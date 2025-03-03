HomeCelebrity

Black Stars And Their Beloveds: A Night Of Love And Glamour At The Oscars

From Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown to Colman Domingo and his hubby Raúl, it was date night for these pairs.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Love is in the air, and so are the golden statuettes of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards. Truth be told, Black love did not have the biggest presence on the big night (the recent NAACP Awards certainly take the crown for that!). Nonetheless, a few of your favorite Black stars and starlets grabbed their romantic partner, got gussied up in a fancy gown and tux/suit situation, and made Oscar night date night. From glamorous red carpet entrances to intimate moments shared between the glitz and glamour, these couples reminded us that true love and undeniable style are always in season. Even in a night dominated by awards, their connections were a show all on their own.

For instance, you can always count on Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown to look absolutely gorgeous side by side during awards season. Zoe Saldaña and her hubby Marco Perego-Saldaña just ooze love and adoration. And Lena Waithe will always be right there in support of partner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. But wait, there’s more!

Scroll on down to see the couples we had our eyes on during the Academy Awards. They dazzled on the red carpet with their undeniable chemistry, impeccable style, and moments of pure elegance.

