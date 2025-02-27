The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Getty Images

Awards season is gearing up to be an exciting one. Today is the incomparable 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards, a longstanding celebration of the industry’s brightest stars. Hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza this year’s festive luncheon is an occasion ideal for keying in on the fashion choices of the attendees. Head-turning ensembles graced the red carpet ahead of the event.

One BWIH honoree, Teyana Taylor, arrived in a chic lengthy frock in the trending hue, camel. Another decadent style moment included an additional honoree Cynthia Erivo who attended the affair in an eccentric black see-through number by Maison Margiela with excellent detailing–Erivo’s look was styled by Jason Bolden.

Actress Storm Reid arrived at the luncheon in a topsy turvy skirt in lime green by the designer Cong Tri. Her look also featured a sky blue ultra-cropped jacket with a shirt. Silver strapped sandals topped off Reid’s outfit. Another statement-making look consisted of Laverne Cox’s Thom Browne look. The grey blazer Cox wore was paired with a plaid and striped tennis-inspired skirt, a black bow tie and a white button-up shirt.

Next up, actress Ruth Negga donned a Diotima look from the brand’s recent presentation at New York Fashion Week styled by Karla Welch. The outfit was comprised of a sequined V-neck top created with intricate beading, a pair of drop length trousers and a simple cardigan on top. An additional moment that we were captured by included Lori Harvey who arrived in Burberry SS25 look. The house’s renowned rain coat was turned into a cropped jacket with a large bow designed at the front–a pair of brown plaid trousers wer also a part of Harvey’s look.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

01 01 Teyana Taylor At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 02 Aldis Hodge At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Aldis Hodge attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

03 03 Raamla Mohamed At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Raamla Mohamed attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

04 04 Cynthia Erivo At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

05 05 Taraji P. Henson At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Taraji P. Henson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

06 06 Issa Rae At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Issa Rae attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

07 07 Tia Mowry At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tia Mowry attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

08 08 Tyra Banks At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyra Banks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

09 09 Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

10 10 Yvette Nicole Brown At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

11 11 Meagan Good At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Meagan Good attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

12 12 Kandi Burruss At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

13 13 Serena Page At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Serena Page attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

14 14 Kordell Beckham & Serena Paige At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

15 15 Bianca Lawson At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Bianca Lawson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

16 16 Danielle Brooks At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Danielle Brooks attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

17 17 Muni Long At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Muni Long attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

18 18 Marsai Martin At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Marsai Martin attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

19 19 Ryan Destiny At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

20 20 KJ Smith At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: KJ Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

21 21 Crystal Renee Hayslett 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

22 22 Zoë Kravitz At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

23 23 Anthony Anderson At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Anthony Anderson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

24 24 Novi Brown At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Novi Brown attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

25 25 Dominique Fishback At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Dominique Fishback attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

26 26 Bozoma Saint John At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Bozoma Saint John attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

27 27 Tyla At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tyla attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

28 28 Wendy Raquel Robinson At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Wendy Raquel Robinson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

30 30 Boris Kodjoe At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Boris Kodjoe attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

31 31 Jodie Turner-Smith At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

32 32 Cynthia Bailey At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Cynthia Bailey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

33 33 Bevy Smith At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Bevy Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

34 34 Karen Pittman At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Karen Pittman attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

35 35 Marianne Jean-Baptiste At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Marianne Jean-Baptiste attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

36 36 Taye Diggs At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Taye Diggs attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

37 37 Tika Sumpter At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tika Sumpter attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

38 38 Natasha Rothwell At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Natasha Rothwell attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

39 39 Skai Jackson At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Skai Jackson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

40 40 Tasha Smith At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tasha Smith attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

41 41 Kamie Crawford At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kamie Crawford attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

42 42 Terri J. Vaughn At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Terri J. Vaughn attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

43 43 Rickey Thompson At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Rickey Thompson attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

44 44 Shoniqua Shandai At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Shoniqua Shandai attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

45 45 Rapsody At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Rapsody attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

46 46 Brandee Evans At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Brandee Evans attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

47 47 Nathalie Emmanuel At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

48 48 Karrueche Tran At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Karrueche Tran attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

49 49 Jessica Williams At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jessica Williams attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

50 50 Jackie Aina At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jackie Aina attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

51 51 Kyla Pratt At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kyla Pratt attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

52 52 Lori Harvey At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Lori Harvey attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

53 53 Nana Mensah At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Nana Mensah attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

54 54 Gail Bean At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Gail Bean attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

55 55 Kysre Gondrezick At the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kysre Gondrezick attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

56 56 Tichina Arnold At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Tichina Arnold attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

57 57 Kirby Lauryen At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kirby Lauryen attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

58 58 Jurnee Smollett At The 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jurnee Smollett attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)