Bridal Bliss: Sidnee And Bryant’s Luxe Wedding Was A Floral-Filled Nod To The Gilded Age

The couple, who reside in LA, returned to the Northeast to celebrate their love—and also honored their Haitian roots through music. 
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
A little courage can pay off big time. Bryant, a music executive, learned that when he sent a DM to Sidnee, senior editor at Black Enterprise, on Instagram, whom he “knew of” through mutual friends, but had never formally met in person.

“One day I decided to take a chance and sent her a message on Instagram asking her out,” he recalls. “It was bold, but I was feeling confident that day. I am so grateful she answered because she is not someone who usually replies to DMs. It turned out to be the luckiest risk I ever took in my life.”

It was Autumn in New York City, 2021. And while she answered the DM, she ruminated on the invitation because she didn’t want to take any chances. “After doing a little research and a background check with some mutual friends, I accepted,” she says. And so, she met him at the rooftop restaurant he’d picked out. “As I was driving to the restaurant, he texted me the address and slot number of a parking deck he had pre-reserved next to the restaurant. I can’t lie—I was already impressed before the date even started,” she shares. “It was thoughtful and showed he cared about my comfort and ease.”

His ability to do that was part of the reason they fell in love. As Sidnee puts it, Bryant became her “peace,” and that sense of calm is priceless.

“I knew Bryant was my person when I realized, after two years together, that he truly became my peace,” she shares. “Being someone’s peace is easy while vacationing in the tropics—but what about during the tough times?”

For him, it was a recurring feeling that kept resurfacing. It presented itself initially on day one. “After our first date, I knew she was someone I needed in my life.”

By 2023, he was ready to make it official. So he proposed to her with a grand gesture, at the end of the year, a thoughtful one that showed he listened. (Funnily enough, she tried to hide in a corner when she entered the room, thinking the suprise was for someone else!) “The proposal happened at The Record Room in Long Island City. I planned a surprise with her closest family and friends who gathered together for what she believed was a Jean Paul Gaultier fashion event, one of her favorite designers,” he says. “When she walked in and saw all her loved ones in one room, the look on her face said it all. She had always told me she did not care about the details of an engagement, only that she would be surrounded by love. That was exactly what I wanted to give her.”

On April 25, 2025, they were surrounded by even more love as the couple tied the knot in front of 300 guests at the Crystal Plaza mansion in New Jersey, which served Gilded Age-era opulence. Though the couple moved to Los Angeles for professional reasons, their loved ones are mainly in the Northeast. There were plenty of memorable moments, from a cloth handfasting at the ceremony to the joy found as they took to the dance floor as Mr. and Mrs. during the reception to their favorite Konpa and more. The excitement from the day is the same excitement they’ve entered into married life with. “I am looking forward to spending life with my best friend,” says Bryant. “There is nothing better than waking up each day knowing we will face every high, every low, and every winding road side by side.”

Sidnee adds, “Four years later and married, he’s truly my best friend.”
Check out the beauty from their big day, more on their love story, and what the future holds for the couple in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planning: Three20 Experiential

Wedding Creative Design: Khalid Briggs

Photography: Oye of Arista Imagery

Videography: Mike Okafor Films

Fabrication: Unmatched Lighting

Venue / Catering: The Crystal Plaza

DJ: Jae Murphy

Dress: ForLoveBridal and Jovani Couture

Bridal Styling: Sankara Xasha Turé

Bride’s Hair: Nidiyah’s Hands

Bride’s Makeup: Amanda Selena Makeup

