Ciara’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments Of All Time

From her proper bob to sultry makeup, celebrate the icon's 40th birthday with some of her best beauty moments.
Since 2004, Ciara has been a household name. She took a “1, 2 Step” into fame after releasing her hit single “Goodies”, followed by her debut album with the same award-winning name later that year. From spending seven consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 to her latest album CiCi released just this year, the R&B icon still had time to takeover the beauty space as the founder of her own skincare brand, OAM Skin.

And, while the brand was founded in 2022, her cultural impact on beauty dates back decades. From her soft pink makeup and pin-thin eyebrows at the Billboard Awards in 2004 to her honey-brown hair and berry lip at the 10th annual Soul Train Awards, her historic awards show looks were just an early introduction to what we could expect from her beauty legacy. 

ESSENCE has watched Ciara’s beauty mature over the years, from jet black tresses at our 6th Annual Black Women in Music red carpet to multiple covers, including tribal makeup on our July/August 2020 issue. Since then, she’s been spotted in tousled recession blonde at the 2025 AMAs, a proper banged bob at Cannes, and in one of her latest looks, snake eyes and a superfine pixie cut at the Met Gala.

Below, celebrate Ciara’s 40th birthday with some of her best beauty moments of all time.

