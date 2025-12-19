HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: New Orleans Saints Star Cedrick Wilson Jr. Weds Sade Scott In Stunning Cabo Celebration

Years after their first date at The Cheesecake Factory, the two gathered their closest friends and family, and kids, to celebrate their love in San José del Cabo, Mexico.
PD Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
A career playing in the NFL affords Cedrick Wilson Jr. the ability to go big when it comes to wining and dining his love Sade Scott these days. But when they first connected, in the very first days of his career and her being a freshman in college, a date at the Cheesecake Factory made enough of an impression that they’re now locked in for life.

But if you ask Scott, that impression, back in 2018, after he hopped in her Instagram DMs and they chatted back and forth, wasn’t an instant love connection. Still, they couldn’t shake one another.

“I think we both very vividly remember leaving that date thinking the other one was odd,” she says, laughing. “But for some reason we still kept seeing each other. Once a week turned very quickly into spending almost everyday together.”

The only problem was, while he was settling into Dallas as a new draft pick for the Cowboys, she was just in town visiting her parents, but was studying in Denver. Thankfully though, it was a hurdle they were soon able to get over.

“We kept in contact with each other and turned into best friends,” Sade recalls. “After a few months I decided I was ready to make the move to Dallas and Cedrick was the one to pick me up from the airport. The rest is history.” 

By Christmas of that year, she believed she’d met her husband. “Cedrick ended up calling me on FaceTime and spent almost an hour on the phone talking to my entire family and wishing everyone a happy holiday,” she says. “It could be seen as a small moment and we were just friends at the time, but after that phone call I knew I was for sure ready to be more.”

As for Cedrick, quality time with Sade and her parents put things into perspective. “We started hanging out so much eventually we were always around her parents and I was able to see where she got her loving energy and charismatic personality from.”

He adds, “Witnessing her parents marriage, I was able to see how all those traits can lead to a long lasting marriage like them, and knew I wanted to build that with her.”

PD Photography

Soon after, they were moving into their first home together, welcoming their first child. A few years later, something clicked, and Cedrick was ready to propose. In August 2023, the couple, who had been residing in Florida because of his career, visited Houston as a family before one of Cedrick’s NFL games in town, and opted to use that opportunity to see loved ones. She and Cedrick planned to take the whole gang out for dinner, but he had a delightful trick up his sleeve.

“To my surprise, after a very nice family dinner with no hints or any signs, a very special dessert plate came out with ‘Will you marry me?’ written on it and placed in front of me,” she says. “By the time I could understand what was going on our entire family were full of smiles and cameras out to capture the moment and I looked over at Ced down on one knee. I was so happy it was something our families could be at. We had missed them so much.”

Nearly two years later, they officially tied the knot in front of their family. That involved their own little family — three children, including youngest son Cyprus, whom Sade welcomed while they were wedding planning. There were so many moments in the day that stood out to them as they celebrated with their closest circles, but nothing beats just being together. And the couple is looking forward to continuing to be together, for the many years to come, as husband and wife.

“We can’t wait for the day our kids can be proud to say their parents have been married for 10, 20, 30 years and counting,” Sade says.

For now though, enjoy what everything was like on day 1 as life partners, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

