Bridal Bliss: Senator Cory Booker And Alexis Lewis Tie the Knot—Twice

Cory Booker is officially off the market!

A little over two months after announcing his engagement to Alexis Lewis, the couple have revealed that they tied the knot. They did so in two celebrations: One at the courthouse in his beloved Newark, where the New Jersey lawmaker served as mayor, and in a separate ceremony and reception for family that took place in Washington, D.C., where he serves and where Lewis is originally from. The courthouse wedding happened on November 24, a low-key affair that involved pastries from Newark’s favored Italian bakery, Calandra’s

Bakery, and a vegan chocolate chip cookie dough cake straight from Papa Ganache Project in Matawan, New Jersey.

As for the D.C. event, Booker’s pastor of close to 30 years, Rev. Dr. David Jefferson, Sr. Esq., from Newark’s Metropolitan Baptist Church officiated, with support from Booker’s friend, Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz. The latter serves at Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Jersey, as the couple wed under a “chuppah,” a canopy signifying the new home a Jewish couple is building that is covered by God. (Booker also speaks Hebrew, which he showed off in that record-setting speech on the Senate floor earlier this year.)

“My relationship with Cory developed quickly, and intentionally, but somehow with ease,” Lewis, a real estate investment professional, shared in a statement about their love. “My girlfriends and I say, ‘Change your flight, change your life,’ because it’s exactly what happened.”

More on that shortly!

“After so many years on my own, I’m not entirely sure I believed I would get married. But now, we’ve found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys, and that deserves celebration,” she continued. “Joy shared is joy multiplied, and that’s how our

entire relationship has felt. Sharing the planning and preparations with our parents the

last few months has been the ultimate gift, and these wedding memories are something

I am so happy we made together.”

As for Booker, he said in his own statement, “Our wedding has mirrored our relationship—magical, meaningful, and strengthened by the extraordinary support of our friends and family. Alexis and I feel truly blessed to begin this new chapter surrounded by so much love. My heart is full of joy and gratitude, and I thank God for Alexis and for the gift of this beginning to our life together as a married couple.”

He added, “Early in our relationship, I had a bittersweet moment of grief realizing my father would never get to meet the woman I’m marrying. But Alexis is exactly the kind of woman my dad would have wanted for me. I often joke with her that she and my father have so

much in common, and that he must be smiling—and laughing—in heaven.”

See photos from their courthouse nuptials, as well as their traditional white wedding, in this week’s very special Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Courthouse Cuties The couple were introduced in May 2024 by a mutual friend who has had proven to be good, if not great, at playing Cupid for loved ones. The two were matched for a blind date, and their first date lasted five hours. When he asked for a second date the next day, she told him she couldn’t make it happen because of a work trip to Newark. Booker actually was scheduled to be in Newark around the same time so he was able to convince her to change her flight so they could have that second date. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

02 02 Just Me and You According to the pair, their second date was even more enchanting. After dinner at Mompou in Newark, they saw a Broadway show in NYC and then returned to Newark for a romantic walk. At the end of the walk, where he showed off places that hold special meaning to him, they shared their first kiss. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

03 03 Mr. and Mrs. When it comes to what the pair have in common, they love playing cards, cooking, streaming, and watch everything from The Great British Bake Off to Only Murders in the Building together. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

04 04 A Beautiful Bride Lewis, a D.C. native and youngest of three children is also an animal lover–so much so that she inspired Booker to foster a dog. It happened when they moved in together in April 2025, fostering a shepherd mix named Cooke for a time. They look forward to fostering more doggies and permanently bringing one home. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

05 05 Mama and Me Booker is photographed with his mom, Carolyn. Fun fact, she, along with the mother of the bride and Lewis, all worked together to pick out the flavors for the tiered wedding cake. The sweet treat ended up being almond with raspberry, chocolate with chocolate ganache, and funfetti. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

06 06 Father-Daughter Moment Mariah Carey has played a special role in the couple’s proposal and wedding. “Dreamlover,” which is one of Lewis’s favorite songs, was performed right before Booker got down on one knee during a trip to Hawai‘i in August. As they broke the glass (a Jewish wedding tradition) during their ceremony in November, Carey’s “Emotions” was blasting. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

07 07 A Grand Entrance Plenty of jams were played, including Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know” during the recessional. Lewis’s good friend, Domo Wells, was on the turntables as DJ at the wedding reception. Another fun fact that has nothing to do with music: The couple also exchanged vows underneath photos of loved ones who have passed away, small portraits you can see clearly in this lovely shot. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings

08 08 We Are Family While they know plenty of people in D.C., the couple’s white wedding and reception was for family only. Paperboys/@paperboysweddings