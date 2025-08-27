Bridal Bliss: Sidnee And Bryant’s Luxe Wedding Was A Floral-Filled Nod To The Gilded Age

Arista Imagery

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A little courage can pay off big time. Bryant, a music executive, learned that when he sent a DM to Sidnee, senior editor at Black Enterprise, on Instagram, whom he “knew of” through mutual friends, but had never formally met in person.

“One day I decided to take a chance and sent her a message on Instagram asking her out,” he recalls. “It was bold, but I was feeling confident that day. I am so grateful she answered because she is not someone who usually replies to DMs. It turned out to be the luckiest risk I ever took in my life.”

It was Autumn in New York City, 2021. And while she answered the DM, she ruminated on the invitation because she didn’t want to take any chances. “After doing a little research and a background check with some mutual friends, I accepted,” she says. And so, she met him at the rooftop restaurant he’d picked out. “As I was driving to the restaurant, he texted me the address and slot number of a parking deck he had pre-reserved next to the restaurant. I can’t lie—I was already impressed before the date even started,” she shares. “It was thoughtful and showed he cared about my comfort and ease.”

His ability to do that was part of the reason they fell in love. As Sidnee puts it, Bryant became her “peace,” and that sense of calm is priceless.

“I knew Bryant was my person when I realized, after two years together, that he truly became my peace,” she shares. “Being someone’s peace is easy while vacationing in the tropics—but what about during the tough times?”

For him, it was a recurring feeling that kept resurfacing. It presented itself initially on day one. “After our first date, I knew she was someone I needed in my life.”

Arista Imagery

By 2023, he was ready to make it official. So he proposed to her with a grand gesture, at the end of the year, a thoughtful one that showed he listened. (Funnily enough, she tried to hide in a corner when she entered the room, thinking the suprise was for someone else!) “The proposal happened at The Record Room in Long Island City. I planned a surprise with her closest family and friends who gathered together for what she believed was a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion event, one of her favorite designers,” he says. “When she walked in and saw all her loved ones in one room, the look on her face said it all. She had always told me she did not care about the details of an engagement, only that she would be surrounded by love. That was exactly what I wanted to give her.”

On April 25, 2025, they were surrounded by even more love as the couple tied the knot in front of 300 guests at the Crystal Plaza mansion in New Jersey, which served Gilded Age-era opulence. Though the couple moved to Los Angeles for professional reasons, their loved ones are mainly in the Northeast. There were plenty of memorable moments, from a cloth handfasting at the ceremony to the joy found as they took to the dance floor as Mr. and Mrs. during the reception to their favorite Konpa and more. The excitement from the day is the same excitement they’ve entered into married life with. “I am looking forward to spending life with my best friend,” says Bryant. “There is nothing better than waking up each day knowing we will face every high, every low, and every winding road side by side.”

Sidnee adds, “Four years later and married, he’s truly my best friend.”

Check out the beauty from their big day, more on their love story, and what the future holds for the couple in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Blushing Bride “I remember us sitting on the couch having a really hard conversation, and it was such a relief to talk things through and reach a resolution with love. We may disagree or not see eye to eye on some things, but we don’t fight,” Sidnee says about knowing Bryant was the man for her.

“Coming from past relationships full of toxicity and angry arguments, the way Bryant and I flowed and respected each other from day one made me feel safe—even in the hard moments. That’s what mattered most. Don’t get me wrong, we definitely don’t always agree, but even then, we stay respectful and calm while expressing ourselves.” Arista Imagery

02 02 The Groom and His Guys “It was more of a feeling than anything else,” Bryant says, noting that he felt it on their first date. “Our souls were aligned in a way that words cannot capture…Later, when I moved to Los Angeles for a new job and she also moved for her own path, I knew fate was at work. We picked back up and began the most beautiful journey together.” Arista Imagery

