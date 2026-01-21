Bump Buzz: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2026

Babies are on the way!
And some are already here. Every year, one of our favorite roundups to do is the list of well-known women who are expecting. The lists always start small and blossom to more than 30, 40 ladies by the end of the year.
To kickstart the list, we’ve gathered up big screen stars, football wives, the partners of hip-hop stars and more. Take a look at the who’s who of women, a growing list, set to give birth (and those who already did).
The beauty and Sinners star is expecting her second child, sharing the good news on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in January. She’s reportedly married to talent agent Tash Moseley, and the two share a daughter.
The influencer and former Black Ink Crew: Chicago star, whose relationship with husband Neek Bey first came to be on the show, announced in January that she is pregnant with their third child. This news is significant considering her struggle with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency and doctors telling her she should seek out donor eggs if she wanted to have another child. The couple share daughters Nola and Charlie.
The professional volleyball player, and wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, brought in 2026 by announcing “New year, new addition” on January 1. The couple have been married since June 2025.
The Paradise star let the world know she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy, while stepping out for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. She’s been married to real estate developer Ted Dolan since 2017, and they welcomed their first child in June 2023.
The influencer and wife of rapper NBA Youngboy is gearing up to welcome the couple’s third child together. After the news was revealed in October 2025, she shared footage from behind the scenes of their latest maternity shoot on her popular YouTube page in January 2026. They already have daughter Alice and son Klemenza.
Influencer couple Haley and MonDarius, who have more than 1 million followers on TikTok, welcomed their daughter Leilani and shared the good news in January. The two, married in 2023, had been open with their fertility journey, including experiencing an ectopic pregnancy in 2024 that required emergency surgery. “Nothing could have prepared me for the magnitude of this blessing,” Haley shared. “God is so faithful.”
@callmecollins.hdc
Nothing could have prepared me for the magnitude of this blessing. God is so faithful😭🥹 Behind the scenes of our photo shoot for @@People Magazine♬ Heaven – Jamie Foxx