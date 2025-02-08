Sabira Muhammad

A strong vision and an internal compass can take you far. Designer Christian Siriano is a living testament to this notion. Backstage ahead of the debut of his Fall/Winter 2025 collection he spoke poetically about the inspirations that guided him. Since vehicles are often associated with masculinity it makes sense that he decided to flip this notion on its head. What ensued were playful looks which were injected with a hint of modernity. Fun twists were also prevalent throughout the collection–and so were tasteful red carpet options. Thousands of roses and matching carpeting also were utilized within the presentation space which was filled to the brim.

Though whimsy is often associated with the designer’s collections, this line was partially fantastical, and part wearable art. Take for instance the ravishing red cape top that swung on the matching carpet. Or the glistening corset bodice with superb detailing. Elsewhere, a structured snake skin cropped coat was paired with a futuristic skirt. An additional standout on the runway included an ultra-cropped cherry red sweater. The previously mentioned top was styled with a pair of black trousers that were impressively designed with the same snake skin material towards the bottom.

In our conversation before the collection, Siriano ruminated on the shape of the handle of a vehicle being a direct representation of masculinity. And he also shared how wheels on cars inspired the eloquent corsetry that went down the runway. These declarations are explicit, and they also point to how dedicated he is to non-conformity and subverting norms in regard to fashion. This guiding light has fared well, if anything it’s offered the designer room to continue showcasing emerging possibilities for subversive and voicy womenswear.

Below take a backstage look at Christian Siriano’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

