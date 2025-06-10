HomeBlack Celeb Couples

31 Black Couples Who Shut Down The 2025 BET Awards

From new loves to parents-to-be, newlyweds and seasoned pairs, these famous couples ate up the red carpet for the Blackest night in entertainment.
Taleo Coles, LeToya Luckett at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
The BET Awards returned with a bang for 2025, as a whole host of celebrities showed up to celebrate Black excellence—and 25 years of 106 & Park, the network’s cultural juggernaut of music video countdown show. In addition to all the former hosts reuniting for a nostalgic moment, the night brought out a stunning parade of couples on the red carpet. From fresh-faced newlyweds and glowing parents-to-be, to day-one duos who’ve been married for more than two decades, love was clearly in the air.

The fashion did not disappoint, with coordinated fits, baby bump moments, and plenty of PDA to go around. Whether they were stepping out for the first time or just reminding us why they’re relationship goals, these couples brought the chemistry, the glam, and the joy. In some cases, they even brought their kids! Scroll down to get a look at all the pairs who lit up the carpet hand in hand. We love to see it!

