Exclusive: Inside Raynell 'Supa Cent' Steward And Ray 'Rayzor' Breaux's Gorgeous, Guest-Free Wedding In Puerto Rico

The successful entrepreneurs and New Orleans natives enjoyed an intimate destination wedding—just the two of them—that allowed the moment to truly be about their love.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
You know Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward as a successful entrepreneur in the beauty business. You know her for being a hilarious social media personality. Now, get to know her as a wife.

The Crayon Case founder tied the knot with her longtime love, thriving businessman Ray “Rayzor” Breaux, over the weekend in a small, stunning ceremony. The couple, both from, living in and creating companies in New Orleans, decided to wed outside of the Crescent City. For their special moment, they chose to say “I do” in a destination wedding in Puerto Rico.

“We chose Cayey, Puerto Rico, because it represented something new for us as a couple,” Raynell tells ESSENCE. “I had experienced its beauty before, but my husband hadn’t, so it became the perfect place for us to create a first memory together as husband and wife. New Orleans will always be home and the root of who we are, but we wanted our union to begin in a place that symbolized fresh beginnings—somewhere that was unfamiliar to him but would forever become ours. Puerto Rico gave us that balance: the comfort of my past experience, and the excitement of his first.”

And excited, he was. Ray lauds the magnificence of the locale, surrounded by mountainous views and rich greenery almost as beautiful as his bride. (Close, but no cigar.)

“I wanted our wedding to feel like an adventure. Exploring the next chapter with my best friend, not just a ceremony. Puerto Rico gave us that,” he shares. “It gave us the chance to escape the expectations of a traditional wedding and instead celebrate our love in a way that felt powerful, effortless, and true to us.”

The celebration was unique in that they didn’t have their circle with them. They didn’t have any guests at all. A desire to really be in the moment, and to shirk expectations and the stressors that come from planning traditional weddings (which are more for the guests than the couple, honestly) allowed them to embrace a truly intimate ceremony. In the end, it was just the couple and the officiant.

“It was important to keep it intimate because I could see how much the weight of planning was overwhelming my fiancée,” Ray shares. “We would have loved to celebrate with family and friends, but the outside noise started drowning out what truly mattered. Questions like ‘Who’s gonna be in the wedding? I can’t get an invite?’ Before long, it felt like we were planning for everyone else instead of ourselves.”

Raynell agrees. “Over time, it started to feel like some guests were more excited about the ‘hype’ of a wedding than the sacredness of our union. After being engaged for three years, we had plenty of time to reflect and make sure this was what we both wanted, and when we finally said yes, we wanted it to be about us and only us.”

And so it was. In the hills of Cayey, where the clouds wrap around the mountaintops and the ocean is in full view, the couple wed at the luxury villa Casa America. There was no spectacle, just happy tears, good vibes, and lots of love. The bride wore Walone, an off-the-shoulder gown with pearl embellishments, as well as her natural curls. The groom turned heads in a classic black tuxedo by Lavoisier’s Cortez Jackson. After exchanging vows, they shared a private toast as they settled into the first moments of being husband and wife.

“I’m excited for the lifelong journey,” Ray says. “Growing old together, building memories, and sharing everything with the woman who was always meant for me. She’s not just my wife, she’s my best friend, she’s my person. I love that woman with everything in me.”

“I don’t see a future without him, so every step we take together feels meaningful and worth nurturing,” Raynell adds. “I’m excited to create a marriage that reflects love, faith, and commitment—a union our children can one day look to as a blueprint for their own.”

Check out photos that reflect the beauty of their commitment, learn more about how their special, private celebration came together, and what their future holds as Mr. and Mrs. in this week’s Bridal Bliss exclusive.

Vendors

Wedding dress: Walone

Tux by: Cortez Jackson

Styled by: Dervon Davis

Hair/Makeup: Raynell “Supa Cent” Steward

Nails: BTArtbox Nails

Hair products: Kaleidoscope Hair Products

Makeup products: The Crayon Case

Barber: Chris Cuttz

Photographers: DSW Photography

Publicists: Danika Berry, Mo Clark

Planner: Besties That Travel LLC

Videographer: Ryan Rouse