03 03 Where My Girls At? Sidnee’s beautiful gown was a creation from Jovani Couture, which she got at ForLoveBridal in LA. Her looks was styled by visionary artist and celebrity stylist Sankara Xasha Turé. Arista Imagery

04 04 The Venue The pair tied the knot at Crystal Plaza, a popular wedding venue in Livingston, New Jersey that serves Gilded Age vibes, which you’ll certainly see in the reception hall. “We chose our venue because we wanted something spacious, beautiful and centrally located for both of our families,” says the bride. “With my family mainly in New Jersey, Brooklyn and Chicago, and his family from Queens and Long Island, it was important to find a place that could comfortably host our 300+ guests with minimal travel issues.” Arista Imagery

05 05 Here Comes…the Groom Bryant brought the energy as the ceremony began and he made his entrance toward the altar. Arista Imagery

06 06 Tears of Joy Soon after, the emotions hit him as Sidnee made her entrance. “The most powerful moment was watching my bride walk down the aisle with her father,” he says. “In that moment two families came together and two hearts bonded forever. I will remember it always.” Arista Imagery

07 07 The Bridal March Sidnee stunned as she walked down the aisle with her father. Arista Imagery

08 08 Bound Together The pair took part in a traditional handfasting ritual where their hands were joined together, in this moment, using Kente cloth from the officiant’s attire, which was representative of two becoming one. Arista Imagery

09 09 The Smooch of All Smooches After they became Mr. and Mrs., the couple made their way back down the aisle in romantic fashion. Arista Imagery

10 10 Ballroom Beauty “The venue was designed by Stanford White, the same architect who designed the Tiffany building. Between the gold accents, the chandeliers, and the stunning ceremony and ballroom spaces—we were sold,” Sidnee says. “Plus, there was a beautiful bridal suite and a groom’s lounge downstairs, which was actually transformed from a real-life vault.” Arista Imagery

11 11 A Sweet Treat The couple cut into this delightful dessert on their special day. Arista Imagery

12 12 This Magic Moment “After viewing a few options, Crystal Plaza stood out as the clear choice. The staff was exceptional, the layout fit our vision, and they went above and beyond to give us the day we dreamed of. I would recommend them to anyone,” says Bryant. Arista Imagery

13 13 Let’s Dance! “Another favorite moment was the DJ set at our reception. With our proud Haitian roots, Bryant and I were intentional about the music all night,” says the bride. “Our wedding DJ—and longtime friend—Jae Murphy curated a set that blended R&B, classic New York rap, smooth ’70s soul, konpa and soca.” Arista Imagery

14 14 The Very First Dance “The spirit of love and celebration filled the room the moment he started spinning,” the bride says of Jae Murphy. “We’re both music people, so the soundtrack to our day had to be just right.” Arista Imagery

15 15 Special Touches We love this table assignment board, situated epically underneath a chandelier with the couple’s initials embossed on it. The special details of the day, including decor, were brought to life by designer Khalid Briggs. Arista Imagery

16 16 The Crew When asked what she is excited for, Sidnee mentioned traveling together, eventually starting a family (they’re waiting a year before taking first steps), as well as growing an “empire” together. “We each have entrepreneurial dreams outside our current corporate roles, and we hope to eventually merge our passions into something meaningful beyond the corporate or entertainment worlds.” Arista Imagery

17 17 Always and Forever For Bryant, just getting to do life with his best friend is enough to be excited about. “I feel blessed beyond measure to walk through life with the person I love most,” he says. “For me it is truly a dream come true.” Arista Imagery

Vendors

Wedding Planning: Three20 Experiential

Wedding Creative Design: Khalid Briggs

Photography: Oye of Arista Imagery

Videography: Mike Okafor Films

Fabrication: Unmatched Lighting

Venue / Catering: The Crystal Plaza

DJ: Jae Murphy

Dress: ForLoveBridal and Jovani Couture

Bridal Styling: Sankara Xasha Turé

Bride’s Hair: Nidiyah’s Hands

Bride’s Makeup: Amanda Selena Makeup