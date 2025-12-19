Bridal Bliss: New Orleans Saints Star Cedrick Wilson Jr. Weds Sade Scott In Stunning Cabo Celebration

PD Photography

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A career playing in the NFL affords Cedrick Wilson Jr. the ability to go big when it comes to wining and dining his love Sade Scott these days. But when they first connected, in the very first days of his career and her being a freshman in college, a date at the Cheesecake Factory made enough of an impression that they’re now locked in for life.

But if you ask Scott, that impression, back in 2018, after he hopped in her Instagram DMs and they chatted back and forth, wasn’t an instant love connection. Still, they couldn’t shake one another.

“I think we both very vividly remember leaving that date thinking the other one was odd,” she says, laughing. “But for some reason we still kept seeing each other. Once a week turned very quickly into spending almost everyday together.”

The only problem was, while he was settling into Dallas as a new draft pick for the Cowboys, she was just in town visiting her parents, but was studying in Denver. Thankfully though, it was a hurdle they were soon able to get over.

“We kept in contact with each other and turned into best friends,” Sade recalls. “After a few months I decided I was ready to make the move to Dallas and Cedrick was the one to pick me up from the airport. The rest is history.”

By Christmas of that year, she believed she’d met her husband. “Cedrick ended up calling me on FaceTime and spent almost an hour on the phone talking to my entire family and wishing everyone a happy holiday,” she says. “It could be seen as a small moment and we were just friends at the time, but after that phone call I knew I was for sure ready to be more.”

As for Cedrick, quality time with Sade and her parents put things into perspective. “We started hanging out so much eventually we were always around her parents and I was able to see where she got her loving energy and charismatic personality from.”

He adds, “Witnessing her parents marriage, I was able to see how all those traits can lead to a long lasting marriage like them, and knew I wanted to build that with her.”

PD Photography

Soon after, they were moving into their first home together, welcoming their first child. A few years later, something clicked, and Cedrick was ready to propose. In August 2023, the couple, who had been residing in Florida because of his career, visited Houston as a family before one of Cedrick’s NFL games in town, and opted to use that opportunity to see loved ones. She and Cedrick planned to take the whole gang out for dinner, but he had a delightful trick up his sleeve.

“To my surprise, after a very nice family dinner with no hints or any signs, a very special dessert plate came out with ‘Will you marry me?’ written on it and placed in front of me,” she says. “By the time I could understand what was going on our entire family were full of smiles and cameras out to capture the moment and I looked over at Ced down on one knee. I was so happy it was something our families could be at. We had missed them so much.”

Nearly two years later, they officially tied the knot in front of their family. That involved their own little family — three children, including youngest son Cyprus, whom Sade welcomed while they were wedding planning. There were so many moments in the day that stood out to them as they celebrated with their closest circles, but nothing beats just being together. And the couple is looking forward to continuing to be together, for the many years to come, as husband and wife.

“We can’t wait for the day our kids can be proud to say their parents have been married for 10, 20, 30 years and counting,” Sade says.

For now though, enjoy what everything was like on day 1 as life partners, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Beautiful Bride Sade’s stunning wedding gown was a find from her bridal stylist that helped accentuate her curves and celebrate her postpartum body. “I picked out about four or five dresses to try on when my bridal stylist brought me this dress that was completely opposite of everything I had imagined and picked out for myself, ” she says. “I agreed to try it because it was a Pnina Tornai and growing up watching Say Yes to the Dress, I knew that name and wanted to see for myself. All they had to do was bring the veil after I got it on because that was the ONE. Definitely a ‘When you know you know’ moment, and after gaining 50 more pounds during the rest of my pregnancy it still fit so perfectly and needed no adjustments.” PD Photography

02 02 A Dapper Groom Cedrick is ready for his close up! PD Photography

03 03 The Venue Cedrick and Sade tied the knot at the beautiful Acre Resort. PD Photography

04 04 Shake in the Name of Love In addition to a floral adorned altar, we also loved that seat placements for the reception were made from maracas! PD Photography

05 05 All Smiles Cedrick was overjoyed when he caught a glimpse of his bride making her way down the altar. PD Photography

06 06 The Bridal March Here comes the bride, all dressed in white! PD Photography

07 07 Meet Me at the Altar The couple bow their heads in prayer during the ceremony. PD Photography

08 08 You May Kiss the Bride That, as you can see, Cedrick certainly did! PD Photography

09 09 Forever Wilson The couple are presented as the Wilsons as they head back down the aisle as husband and wife for the first time. PD Photography

10 10 Let’s Take a Long Walk We adore a candid black-and-white image! PD Photography

11 11 Where My Girls At? Sade proudly poses with her small but mighty team of bridesmaids. PD Photography

12 12 For the Fellas Not only did Cedrick dress to impress for his wedding day, but his groomsmen also showed up and showed out for the big day style wise. PD Photography

13 13 We Are Family “Having the kids apart of our big day was incredibly important to us. We know the traditional way is marriage before kids but how beautiful is it to have a walking, physical proof of our love?” the bride says. “Each kid came at such a different time in our lives and represents our story so well. To see them dancing and having a great time was one thing but getting to see our guest, whether it was friends or family, interacting with them, dancing, helping us take care of their needs… there was no better feeling than seeing our village right in front of our eyes. We know we have the support from everyone around us whether it’s for our children or us to get through anything. The kids did get sent home early with grandma though!” she says with a laugh. PD Photography

14 14 The Look in Your Eyes We love this capture, and again, this stunning gown! PD Photography

15 15 Hold Me Close “Los Cabos was the perfect place for the day to play out because we love to vacation there. We wanted it to be beautiful but still personal to us and our lives so we chose somewhere we frequently visited,” says Sade. “We could not have picked a better place and venue for our wedding.” PD Photography

16 16 How to Make an Entrance 101 “Instead of a grand first entrance together as husband and wife we chose to do individual entrances to the party with our own song choice, and we met on the dance floor in time for our first dance,” Sade notes. “I believe it fully captures what our relationship is: two different people with two different personalities who aren’t trying to dim the other’s light or change who we are at our core but can come together in union perfectly.” PD Photography

17 17 Let’s Dance “By far my favorite moment of the big day was our first dance with my beautiful bride,” Cedrick says. “We’ve known each other for so long but that was the longest and most intimate dance we’ve had, a double plus for being able to do it in front of our closest friends and family.” PD Photography

18 18 Outfit Change “My reception dress was an absolute ‘Let me bring this just in case’ item,” says the bride. “I really wanted to spend a lot of time in my wedding gown but once I heard the music and saw my guests ready to celebrate, I knew I had to get in something more comfortable (and moveable) while still being ‘the bride,’ so sparkles of course!” PD Photography

19 19 Now Let’s Boogie A time was definitely had by the longtime lovebirds. PD Photography

20 20 A Kiss for the Future As for what their future will bring, Sade says she’s excited to have a husband to be there in good times and not-so-good times. For strength and for love. “We know those years will be filled with whatever life throws at us, good, bad, happy or sad,” Sade states. “But knowing we have a partner, someone to depend on in all those moments, will make it all easier.” PD Photography

Vendors

Planning & Design: @luxurybybts

Venue: @acre.wedding

Photography: @pdphotography_

Videography: @kennidynicolefilms

Content Creator: @myweddingcontent_

Florals: @ariaverafloral

Rentals: @yayarentals

Musicians: @caboviolin

DJ: @djawallszn

Hair and Makeup: @yulimakeupstudio

Bride: @saadddeeeee

Groom: @cedrickwilson_1