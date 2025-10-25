HomeBlack Celeb Couples

24 Sweet (And Sexy) Photos Of Ciara And Russell Wilson's Love Over The Years

Feel the love between these two as we look back on some of our favorite moments — from their first public date to life as a married couple with kids.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
Say what you want, but who wouldn’t want a love like Ciara and Russell Wilson? Of course, you shouldn’t idolize the relationships of people you don’t know, as one has no clue what’s going on behind closed doors. Nevertheless, we know the foundation of this couple’s marriage is their faith. We know Wilson is a man who is devoted to his family, to his lady, and it’s rare to see Ciara without a smile these days. Now that’s goals.

“From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace—full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for,” Wilson wrote, for all to see, on Instagram on the couple’s wedding anniversary in July of 2025. “Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can’t explain. Here’s to the journey we’ve walked…and the one we’re still writing together. I love you, endlessly.”

He’s good with his words. But so is Ciara. She’s talked openly about praying for the right type of man to come into her life, as well as her son Future’s, and Wilson was certainly that.

“I was very clear about what I wanted. Every part of my being as a woman, and as a mother, set in my mind what I was hoping for with love,” she told ESSENCE when she was our cover star for the first time in May 2016. “I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted: a God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me. I was very specific because I do believe you can have it all.”

When she thought of the love she saw her grandparents have for 55 years, she noted, “That’s the kind of love I want. A true love that can outlast and withstand anything.”

So when asked about her love these days, she can’t help but gush. And she’s protective of Wilson, too. This was evident when she was asked, during an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2025, what she thought about people who called her husband “corny.”

“He is the most amazing human being you could know. The most intelligent Black man that I’ve ever known,” she replied. “Have you ever been loved right? Sometimes people speak out of pocket because they don’t know. Versus being mad about it, I just say, ‘God bless them.'”

The couple, who have gone on to create their adorable little tribe of kids (and they may not be done adding to their brood the way Wilson talks about it…), are clearly one of our favorites. They work together, play together, travel together, and love on one another in an admirable way. You can feel it when you see them. So, with that in mind, check out photos of the couple from over the years. Sweet moments, sexy times, and everything in between.

