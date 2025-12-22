HomeParenting

17 Photos Of Jessie And D’Lila Combs’ Best Twinning Moments

See photos of the Sag queens side by side, not only in support of one another, but also in matching style and grace.
17 Photos Of Jessie And D’Lila Combs’ Best Twinning Moments
John Parra/Getty Images for petiteParade; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Kylie Cosmetics
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I don’t know anybody who isn’t rooting for the Jessie and D’Lila Combs. The girls, who celebrate their shared birthday on December 21 (just a week after their late mother, Kim Porter), are not only navigating fresh adulthood, but doing it without their parents. Mom Kim Porter passed away in November 2018 from lobar pneumonia, while father Sean Combs is currently incarcerated and has fallen from grace after being found guilty of transportation for prostitution charges. While their siblings have supported them, nothing truly replaces the role of a parent in a young person’s life.

Stepping in though, has been Kimora Lee Simmons, who despite having a full house of children, has been a mother figure for her late friend’s daughters. “They’re with me,” she told the Today show. “I just got off the phone with them! I’m a lot of people’s mom.”

Porter’s other close friend, Lawanda “Lala” Lane, also has been a steady presence in the girls’ lives. But overall, they’re leaning on each other, and the strength and confidence that has been instilled in them. When asked about handling haters, the beauties talked about the importance of never giving up, specifically on your ambitions.

“Don’t let the haters bring you down. Just keep going just keep chasing your passion, no matter what. Do not let negative people get between you and your goals and dreams.”

The girls are going to be alright. See photos of them side by side, as always, not only in support of one another, but also in matching style and grace.

TOPICS: 