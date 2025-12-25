New Christmas Albums To Add To Your Holiday Rotation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Music is one of the most important parts of any holiday season. Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song is practically ceremonial. The Temptations turn up every December like clockwork. Mariah Carey owns the modern era outright, and Boyz II Men’s harmonies still feel custom-made for cold nights and quiet drives. Between albums and singles, there’s more than enough classic

Christmas music to carry you from Thanksgiving through New Year’s without repeating yourself too much.But every year doesn’t have to include the same songs. Each year brings new records, offering fresh takes without fighting the spirit of the season. Below are new Christmas albums worth adding to your rotation this year, whether you’re loyal to the classics or ready to make room for something new.