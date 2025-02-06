Bump Alert: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Joey Badass and Serayah McNeill attend the 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Though the year 2025 got off to quite the rocky start, one thing that always brings joy in the midst of chaos is new life. Right before the year began, and shortly after, a number of famous Black women shared that they were pregnant. From rappers to actresses to basketball wives, little ones are on the way.

The latest mama to be is actress and singer Serayah. As part of New York Fashion Week, she ripped the runway for Adore Me, a brand known for their lingerie, and in the process, revealed her pregnancy.

The former Empire star has been linked to rapper and Power Book III: Raising Kanan star Joey Bada– since 2023. They were last photographed together in September 2024 at previous Fashion Week festivities. Neither party has openly commented on the pregnancy just yet, but Serayah did share a clip of her toting her bump while walking in the fashion show on her Instagram Story.

As always, she’s not the only mama-to-be on cloud nine. Scroll down for an ever-growing list of notable Black women who are expecting and delivering babies in 2025. We have quite a few first-time mothers to celebrate this time around!

01 01 Serayah The former Empire and Kingdom Business star is expecting her first child, reportedly with rapper Joey Bada–, with whom she went public with as her partner in 2023. She stole the show at the Adore Me fashion show in February when she stepped on the runway with a baby bump. Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ at Billboard’s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players held at The Times Square EDITION on September 5, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Flo Ngala/Billboard via Getty Images)

02 02 Coi Leray The “TWINNEM” and “Players” rapper announced that she is expecting her first child with fellow rapper Trippie Redd. She shared the good news on New Year’s Eve. TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Trippie Redd and Coi Leray attend the red carpet premiere of “Dullsville And The Doodleverse” at TIFF on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

03 03 DreamDoll Another MC, the former The Impact: New York star revealed that she is expecting her first child in January. She hasn’t revealed who the father is, but she did share her excitement while offering up the big news. “This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, and now, I’m living in the beauty of this incredible gift.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 20: DreamDoll attends her baby shower on January 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

04 04 Mariah Antetokounmpo After her husband, NBA champ Giannis Antetokounmpo, shared a photo of his wife, Mariah, sporting a bump late last year, he confirmed in December that they’re expecting their fourth child. The couple married in September 2024. Instagram/@giannis_an34

05 05 DJ Duffey The former Basketball Wives star and DJ to rapper French Montana is expecting her second child with husband Iman Shokuohizadeh, and her third overall. The recently married couple shared the wonderful announcement on Christmas (2024). She’s due in April. Instagram/@duffey

06 06 Cori Broadus Right before the Christmas holiday (2024), Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus, announced that she and fiancé Wayne Deuce are expecting their first child together. Knowing her health history, including the stroke she had in January 2024, there was concern about her going through with a pregnancy. “I’m a high-risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine,” she told E! News. BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – November 21: Cori Broadus appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing December 2, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

07 07 Imani Hakim The former Everybody Hates Chris star and her fiancé, Chris Naoki Lee, are expecting their first child together. They shared the announcement in December. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Imani Hakim attends Los Angeles Photocall For Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” Season 4 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on January 28, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

08 08 Flo Milli The “Never Lose Me” rapper is expecting her first child. After some rumors started floating once she was spotted performing with what appeared to be a baby bump in the fall, the MC, who initially denied said rumors, confirmed she was pregnant in November (2024). She hasn’t revealed who the father is, but that’s not a shock because she hasn’t been public about her romantic relationships. US rapper Flo Milli performs on stage during a “When We Vote We Win” campaign rally by US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, Milwaukee, November 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

09 09 Alisha Chanel Dallas Mavericks star PJ Washington and his wife, influencer Alisha Chanel, recently welcomed their second child. They wed in 2023. Both parties have a son from previous relationships. Chanel shared images of the couple and their newborn son in February with the caption, “The start of 2025 feeling so blessed. Thank You God.” Instagram/@alisahchanel_