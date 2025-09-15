All The Stunning Black Couples At The 2025 Primetime Emmys

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

On Sunday night (Sept. 15), the biggest night in television took place as the winners for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced. Series binge-watchers and sitcom lovers alike tuned in to watch some of their favorites be nominated and take home the winged statuette for their work this past year. Before all of the fun began, there was plenty of red carpet romance. Sure, some of our favorites attended solo, but there were enough gorgeous pairs on hand that we couldn’t help but highlight them. From Sheryl Lee Ralph and her politician husband Vincent Hughes to Adolescence star (which won big) Ashley Walters and his beautiful wife Danielle Isaie, elite figures made Emmy night, date night. Flip through to see who showed up and showed out together in Los Angeles.

01 01 Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting Aduba and filmmaker Robert Sweeting have been married since 2020 and welcomed their first child in 2023. He was by her side as she was a nominee in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her work in Netflix’s The Residence. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

02 02 Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon Emmy-winning producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, who was part of the team nominated for Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl and won for Outstanding Music Direction for the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar and Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming for Beyoncé Bowl, stepped out with wife Dionne Harmon, fellow Emmy-winning producer and president of Jesse Collins Entertainment. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 03 Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes Ralph, nominated once again for her work on Abbott Elementary, enjoyed the evening with her hubby, Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes. The two have been married for 10 years and recently renewed their vows. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Vincent Hughes and Sheryl Lee Ralph attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

04 04 J.B. Smoove and Shahidah Omar The comedian and Emmy winner stepped out for last night’s awards with his wife, singer Shahidah Omar. The couple have been married since 2007. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Shahidah Omar and J. B. Smoove attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

05 05 Ts Madison and Gee Banner Madison, who was an Emmy winner in 2024 thanks to her judging work on RuPaul’s Drag Race, was there again with the team (and her date, Gee Banner) as the series was nominated yet again for Outstanding Reality Competition Program (among other big categories). LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) TS Madison and Gee Banner attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

06 06 Ashley Walters and Danielle Isaie The former Top Boy star was nominated for the first time for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work in the critically acclaimed Netflix hit, Adolescence. His wife, Danielle Isaie (whom you may remember from Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum series), was by his side for his big moment. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Danielle Isaie and Ashley Walters attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

07 07 Tracy Ifeachor and Adeyemi Eruola The former star of HBO’s The Pitt, which took home the statuette for Outstanding Drama Series, was on hand to celebrate the show’s success with her partner, sound and audio engineering talent Adeyemi Eruola. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Tracy Ifeachor and Adeyemi Eruola attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Brittani Nichols and Caroline Joyner Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols (nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series) stepped out for the Emmys just as she did last year, with Caroline Joyner as her plus-one. Joyner is the executive director of creative and community development for Run-A-Muck Media. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Brittani Nichols (R) attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)