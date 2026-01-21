HomeParenting

Bump Buzz: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2026

From big screen stars to football wives, another year, another growing list of growing bumps. See who's expecting!
Wunmi Mosaku attending the 83rd Golden Globes awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday January 11, 2026. (Photo by Corine Solberg/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Babies are on the way!

And some are already here. Every year, one of our favorite roundups to do is the list of well-known women who are expecting. The lists always start small and blossom to more than 30, 40 ladies by the end of the year.

To kickstart the list, we’ve gathered up big screen stars, football wives, the partners of hip-hop stars and more. Take a look at the who’s who of women, a growing list, set to give birth (and those who already did).

Jazlyn Mychelle

The influencer and wife of rapper NBA Youngboy is gearing up to welcome the couple’s third child together. After the news was revealed in October 2025, she shared footage from behind the scenes of their latest maternity shoot on her popular YouTube page in January 2026. They already have daughter Alice and son Klemenza.

Haley Black

Influencer couple Haley and MonDarius, who have more than 1 million followers on TikTok, welcomed their daughter Leilani and shared the good news in January. The two, married in 2023, had been open with their fertility journey, including experiencing an ectopic pregnancy in 2024 that required emergency surgery. “Nothing could have prepared me for the magnitude of this blessing,” Haley shared. “God is so faithful.”

Nothing could have prepared me for the magnitude of this blessing. God is so faithful😭🥹 Behind the scenes of our photo shoot for @@People Magazine

