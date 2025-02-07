Getty Images

At Christopher John Rogers’ latest show, “My eyes are starving for beauty,” was the first thought that felt apt to ruminate on. This quote is accredited to the fashion titan Andre Leon Talley. It’s a declaration of sorts, but it’s also the summation of Rogers’ return to the official New York Fashion Week calendar. Collection 15: Exhale felt like a figment of our imagination, within it Rogers was unwavering in his dedication to craftsmanship. In his work, the designer provides distinct and quirky options for those willing to show up in the world as audacious and style-obsessed, even in their offices. And in the designer’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, this notion was landed upon. Even with the onslaught of freezing temperatures, and snow in the earlier hours of the day, guests were transported to a fantastical realm for a few moments of respite.

To be clear, whimsy is an ideal that has been with Rogers for many seasons. But, this season he showcased longstanding design codes such as elegant pleating and dresses with engrossing bustiers. Another code, the vibrant color palettes which feature greens, oranges, and reds that pop when worn also returned. In matters of texture, cotton, knits, and compelling fabrics arrived in the form of modern corsetry, slick pantsuits, and boisterous dresses in assorted hues.

One exquisite pleated skirt was breathtaking, it appeared in an army green hue and was designed with a similarly pleated top in a bold turquoise tone. Peplums also made a return: arriving as a part of a blazer coat that was worn with a pair of trousers in a grey hue.

Onlookers included costume designer June Ambrose, television host Tamron Hall, the stylish connoisseur Amanda Murray, and many editors. A joyous applause concluded the presentation, and Rogers walked through after the final looks with tears in his eyes. The captivating looks are exactly what the New York City market needed. Rogers and his innate appetite for colors are a departure from bland, minimalistic collections that oftentimes feel as though they are running rampant. This ideal was picked apart and presented in a way that evoked hopefulness and also glee–a duty well-served especially given the state of the nation and the fashion industry at large.

Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2025 NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 06: A model walks the runway during the Christopher John Rogers Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the New Nork Fashion Week on February 6, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

