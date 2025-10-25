Ciara’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments Of All Time

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Since 2004, Ciara has been a household name. She took a “1, 2 Step” into fame after releasing her hit single “Goodies”, followed by her debut album with the same award-winning name later that year. From spending seven consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 to her latest album CiCi released just this year, the R&B icon still had time to takeover the beauty space as the founder of her own skincare brand, OAM Skin.

And, while the brand was founded in 2022, her cultural impact on beauty dates back decades. From her soft pink makeup and pin-thin eyebrows at the Billboard Awards in 2004 to her honey-brown hair and berry lip at the 10th annual Soul Train Awards, her historic awards show looks were just an early introduction to what we could expect from her beauty legacy.

ESSENCE has watched Ciara’s beauty mature over the years, from jet black tresses at our 6th Annual Black Women in Music red carpet to multiple covers, including tribal makeup on our July/August 2020 issue. Since then, she’s been spotted in tousled recession blonde at the 2025 AMAs, a proper banged bob at Cannes, and in one of her latest looks, snake eyes and a superfine pixie cut at the Met Gala.

Below, celebrate Ciara’s 40th birthday with some of her best beauty moments of all time.

3rd Annual TRL Awards NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: (U.S. TABS OUT) Musician Ciara arrives for the 3rd Annual TRL Awards at the MTV Times Square Studios February 21, 2005 in New York City. The TRL Awards celebrate the most exciting TRL performers and memorable moments of 2004. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

2004 Billboard Music Awards Ciara during 2004 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: Singer Ciara poses with her awards in the press room at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 7, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

2010 Pre-Grammy Gala Singer Ciara attends the 2010 Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute To Industry Icons at Beverly Hills Hilton on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

Essence 6th Annual Black Women In Music Event – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Singer Ciara attends the Essence 6th annual Black Women in Music Event held at Avalon on February 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Givenchy RTW Spring/Summer 2012 Show PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Ciara attends the Givenchy Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“The Last Witch Hunter” New York premiere NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 13: Singer Ciara attends the “The Last Witch Hunter” New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on October 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Bvlgari Flagship Store Reopening Party NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Ciara attends a party to celebrate the Bvlgari Flagship Store Reopening on October 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Ciara attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

2025 American Music Awards – Arrivals LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ciara attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Recording Academy Honors LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Ciara attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)