Years
LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Ashlee Simpson, Jagger Snow Ross, Evan Ross, Diana Ross, Ross Naess, Kimberly Ryan, Tracee Ellis Ross, Callaway Lane and Chudney Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2017/FilmMagic for dcp)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

We know Diana Ross as “The Boss.” The ultimate diva. But to her five children, she’s simply mom. The icon managed to raise children, all while standing strong as one of the most popular singers and pop stars to ever do it. She’s released 26 studio albums, starred in Academy Award-nominated projects, toured, and made it all happen with kids. Now, that’s a mama at work. Ross has always been honest about the difficulties of making that happen but the importance of doing so.

“Being a mother is the most important thing in the world. It’s about giving, it’s about loving, it’s about being there for your children no matter what.”

Her children include eldest daughter Rhonda, whom she shares with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, daughters Tracee and Chudney, whom she had with ex-husband Robert Ellis Silberstein, and sons Ross and Evan, whom she welcomed with the late Arne Næss Jr.

Despite all that she’s had on her plate, her kids have always lauded her for making herself available to be like every other mom: a shoulder to lean on, a listening ear, even a friend.

“She has always been there for me in terms of advice, support, and unconditional love,” said Tracee Ellis Ross of her famous mother. “I feel very lucky to have that kind of relationship with my mother.”

Big sister Rhonda has echoed those same sentiments, saying the queen diva is her bestie. “She’s not just my mother—she’s one of my closest friends, and we can talk about anything,” she said. “She’s been there for me through every phase of my life.”

Actor Evan has said that her love of family shaped the way he looks at things. “She taught me the value of family and staying true to myself,” he said. “She’s always been about nurturing love and compassion.”

And your kids can be your biggest fans too. Ross Naess said his mother’s trailblazing career reminded him that there’s no glass ceiling. “Growing up with someone as accomplished as my mom, you learn that anything is possible if you’re willing to work hard and believe in yourself.”

While Diana will always be known for her iconic hits, like “I’m Coming Out,” “Love Hangover,” “Reach Out and Touch,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and more, as well as roles in Mahogany, Lady Sings the Blues and The Wiz, her greatest accomplishment, she’s said, is being a proud parent, and these days, a grandparent.

“Motherhood has given me so much. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It taught me the meaning of unconditional love, and that love flows into everything I do,” Ross says.

We love to hear it. And see it! Check out both recent and vintage images of The Boss and her not-so-little babies, dating from the ’70s to the present.

TOPICS: 