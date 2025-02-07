Sweet Photos Of Chris Rock And His Daughters Over The Years

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo

Chris Rock is known for being a celebrated comedian. Whether he’s hosting Saturday Night Live or saying something controversial but humorous in one of his specials, telling jokes and colorful stories is one of the things Rock does best. Another? He’s a good father.

“I try,” he told Angie Martinez in 2022 about his efforts. The star and Aquarius is a father of two daughters: Lola and Zahra. And despite being a celebrity with a busy schedule, he makes an effort to be as available to his girls as possible.

“I’m home more than most dads. They can call me at any time, I’m there at any time. Eighty-nine percent of being a parent is just attendance,” he shared with the radio personality. “Literally, are you there? Can I reach you? Can I find you? That’s 89 percent. It’s the easiest part to get right. Just be there. I had a really great dad, so it’s definitely a learned thing. I embrace it. I love it. It’s not even a job. I love it.”

You can often catch the funny man at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden with either one of his daughters and sometimes both at once. They travel internationally together for events, like the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Zahra used to be a mainstay next to her dad on stage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. And remember the documentary he did, Good Hair? His girls inspired that. Sometimes, they even get tatted up together.

“I got a tattoo with my daughter,” he said of sitting for some matching ink with oldest daughter, Lola. “My daughter turned 18. She wanted a tattoo, and she said, ‘I want you to come with me because I may go crazy. So if you come with me, I’ll be sane, and I want you to get one, too.’ So we both got the [Jean-Michel] Basquiat tattoo, we got like the Basquiat crowns.”

Rock became a father during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he was married for 10 years. Time with his children is extra special because he had to fight to get it.

You don’t want to get divorced…I had to go through a custody fight for my kids, just to see my kids, man,” he recalled in the Netflix standup Tamborine. I was in court, that sh-t was scary man, to not know if you’re going to be able to see your f–king kids.”

He shared that in an effort to keep things “smooth,” he bought a house around the corner from where his ex-wife lived. He still had to prove he was providing well for the girls, including taking pictures of the beds and even the refrigerator and its contents, which he said was humiliating at times. “But it worked out. I got my custody and it’s beautiful. I got my kids!”

And Rock doesn’t play about his girls! Check out photos of quality time spent with Lola and Zahra, who are now beautiful twentysomethings.

01 01 Lola in 2003 HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: Actor/comedian Chris Rock and daughter Lola attend ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

02 02 Lola in 2004 Chris Rock and daughter Lola during Raven’s That’s so Raven CD Signing at Borders – Columbus Circle in New York City, New York, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

03 03 Zahra in 2005 NEW YORK CITY, NY – MAY 15: (L-R) Chris Rock, Penquin, Malaak Compton Rock, Zahra Rock and Penquin attend New York Premiere of Madagascar at Ziegfeld Theatre on May 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

04 04 Lola in 2006 Chris Rock and daughter Zahra during Nickelodeon’s 19th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Orange Carpet at Pauley Pavillion in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

05 05 Zahra in 2007 NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Comedian Chris Rock and daughter Zahra Savannah during the 2007 Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day Presented by Hess at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 25, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/WireImage)

06 06 Lola and Zahra in 2008 NEW YORK – JUNE 28: * EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE* (L-R) Lola Simone Rock, Zahra Savannah Rock and dad comedian Chris Rock pose at daughter Lola Simone’s 6th Birthday celebration at “Hairspray” on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre on June 28, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic))

07 07 Zahra in 2009 NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Zahra Savannah Rock and Chris Rock pose backstage with Brian d’Arcy James who plays “Shrek” at “Shrek” on Broadway at The Broadway Theater on March 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

08 08 Malaak, Lola, Zahra and a Guest With Chris in 2012 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 07: (L-R) Malaak Compton-Rock, Lola Simone Rock, Zahra Savannah Rock and Chris Rock attend the “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” New York Premier at Ziegfeld Theatre on June 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

09 09 Zahra in 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 29: Zahra Savannah Rock (L) and actor Chris Rock speak onstage during Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/KCA2014/WireImage)

10 10 Lola in 2014 NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 20: Chris Rock and Lola Rock attend the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on January 20, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic)

11 11 Rose Rock (Chris’s Mother), Chris, Zahra and Lola in 2015 INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 28: (L-R) Rose Rock, actor Chris Rock, Zahra Savannah Rock and Lola Simone Rock attend Nickelodeon’s 28th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at The Forum on March 28, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

12 12 Lola and Zahra in 2016 NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 19: Chris Rock spends Father’s Day with daughters Zahra Savannah Rock and Lola Simone Rock at the Broadway musical Hamilton at Richard Rodgers Theatre on June 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

13 13 Zahra in 2016 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 09: Chris Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock attends Z100’s Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeart)

14 14 Lola in 2017 NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 16: Lola Rock and Chris Rock attend Brooklyn Nets Vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images )

15 15 Zahra and Lola in 2017 EAST HAMPTON, NY – AUGUST 12: Chris Rock (center) with daughters Zahra Savannah Rock and Lola Simone Rock attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017: hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks on August 12, 2017 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo)

16 16 Lola and Zahra in 2018 NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 11: Zahra Savannah Rock, Lola Simone Rock and Chris Rock attend the New York Knicks Vs Toronto Raptors game at Madison Square Garden on March 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

17 17 Zahra in 2018 NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Comedian/actor Chris rock (R) shoots a picture of daughter Zahra Rock at the screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” hosted by The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines and Synchrony at Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

18 18 Lola in 2019 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 26: Zahra Savannah Rock and Chris Rock attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

19 19 Lola in 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 3 (L-R) Comedian Chris Rock and his daughter Lola Simone Rock at the Chanel fashion show during the Spring Summer 2024 Collections in Paris, France on October 3 30 2023 (Photo by Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)