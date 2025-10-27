HomeBlack Celeb Couples

The New WAGS: Black Celebrity Women Winning At Love With Top Athletes

Love is in the air. Better yet, make that on the court, the field, and the pitch. See the star women who are boo'd up with sports stars.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears poses for a photo with his wife Simone Biles prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Back in the day, a Black celebrity woman dating and marrying an athlete happened, but not that often. Vanessa Williams (she was married to retired NBA star Rick Fox from 1999 to 2004), Taj from SWV, Tamia, Gabrielle Union, and, of course, Ciara. Nowadays, though, a number of established singers, rappers, models, and more are finding a match in NBA players, NFL stars, and even Premier League ballers (that’s a prominent English soccer association).

Coco Jones recently became a fiancée to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Simone Biles has been holding it down on the turf for her man, Jonathan Owens, in Chicago. And people can’t stop gushing over the fact that Megan Thee Stallion has been living her softest life with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson (the inspiration for her new hit, “Lover Girl”). The love is in the air. Better yet, make that on the court, the field, and the pitch. Check out the growing list of new celebrity WAGS who are getting plenty of attention on the sidelines right now.

