The New WAGS: Black Celebrity Women Winning At Love With Top Athletes

Back in the day, a Black celebrity woman dating and marrying an athlete happened, but not that often. Vanessa Williams (she was married to retired NBA star Rick Fox from 1999 to 2004), Taj from SWV, Tamia, Gabrielle Union, and, of course, Ciara. Nowadays, though, a number of established singers, rappers, models, and more are finding a match in NBA players, NFL stars, and even Premier League ballers (that’s a prominent English soccer association).
Coco Jones recently became a fiancée to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Simone Biles has been holding it down on the turf for her man, Jonathan Owens, in Chicago. And people can’t stop gushing over the fact that Megan Thee Stallion has been living her softest life with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson (the inspiration for her new hit, “Lover Girl”). The love is in the air. Better yet, make that on the court, the field, and the pitch. Check out the growing list of new celebrity WAGS who are getting plenty of attention on the sidelines right now.
A star baller on her own, Reese has no problem cheering on her rumored boo, Orlando Magic player Wendell Carter Jr. She has been seen court side at a few of his games within the last year, and sported a Magic jacket for the team’s season opener.
Spotted court side with a friend, the beautiful singer (to the right) recently became engaged to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ biggest star, Donovan Mitchell. When asked during NBA media day about their engagement, Mitchell said of Jones, “I love her to death. She’s amazing. She’s an amazing human being. She brings me peace.”
The rapper was first seen on the sidelines when soccer player Sancho, who now plays for team Aston Villa, was playing for Chelsea FC in January 2025. They’ve since been seen hanging out, and the man even got her middle name tattooed behind his ear.
When she’s not hitting the stage, Normani is likely wedding planning. The beauty is engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf. The two met thanks to Ciara and Russell Wilson in 2022. “Honestly, I was so overwhelmed, I can’t even remember what was said,” she told Vogue in 2025 about the proposal. “I just said ‘Yes, yes, yes, of course.’ The ring was beautiful. My baby did amazing. It was so beautiful and special, and he went above and beyond.”
The entrepreneur and former Basketball Wives star has been boo’d up with Phoenix Suns baller Jalen Green since 2023. The two welcomed their daughter, Lyght, in 2024. When he played for the Houston Rockets, which he did up until a recent off-season trade, she was often seen cheering him on court side.
The influencer has been riding hard for her man Karl-Anthony Towns, who currently plays for the New York Knicks. The two are still going strong. “He went through a lot in his life,” she told Tamron Hall in 2025. “I lost my dad when I was 18 and, so through what I went through, I was able to be a different type of support system and that was what really blossomed our relationship.”
The rapper, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, has been busy promoting her latest album and getting through this pregnancy. But she’s been cheering Diggs on when he plays and admires his work ethic. “We’re really great and one of the best at what we do. And me and him think the same way. Yeah we’re one of the greatest but what’s next? What we doing again? Do it again? We have to do it again all the time. We’re never like comfortable. We just want to keep doing it and that’s just how we both are.”
The model has been head over heels in love with her man Davon Godchaux since Day 1. The NFL star now plays for the New Orleans Saints and the two wed in 2024 on a yacht. “We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family. This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding—including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa—and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”
You may forget that Harlow has been a WAG for some time because she and her love, Milwaukee Bucks star Kyle Kuzma, have been red carpet mainstays more than anything. But she’ll be court side for some time now that she and Kuzma are engaged. They announced their engagement in February 2025.
The three-time WNBA champion is dominating the league, and while she’s technically a WAG to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, he’s been by her side in such a refreshing way, including being the one to hand her the MVP trophy. “Special moment for a special person,” he said when asked about her being voted league MVP for a fourth time. “To see somebody be the Mount Everest, the Mount Rushmore in their sport is something you can’t take for granted. To be able to give somebody flowers when they’re still here to smell them, that was a special moment for me and obviously everybody involved.”
The “TGIF” rapper has been winning, including in the love department. She stepped out court side to watch Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram in the team’s season opening in October 2025, and sported a blinged-out necklace with his number. She also chucked a few threes with her hands, letting everyone know who she was proudly rooting for. The two have allegedly been dating since the summer of 2025.
Nobody has embraced the new WAG role more than Megan Thee Stallion. She went public with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson in July of 2025, and they’ve been sharing cute couple’s content since. As the NBA season began, she proudly attended games, including sitting court side with his mom during the preseason and in a VIP suit at the Mavericks’ opener, walking hand-in-hand with him after the big game. We love to see it!
A proud NFL WAG, Simone Biles married Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens in 2023. She can often be seen on the sidelines repping Owens hard, from her gear to the support she offers him (including in adorable kisses). The Olympic legend is used to people cheering for her, but she’s more than happy to do the cheering for him.
The Detroit rapper, who is seen here in the stadium for a Detroit Lions game in 2024, has been happily dating NFL player Za’Darius Smith, who is known for his days with the Detroit Lions, but most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Her days of giving him kisses on the sideline have concluded though, as Smith decided to retire early in the 2025-2026 season after five games with his new team.