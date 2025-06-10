31 Black Couples Who Shut Down The 2025 BET Awards

Taleo Coles, LeToya Luckett at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The BET Awards returned with a bang for 2025, as a whole host of celebrities showed up to celebrate Black excellence—and 25 years of 106 & Park, the network’s cultural juggernaut of music video countdown show. In addition to all the former hosts reuniting for a nostalgic moment, the night brought out a stunning parade of couples on the red carpet. From fresh-faced newlyweds and glowing parents-to-be, to day-one duos who’ve been married for more than two decades, love was clearly in the air.

The fashion did not disappoint, with coordinated fits, baby bump moments, and plenty of PDA to go around. Whether they were stepping out for the first time or just reminding us why they’re relationship goals, these couples brought the chemistry, the glam, and the joy. In some cases, they even brought their kids! Scroll down to get a look at all the pairs who lit up the carpet hand in hand. We love to see it!

01 01 Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

02 02 T.I. & Tiny (and Heiress Harris) US rapper T.I. with his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris and their daughter actress Heiress Harris attend the BET awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart US rapper Da Brat (L) and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart attend the BET Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 Robert Christopher Riley and Judith Riley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Judith Riley and Robert Christopher Riley attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

05 05 DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

06 06 Terrence J and Mikalah Sultan LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Terrence J and Mikalah Sultan attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

07 07 Kevin and Melissa Fredericks LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Melissa Fredericks and KevOnStage attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

08 08 Russell Hornsby and Denise Hornsby LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Denise Hornsby and Russell Hornsby attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

09 09 Pierre Johnson and Tawanna Johnson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Tawanna Johnson and Pierre Johnson attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

10 10 DJ D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

11 11 803 Fresh and Meranda Furtick LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Meranda Furtick and 803 Fresh attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

12 12 Tiera Kennedy and Kamren Kennedy LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Kamren Kennedy and Tiera Kennedy attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

13 13 Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

14 14 Devale Ellis and Khadeen Indrea LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Davale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

15 15 DeRay Davis and Ashley Coco LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Ashley Coco and DeRay Davis attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

16 16 Ricco Ross and Julie Shannon Ross LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Julie Shannon Ross and Ricco Ross attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

17 17 Naomi and Jimmy Uso LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Naomi Uso and Jimmy Uso attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

18 18 LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Taleo Coles and LeToya Luckett attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

19 19 Xavier Smalls and Vanessa Martinez LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Vanessa Martinez and Xavier Smalls attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

20 20 Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

21 21 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward (and Heaven and Harmony Epps) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Heaven Epps, Harmony Epps, 2 Chainz, and Kesha Ward attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

22 22 Skyh Black and KJ Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

23 23 J. B. Smoove and Shah LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Shah and J. B. Smoove attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

24 24 GELO and Rashida Nicole LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Rashida Nicole and GELO attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

25 25 Stephen Hill and Chanté Moore LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Stephen Hill and Chanté Moore attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

26 26 Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

27 27 Kevin Lewis and Kim Lewis LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Kim Lewis and Kevin Lewis attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

28 28 Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

29 29 Big Tigger and Partner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Big Tigger (R) attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

30 30 Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: (L-R) Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)