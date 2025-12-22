17 Photos Of Jessie And D’Lila Combs’ Best Twinning Moments

John Parra/Getty Images for petiteParade; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kylie Cosmetics

I don’t know anybody who isn’t rooting for the Jessie and D’Lila Combs. The girls, who celebrate their shared birthday on December 21 (just a week after their late mother, Kim Porter), are not only navigating fresh adulthood, but doing it without their parents. Mom Kim Porter passed away in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia, while father Sean Combs is currently incarcerated and has fallen from grace after being found guilty of transportation for prostitution charges. While their siblings have supported them, nothing truly replaces the role of a parent in a young person’s life.

Stepping in though, has been Kimora Lee Simmons, who despite having a full house of children, has been a mother figure for her late friend’s daughters. “They’re with me,” she told the Today show. “I just got off the phone with them! I’m a lot of people’s mom.”

Porter’s other close friend, Lawanda “Lala” Lane, also has been a steady presence in the girls’ lives. But overall, they’re leaning on each other, and the strength and confidence that has been instilled in them. When asked about handling haters, the beauties talked about the importance of never giving up, specifically on your ambitions.

“Don’t let the haters bring you down. Just keep going just keep chasing your passion, no matter what. Do not let negative people get between you and your goals and dreams.”

The girls are going to be alright. See photos of them side by side, as always, not only in support of one another, but also in matching style and grace.

01 01 2007 EAST HAMPTON, NY – SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at “The Real White Party” presented by Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Combs’ East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

02 02 2013 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs walk the Ooh! La La! preview during the Swarovski at petiteParade NY Kids Fashion Week in Collaboration with VOGUEbambini on October 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for petiteParade)

03 03 2014 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs attend United Against Ebola Benefit at Landmark on the Park on December 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

04 04 2016 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Models D’lila Combs and Jessie Combs pose at Isossy London presentation during New York Fashion Week September 2016 at Go Studios on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

05 05 2016 LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 10: Actress Kim Porter and Jessie Combs (L) and D’Lila Combs (R) attend the premiere screening of Amazon Original Special ‘An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win’ at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on October 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

06 06 2018 INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 24: D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie Combs attend Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

07 07 2018 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 02: (L-R) Jessie James Combs and D’Lila Star Combs attend the Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 2, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

08 08 2019 WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 08: D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, and Jessie James Decker Combs arrive for The Premiere Of Universal Pictures “Little” held at Regency Village Theatre on April 8, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

09 09 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: D’Lila Star Combs (L) and Jessie James Combs attend The LadyLike Foundation’s 11th Annual Women of Excellence Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

10 10 2020 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

11 11 2021 VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 29: D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs are seen during the Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda show on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

12 12 2022 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs attend the 13th Annual Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show at The Beverly Hilton on June 04, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

13 13 2023 Jessie James Combs, D’Lila Star Combs at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

14 14 2023 MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 06: Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs walk the runway at the Liberty and Justice Show during the 2023 Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

15 15 2025 LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 10: D’lila Combs and Jessie James Combs are seen on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images)

16 16 2025 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jessie and D’Lila Combs walks and opens the Ellae Lisque Fashion Show at AVALON Hollywood on September 04, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Maxie James )