Bridal Bliss: Senator Cory Booker And Alexis Lewis Tie The Knot—Twice

The New Jersey senator and real estate investment professional wed at the courthouse in his beloved Newark, and in a traditional white wedding for family only in D.C.
Paperboys/@paperboysweddings
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Cory Booker is officially off the market!

A little over two months after announcing his engagement to Alexis Lewis, the couple have revealed that they tied the knot. They did so in two celebrations: One at the courthouse in his beloved Newark, where the New Jersey lawmaker served as mayor, and in a separate ceremony and reception for family that took place in Washington, D.C., where he serves and where Lewis is originally from. The courthouse wedding happened on November 24, a low-key affair that involved pastries from Newark’s favored Italian bakery, Calandra’s
Bakery, and a vegan chocolate chip cookie dough cake straight from Papa Ganache Project in Matawan, New Jersey.

As for the D.C. event, Booker’s pastor of close to 30 years, Rev. Dr. David Jefferson, Sr. Esq., from Newark’s Metropolitan Baptist Church officiated, with support from Booker’s friend, Rabbi Matthew Gewirtz. The latter serves at Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Jersey, as the couple wed under a “chuppah,” a canopy signifying the new home a Jewish couple is building that is covered by God. (Booker also speaks Hebrew, which he showed off in that record-setting speech on the Senate floor earlier this year.)

“My relationship with Cory developed quickly, and intentionally, but somehow with ease,” Lewis, a real estate investment professional, shared in a statement about their love. “My girlfriends and I say, ‘Change your flight, change your life,’ because it’s exactly what happened.”

More on that shortly!

“After so many years on my own, I’m not entirely sure I believed I would get married. But now, we’ve found each other at this stage of our lives, after epic personal journeys, and that deserves celebration,” she continued. “Joy shared is joy multiplied, and that’s how our
entire relationship has felt. Sharing the planning and preparations with our parents the
last few months has been the ultimate gift, and these wedding memories are something
I am so happy we made together.”

As for Booker, he said in his own statement, “Our wedding has mirrored our relationship—magical, meaningful, and strengthened by the extraordinary support of our friends and family. Alexis and I feel truly blessed to begin this new chapter surrounded by so much love. My heart is full of joy and gratitude, and I thank God for Alexis and for the gift of this beginning to our life together as a married couple.”

He added, “Early in our relationship, I had a bittersweet moment of grief realizing my father would never get to meet the woman I’m marrying. But Alexis is exactly the kind of woman my dad would have wanted for me. I often joke with her that she and my father have so
much in common, and that he must be smiling—and laughing—in heaven.”

See photos from their courthouse nuptials, as well as their traditional white wedding, in this week’s very special Bridal Bliss.

