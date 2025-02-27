HomeFashion

The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Honorees including Teyana Taylor and Cynthia Erivo in addition to countless others arrived to the intentional event in fantastical creations.
The Best Celebrity Looks At The 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards
Getty Images
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Awards season is gearing up to be an exciting one. Today is the incomparable 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards, a longstanding celebration of the industry’s brightest stars. Hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza this year’s festive luncheon is an occasion ideal for keying in on the fashion choices of the attendees. Head-turning ensembles graced the red carpet ahead of the event.

One BWIH honoree, Teyana Taylor, arrived in a chic lengthy frock in the trending hue, camel. Another decadent style moment included an additional honoree Cynthia Erivo who attended the affair in an eccentric black see-through number by Maison Margiela with excellent detailing–Erivo’s look was styled by Jason Bolden.

Actress Storm Reid arrived at the luncheon in a topsy turvy skirt in lime green by the designer Cong Tri. Her look also featured a sky blue ultra-cropped jacket with a shirt. Silver strapped sandals topped off Reid’s outfit. Another statement-making look consisted of Laverne Cox’s Thom Browne look. The grey blazer Cox wore was paired with a plaid and striped tennis-inspired skirt, a black bow tie and a white button-up shirt.

Next up, actress Ruth Negga donned a Diotima look from the brand’s recent presentation at New York Fashion Week styled by Karla Welch. The outfit was comprised of a sequined V-neck top created with intricate beading, a pair of drop length trousers and a simple cardigan on top. An additional moment that we were captured by included Lori Harvey who arrived in  Burberry SS25 look. The house’s renowned rain coat was turned into a cropped jacket with a large bow designed at the front–a pair of brown plaid trousers wer also a part of Harvey’s look. 

Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the 2025 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

TOPICS: 