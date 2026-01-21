Bump Buzz: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2026

Wunmi Mosaku attending the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday January 11, 2026. (Photo by Corine Solberg/PA Images via Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Babies are on the way!

And some are already here. Every year, one of our favorite roundups to do is the list of well-known women who are expecting. The lists always start small and blossom to more than 30, 40 ladies by the end of the year.

To kickstart the list, we’ve gathered up big screen stars, football wives, the partners of hip-hop stars and more. Take a look at the who’s who of women, a growing list, set to give birth (and those who already did).

01 01 Wunmi Mosaku The beauty and Sinners star is expecting her second child, sharing the good news on the red carpet of the Golden Globes in January. She’s reportedly married to talent agent Tash Moseley, and the two share a daughter. Wunmi Mosaku at the 2026 The National Board of Review Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 13, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

02 02 Charmaine Bey The influencer and former Black Ink Crew: Chicago star, whose relationship with husband Neek Bey first came to be on the show, announced in January that she is pregnant with their third child. This news is significant considering her struggle with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency and doctors telling her she should seek out donor eggs if she wanted to have another child. The couple share daughters Nola and Charlie. Charmaine Johnise and Neek Bey arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP via Getty Images)

03 03 Ronika Stone Love The professional volleyball player, and wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, brought in 2026 by announcing “New year, new addition” on January 1. The couple have been married since June 2025. GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers poses with Ronika Stone prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

04 04 Krys Marshall The Paradise star let the world know she is pregnant with her second child, a baby boy, while stepping out for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. She’s been married to real estate developer Ted Dolan since 2017, and they welcomed their first child in June 2023. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Krys Marshall attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Jazlyn Mychelle The influencer and wife of rapper NBA Youngboy is gearing up to welcome the couple’s third child together. After the news was revealed in October 2025, she shared footage from behind the scenes of their latest maternity shoot on her popular YouTube page in January 2026. They already have daughter Alice and son Klemenza. 05