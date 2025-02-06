HomeLifestyle

Bump Alert: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2025

From well-known rappers to actresses and basketball wives, little ones are on the way. See who's having their first baby (and their fourth!).
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Though the year 2025 got off to quite the rocky start, one thing that always brings joy in the midst of chaos is new life. Right before the year began, and shortly after, a number of famous Black women shared that they were pregnant. From rappers to actresses to basketball wives, little ones are on the way.

The latest mama to be is actress and singer Serayah. As part of New York Fashion Week, she ripped the runway for Adore Me, a brand known for their lingerie, and in the process, revealed her pregnancy.

The former Empire star has been linked to rapper and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Joey Bada– since 2023. They were last photographed together in September 2024 at previous Fashion Week festivities. Neither party has openly commented on the pregnancy just yet, but Serayah did share a clip of her toting her bump while walking in the fashion show on her Instagram Story.

As always, she’s not the only mama-to-be on cloud nine. Scroll down for an ever-growing list of notable Black women who are expecting and delivering babies in 2025. We have quite a few first-time mothers to celebrate this time around!

