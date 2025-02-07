HomeLifestyle

Sweet Photos Of Chris Rock And His Daughters Over The Years

The actor and comedian prides himself on being there as often as possible for his two daughters, Lola and Zahra, even now as grown women.
Sweet Photos Of Chris Rock And His Daughters Over The Years
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Chris Rock is known for being a celebrated comedian. Whether he’s hosting Saturday Night Live or saying something controversial but humorous in one of his specials, telling jokes and colorful stories is one of the things Rock does best. Another? He’s a good father.

“I try,” he told Angie Martinez in 2022 about his efforts. The star and Aquarius is a father of two daughters: Lola and Zahra. And despite being a celebrity with a busy schedule, he makes an effort to be as available to his girls as possible.

“I’m home more than most dads. They can call me at any time, I’m there at any time. Eighty-nine percent of being a parent is just attendance,” he shared with the radio personality. “Literally, are you there? Can I reach you? Can I find you? That’s 89 percent. It’s the easiest part to get right. Just be there. I had a really great dad, so it’s definitely a learned thing. I embrace it. I love it. It’s not even a job. I love it.”

You can often catch the funny man at Knicks games at Madison Square Garden with either one of his daughters and sometimes both at once. They travel internationally together for events, like the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Zahra used to be a mainstay next to her dad on stage at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. And remember the documentary he did, Good Hair? His girls inspired that. Sometimes, they even get tatted up together.

“I got a tattoo with my daughter,” he said of sitting for some matching ink with oldest daughter, Lola. “My daughter turned 18. She wanted a tattoo, and she said, ‘I want you to come with me because I may go crazy. So if you come with me, I’ll be sane, and I want you to get one, too.’ So we both got the [Jean-Michel] Basquiat tattoo, we got like the Basquiat crowns.”

Rock became a father during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, with whom he was married for 10 years. Time with his children is extra special because he had to fight to get it.

You don’t want to get divorced…I had to go through a custody fight for my kids, just to see my kids, man,” he recalled in the Netflix standup Tamborine. I was in court, that sh-t was scary man, to not know if you’re going to be able to see your f–king kids.”

He shared that in an effort to keep things “smooth,” he bought a house around the corner from where his ex-wife lived. He still had to prove he was providing well for the girls, including taking pictures of the beds and even the refrigerator and its contents, which he said was humiliating at times. “But it worked out. I got my custody and it’s beautiful. I got my kids!”

And Rock doesn’t play about his girls! Check out photos of quality time spent with Lola and Zahra, who are now beautiful twentysomethings.

TOPICS: 