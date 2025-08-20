Exclusive: Inside Raynell 'Supa Cent' Steward And Ray 'Rayzor' Breaux's Gorgeous, Guest-Free Wedding In Puerto Rico

DSW Photography

You know Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward as a successful entrepreneur in the beauty business. You know her for being a hilarious social media personality. Now, get to know her as a wife.

The Crayon Case founder tied the knot with her longtime love, thriving businessman Ray “Rayzor” Breaux, over the weekend in a small, stunning ceremony. The couple, both from, living in and creating companies in New Orleans, decided to wed outside of the Crescent City. For their special moment, they chose to say “I do” in a destination wedding in Puerto Rico.

“We chose Cayey, Puerto Rico, because it represented something new for us as a couple,” Raynell tells ESSENCE. “I had experienced its beauty before, but my husband hadn’t, so it became the perfect place for us to create a first memory together as husband and wife. New Orleans will always be home and the root of who we are, but we wanted our union to begin in a place that symbolized fresh beginnings—somewhere that was unfamiliar to him but would forever become ours. Puerto Rico gave us that balance: the comfort of my past experience, and the excitement of his first.”

And excited, he was. Ray lauds the magnificence of the locale, surrounded by mountainous views and rich greenery almost as beautiful as his bride. (Close, but no cigar.)

“I wanted our wedding to feel like an adventure. Exploring the next chapter with my best friend, not just a ceremony. Puerto Rico gave us that,” he shares. “It gave us the chance to escape the expectations of a traditional wedding and instead celebrate our love in a way that felt powerful, effortless, and true to us.”

The celebration was unique in that they didn’t have their circle with them. They didn’t have any guests at all. A desire to really be in the moment, and to shirk expectations and the stressors that come from planning traditional weddings (which are more for the guests than the couple, honestly) allowed them to embrace a truly intimate ceremony. In the end, it was just the couple and the officiant.

“It was important to keep it intimate because I could see how much the weight of planning was overwhelming my fiancée,” Ray shares. “We would have loved to celebrate with family and friends, but the outside noise started drowning out what truly mattered. Questions like ‘Who’s gonna be in the wedding? I can’t get an invite?’ Before long, it felt like we were planning for everyone else instead of ourselves.”

Raynell agrees. “Over time, it started to feel like some guests were more excited about the ‘hype’ of a wedding than the sacredness of our union. After being engaged for three years, we had plenty of time to reflect and make sure this was what we both wanted, and when we finally said yes, we wanted it to be about us and only us.”

And so it was. In the hills of Cayey, where the clouds wrap around the mountaintops and the ocean is in full view, the couple wed at the luxury villa Casa America. There was no spectacle, just happy tears, good vibes, and lots of love. The bride wore Walone, an off-the-shoulder gown with pearl embellishments, as well as her natural curls. The groom turned heads in a classic black tuxedo by Lavoisier’s Cortez Jackson. After exchanging vows, they shared a private toast as they settled into the first moments of being husband and wife.

“I’m excited for the lifelong journey,” Ray says. “Growing old together, building memories, and sharing everything with the woman who was always meant for me. She’s not just my wife, she’s my best friend, she’s my person. I love that woman with everything in me.”

“I don’t see a future without him, so every step we take together feels meaningful and worth nurturing,” Raynell adds. “I’m excited to create a marriage that reflects love, faith, and commitment—a union our children can one day look to as a blueprint for their own.”

Check out photos that reflect the beauty of their commitment, learn more about how their special, private celebration came together, and what their future holds as Mr. and Mrs. in this week’s Bridal Bliss exclusive.

01 01 A Breathtaking Bride For the couple’s big day, because there were no guests, The Crayon Case founder got ready solo, doing her own makeup and hair. DSW Photography

02 02 The Dapper Groom After they started getting too many questions from people in their orbit about the wedding, the couple sat down and decided they just wanted to tie the knot without the distractions. “She shared her non-negotiables, I locked in on them, and together we made it happen,” Ray says. “Aside from the amazing staff who helped bring it to life, it was just us. No family, no distractions, just love. And the best part is, our family fully supported our decision.” DSW Photography

03 03 Looking into Forever Raynell, pictured in her stunning Walone gown, agreed that a guest-free celebration was the best way to go. “It was a day created entirely for our hearts and our commitment to one another.” DSW Photography

04 04 Here Comes the Bride As you can see, Ray was all smiles as Raynell made her way to him for the ceremony. DSW Photography

05 05 Tears of Joy, Vows of Love “What excites me most about married life is the chance to continue growing with my husband in every season of our journey,” says Raynell. “We’ve already built such a deep bond that living without one another isn’t even imaginable, and now I get to embrace that fully in our marriage.” DSW Photography

06 06 Let’s Toast! After the ceremony, the couple toasted to their new union, three years in the making. “I’m most excited about fully uniting my life with my best friend and moving forward as one,” Ray shares. DSW Photography

07 07 The Venue The couple said “I do” at Casa America, a popular Airbnb villa for micro weddings in the countryside. It comes equipped with koi ponds, a pool, a variety of glass-adorned decks and dining areas, and is close to all of the action in town. DSW Photography

08 08 Share My Life “I look forward to figuring out life side by side, trusting that whatever path God places before us will be a beautiful lesson that strengthens us,” says the newly minted Mrs. DSW Photography

09 09 A Mr. and Mrs. Moment Surrounded by warm palm trees reaching into the sky and beautiful florals, the stylish pair looked very much in love during their portrait shoot. DSW Photography

10 10 Home Is Where the Heart Is As for what’s next in this new chapter, Ray says they’re ecstatic about the opportunity to move into their first shared home. “Before we met, I had my own home and she had hers, but we recently acquired a home together. We intentionally waited until after the wedding to move in, because we wanted that moment to be special and meaningful,” he says. “For months, we’ve only stepped inside to decorate and prepare it, never spending the night. Now, as husband and wife, we’ll share our first night there with our family, and that’s something I’ve been looking forward to.” And just like that, the journey begins. DSW Photography

Vendors

Wedding dress: Walone

Tux by: Cortez Jackson

Styled by: Dervon Davis

Hair/Makeup: Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward

Nails: BTArtbox Nails

Hair products: Kaleidoscope Hair Products

Makeup products: The Crayon Case

Barber: Chris Cuttz

Photographers: DSW Photography

Publicists: Danika Berry, Mo Clark

Planner: Besties That Travel LLC

Videographer: Ryan Rouse