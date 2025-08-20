Ciara's Style Evolution

Getty Images

To me, Ciara, originally from Austin, Texas, is an unsung fashion icon that deserves more notoriety. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and entrepreneur, who at times leans into pop, has been a mainstay in my household for years. The artist’s ability to straddle the line between tomboy inclinations and ultra-glam moments is what has always attracted me to her style. Throughout Ciara’s professional career, she’s attended red carpet affairs and intimate events that have allowed her to showcase her style transformation. Years back, for events, she would lean on comfort–but in her current era, her approach has delved into fashion peacock territory.

There are a myriad of looks from the artist’s past that grabbed me. One in particular, a rose gold and bronze frock by Emilio Pucci was a head-turner. This moment alluded to what was on the horizon for the singer: glitzy and golden gowns with hints of sensuality. Another moment I have a fixation on includes a silver chain dress by Phillip Plein, which she wore ahead of hosting the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. While pregnant in 2017, to a Vanity Fair Oscars party Ciara donned a stunning red velvet Jovani Couture gown as she posed alongside her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson.

As of late, the singer-songwriter who is prepping to release an album, CiCi, has been on a roll. Ciara’s choices have been refreshing–after creating somewhat of a blueprint for acts who’ve followed her, the artist is fully leaning into her affinity for unique and at times eccentric creations. To this year’s Met Gala, she arrived in a metallic and black LaQuan Smith number. Multiple sheer panels were designed throughout the gown, which evoked sensual energy. Notably, the sheer panels consisted of tiny strands of crystals.

If you need further proof of her capabilities, Ciara has worked with stylists including Marni Senofonte, Maeve Reilly, and Deonte’ Nash for key moments throughout her career. With each of their contributions, the artist has been able to present her interests by collaborating with brands such as Balmain, Prabal Gurung, Vera Wang, and many others.

Below, take a look at Ciara’s style evolution.

