Sweet Photos Of Charlamagne Tha God And Wife Jessica Gadsden Over The Years

Lenard McKelvey, widely known to the world as Charlamagne tha God, is a man famous for being unfiltered. It’s allowed him to be, perhaps, one of the biggest radio personalities to ever do it. Once looked at heavily as a “shock jock,” one of the very few Black ones, Charlamagne has since focused less on being unflinchingly blunt just because, and more on keeping people aware of what’s happening in politics, and encouraging Black folks, men especially, to prioritize their mental health and embrace therapy. This softer side might come from his family, including his daughters and wife, Jessica Gadsden. The two have been together since high school, and she stood by him as he initially struggled to establish himself in the radio industry. He’s spoken about the impact her love has had on him, and how, at one time, he didn’t believe he deserved it.

“Just the fact that somebody can be down for you for 20 years. That’s real love, real friendship,” he said in 2018. “We really been together since we were kids. We’ve watched each other grow and evolve. The first time I ever got a real job in radio, I didn’t even have a license at the time. She drove me down to the radio station and was there with me when I was filling out an application to be in the promotions department or something like that. So it’s just like, for me, everything I wasn’t for years, I want to be that times 10 now.”

The likelihood of actually getting to hear Gadsden and the radio guru speak together on their love is low, because despite some event appearances here and there, he’s always maintained that he wants his private life to remain just that. This is especially true when it comes to his four daughters.

“First of all, I’m not raising my kids via social media,” he said previously. “I never felt like that was a place for my family to be. I don’t knock anyone who does it, but I don’t want my family on Facebook or Twitter. That’s something I chose not to do.”

But he’s certainly a man to shout from the rooftops how good his wife is, and the importance of men honoring women like her in their own lives.

“You have to have a good woman. And when you get a good woman, pour into that woman,” he shared in 2023 when referencing famous men known for being family men, like LeBron James, and Jay-Z.

“Really pour into that woman and watch how your life just does this,” he added, raising his arm. “Pour into your woman, pour into your family, do the work on yourself to become a better man and watch how your life does this.”

Gadsden has certainly done that for him! Check out a few sweet images of the usually private and happily married pair, who are clocking more than a decade of marriage and plenty more years of love.

01 01 2019 WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 07: Radio host Charlamagne tha God (R) and Jessica Gadsden attend The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Inaugural “Can We Talk?” Benefit Dinner at The Newseum on June 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation )

02 02 2019 ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 05: Jessica Gadsden and Charlemagne Tha God attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

03 03 2019 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Niko Khalé, Keyshia Cole. Jessica Gadsden and Charlamagne tha God attend Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah at SLS Hotel on December 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

04 04 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Jessica Gadsden and Charlamagne Tha God attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

05 05 2022 CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Charlamagne tha God and wife Jessica Gadsden attend iHeartMedia and ADCOLOR hosted session about the impact of the Black Effect: Diversity & Representation in Media and Marketing with the Black Effect Podcast Network’s Charlamagne tha God and Dollie S. Bishop, iHeartMedia’s Conal Byrne, Molson Coors’ Michelle St. Jacques on the iHeart Yacht: The Dionea during the Cannes Lions Festival on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)