All The Stunning Black Couples At The 2025 Primetime Emmys

What’s better than an Emmy nod? Sharing the spotlight with your equally fly partner. See industry pairs who made Emmy night date night.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
On Sunday night (Sept. 15), the biggest night in television took place as the winners for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced. Series binge-watchers and sitcom lovers alike tuned in to watch some of their favorites be nominated and take home the winged statuette for their work this past year. Before all of the fun began, there was plenty of red carpet romance. Sure, some of our favorites attended solo, but there were enough gorgeous pairs on hand that we couldn’t help but highlight them. From Sheryl Lee Ralph and her politician husband Vincent Hughes to Adolescence star (which won big) Ashley Walters and his beautiful wife Danielle Isaie, elite figures made Emmy night, date night. Flip through to see who showed up and showed out together in Los Angeles.

