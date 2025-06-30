All The Celebs Who Attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour Stop In Houston

Monaleo, Bun B (Shot by IYOVisuals)

Only Beyoncé could return to her hometown for two sold-out nights and somehow still manage to launch a whole new world.

This weekend in Houston, Cowboy Carter was a cultural reckoning. Between her reimagining of country music’s legacy and the deeply personal homecoming it represented, Beyoncé gave her city something to celebrate. But for those paying closer attention, something else was stirring: the quiet but powerful debut of SirDavis American Whisky, her first foray into spirits in partnership with Moët Hennessy.

The name, a nod to family lineage, evokes heritage. The vibe? Polished, Southern, and deeply rooted. And the guest list? Iconic.

Inside the exclusive SirDavis experience, a carefully curated crowd of creatives, icons, and hometown heroes raised a glass to Beyoncé’s latest venture. Normani exuded effortless glamour. Bun B brought local royalty status. Monaleo, Serena Page, JaNa Craig, and Teezo Touchdown reminded us why the South continues to be the cultural engine of Black America. Ugo Mozie added an air of sartorial sharpness. It was Houston at its most radiant—unapologetically stylish, Southern, and self-possessed.

SirDavis arrives not just as a bottle, but as a symbol. It joins the broader Cowboy Carter ecosystem as another vehicle for legacy—this time, distilled. It’s bold, elegant, and unmistakably Beyoncé: blending craft with cultural weight, family history with global ambition.

In the middle of a tour rewriting the rules of genre and Black Southern identity, this intimate celebration grounded the spectacle in something more intimate: a toast among kin, at home, with history watching.

Scroll through for an inside look at the faces, fashion, and flavor that made Houston’s SirDavis debut unforgettable.

Harper Watters Shot by IYO Visuals Harper Watters

Jilly Anais Shot by IYO Visuals Jilly Anais

Monaleo Shot by IYO Visuals Monaleo

Monaleo, Bun B Shot by IYO Visuals Monaleo, Bun B

Normani Shot by IYO Visuals Normani

Serena Page, Jana Craig Shot by IYO Visuals Serena Page, JaNa Craig

Teezo Touchdown Shot by IYO Visuals Teezo Touchdown