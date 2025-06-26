Bridal Bliss: A Look Inside Ruby And Kurt’s Stunning Valentine’s Day Wedding

YNOT iMages

Is there a better day to say “I do” than Valentine’s Day? It’s the day of love—a time set aside to celebrate affection, connection, and devotion to those we hold dear. So it felt only right that Judge Ruby Davis and Pastor Kurt S. Clark chose February 14 as the date to begin their forever.

The couple wed atop the bridge at The Kelly Hotel in Birmingham, surrounded by their loved ones and a sea of red roses. Ruby said “I do” to her best friend while wearing a breathtaking gown adorned with delicate floral appliqué. Kurt, meanwhile, wore a custom tuxedo jacket featuring their engagement photo printed on the interior, and he also wore a matching handkerchief bearing the same sweet image. And let’s not forget the sharp finishing touch: a pair of flawless red-bottom shoes.

Speaking of red, it wasn’t just a theme—it was a statement. The color of passion and bold romance appeared in thoughtful touches throughout the ceremony and reception. Vibrant floral arrangements were everywhere, complementing the grand red piano on display. The broom they jumped—honoring a beautiful ancestral tradition—was wrapped in red flowers.

At the reception, red candles glowed softly atop crisp white tablecloths next to gold cutlery. The bar, too, carried the theme, decked out in red to keep the celebration flowing. Luxe Decor designed striking red Thank You notes that were placed on each plate to express gratitude to the guests. And the cake? A showstopping creation by Kristal Bryant of K&J’s Elegant Pastries in, you guessed it—red.

YNOT iMages

Love was in the air, but so was something else the couple didn’t expect: sunshine. In the days leading up to the wedding, Birmingham had been drenched in rain. But on the big day, the skies cleared, the sun emerged, and it was as if even the weather had conspired to bless their union. Clearly, everything—and everyone—was rooting for this love story.

It was a day to remember, and one the couple will carry with them always. “We love LOVE!” Kurt told Wed Society. “Being able to share our love with the people we love on Valentine’s Day made it so special.”

Check out the stunning photos from Ruby and Kurt’s big day—and feel like you were right there on the bridge with them—in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Closer Look A glimpse at the personal touches included Kurt’s jacket—the couple’s engagement photo printed in the interior and on his handkerchief. YNOT iMages

02 02 A Beautiful Bride YNOT iMages

03 03 The Dapper Groom YNOT iMages

04 04 A First Look The couple took part in a first look ahead of their ceremony… YNOT iMages

05 05 Lovebirds …and clearly Kurt was very pleased with his bride’s look! YNOT iMages

06 06 Moments from a Perfect “I Do” YNOT iMages

07 07 Ready for Forever Ruby stands among the gorgeous decor for the ceremony, brought to life by her planner Sherita Brown and Luxe Decore Event Designs. YNOT iMages

08 08 Another Look YNOT iMages

09 09 Here Comes the Groom YNOT iMages

10 10 Ladies in Red While just about all of the guests wore black, Ruby’s daughter and maid of honor sported beautiful red ensembles for the wedding. YNOT iMages

11 11 The Bridal March YNOT iMages

12 12 Meet Me at the Altar YNOT iMages

13 13 You May Now Kiss the Bride YNOT iMages

14 14 A Special Moment To end the ceremony, the new Mr. and Mrs. Clark took part in communion. YNOT iMages

15 15 Meet the Clarks! YNOT iMages

16 16 Portrait Time The couple pose with the jaw-dropping red grand piano provided by PropHouse Birmingham. YNOT iMages

17 17 Ready for the Reception If you thought the ceremony decor was beautiful, the setup for their reception was just as stunning. YNOT iMages

18 18 A Big Thank You YNOT iMages

19 19 Let’s Toast Guests enjoyed libations at the reception, which were provided at the bright red bar. YNOT iMages

20 20 A Sweet Treat K&J’s Elegant Pastries was behind this delicious and astounding tiered cake. YNOT iMages

21 21 First Dance The Clarks took to the dance floor in front of their favorite people to enjoy their first dance as husband and wife. YNOT iMages

22 22 Let Them Cake YNOT iMages

23 23 The Bouquet Toss YNOT iMages

24 24 The Lucky Winner To everyone’s surprise, Ruby’s daughter, Diamond, ended up being the one to catch the bouquet. YNOT iMages

25 25 A Day of Love YNOT iMages

26 26 Wedded Bliss YNOT iMages

27 27 Party Time The Clarks, and their guests, made it a day to remember as they shook a tail feather on the dance floor. YNOT iMages

Vendors

Planner: @sweetbridesbymrsb

Photography: @ynot_images

Videography: @boldasalionstudios

Decor & Design: @luxedecore

Bridal Bouquet: Steele Magnolias Design

Groom Boutonniere: Steele Magnolias Design

Cake: @kjselegantpastries

DJ: @slimrobb

MUA: @nadiatellis_mua

Hair: @tanginix

Catering: @1918catering

Piano: @prophousebirmingham

Chandelier: @aglighting

Host Hotel: @thekellyhotel