Bridal Bliss: Inside NBA Coach Rico Hines And Kathleen Olson’s Love And Basketball Inspired Wedding

Sometimes the best connections can be made with a little help from your friends.
When Rico Hines, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach and director of development, met Kathleen Olson, the executive director for JPMorgan Chase Business Banking in North Carolina, it was because mutual friends of the pair thought they could be a great match. Over dinner in Portland, Oregon, one evening, they realized those pals were on to something.
“There was an undeniable spark,” Kathleen says. “We connected instantly over our shared love of basketball, our passion for people, and a deep appreciation for good times and laughter.”
They got along so well that “from that night on, we’ve been inseparable.” The couple’s relationship was put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tasked with being on lockdown as a new pair, the NBA season on hiatus for Hines, they hunkered down in Kathleen’s home in Sacramento. “Our days were filled with long walks, especially wine walks, hikes, elderberry everything, and countless spontaneous social distancing grocery runs,” she says. They managed to find a lot of joy in an uncertain, scary time. Dancing to D-Nice, playing games in the backyard, and having socially distanced fun with friends.
“That season proved to us both that if we could thrive through a pandemic, we could conquer anything.”
It was true. They went on to excel in their respective fields. Hines went from working with the Sacramento Kings to the Toronto Raptors and eventually the 76ers as their love simultaneously grew. Kathleen was promoted twice at JPMorgan Chase. Together, they shone.
They began building a life in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rico’s home state. Before they officially moved in together, he proposed to her over Sunday dinner at his mother’s home in Greenville. Of course, she said yes.
On August 2, 2025, Rico and Kathleen officially became husband and wife. They wed in Raleigh in front of friends, family, and plenty of his former teammates and NBA players he’s coached, mentored and more, at The Grand Marquise Ballroom.
The theme was modern elegance, with plenty of white, black and bling. They worked with wedding planner Elana Walker of Elana Events to bring the day together. Personal touches included nods to all things basketball, from sleek white balls at the bar to a blinged-out hoop and backboard above the guest seating chart.
Speaking of guests, high-profile attendees include former UCLA teammates Baron Davis, Jelani McCoy, and Matt Barnes as groomsmen, and Kathleen’s daughter, Paris, who was a big part of the day, in the role of maid of honor.
From their first look to cutting into the gorgeous chrome cake, the day was a fitting celebration for their bond. “We are best friends, soulmates, and partners in purpose,” Kathleen says, “and we love each other with our whole hearts.”
Take a look at highlights from the ceremony and reception, and learn more about Rico and Kathleen’s love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.
In a beaded off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous train by designer Fjolla Haxhismajli, Kathleen stunned while taking photographs outside the Renaissance Hotel.
Rico, whose name is actually DaRico by the way, was pretty sharp in a custom look.
The couple enjoyed an emotional first look moment, and clearly they both loved what they saw.
Groomsmen Rico chose include Troy Smith as his best man and former UCLA teammates Baron Davis, Jelani McCoy, Matt Barnes, Andrew Evans, Todd Ramasar, and Ryan Bailey as well as friend and fellow assistant coach, Bobby Jackson, and family member Andrew Evans.
For Kathleen, bestie Blaire Luong was the matron of honor, daughter Paris Brown acted as maid of honor, and sister-in-law Lauren Bordeaux, sister Zinna Burks, and loved ones Marny Egan, Ashley Maes, Halie Grace and Fayonne Johnson were her bridesmaids.
The pair wed inside The Grand Marquise Ballroom. The space was decked out in white florals and candles, with a mirrored aisle and arch, as well as clear seating for guests to help create the modern elegance they were aiming for.
Every guest and member of the wedding party was special, but who could be more important on a day like this than the bride’s daughter, Paris? She made her entrance for the ceremony with groomsman Matt Barnes.
Kathleen made her grand entrance down the mirrored aisle, lined with those white florals, as a violinist played Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.”
A number of NBA stars were present for the big event, including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The point guard previously played for the Sacramento Kings, which is how he came to know the groom.
The couple were all smiles as they exited the ceremony as husband and wife.
Signature drinks inspired by the bride and groom’s tastes (and displayed on a basketball court) were served, as well hors d’oeuvres, of course.
Speaking of basketball courts, the seating chart was on display like one, with customized balls and a blinged out hoop.
While guests waited, they were welcome to take a shot at knocking down a few buckets at the basketball hoop. Certainly a fun touch.
The cake, made by Cake Couture, was crafted with a flashy mosaic chrome detailing that included their monogram.
Kathleen’s daughter Paris, seen photographed with the newlyweds, was also part of the couple’s first dance. While they celebrated their love with the day’s events, it was also a celebration of their new family.
The bride shares a sweet moment on the dance floor with her dad.
Rico also enjoyed some time on the dance floor with the first woman he’s ever loved.
The room was filled with people from all aspects of the couple’s journey. All of those individuals, with the exception of the couple and the bridesmaids, wore black for the elegant affair.
“Our favorite moments were the little in-between ones,” Kathleen says. “The laughter while getting ready, the emotional exchange of vows, and looking around the room to see our family and friends truly celebrating with us. The energy and love at the ceremony and reception were unmatched. Everyone had a ball! Every second was filled with joy, love, and connection, which made the day unforgettable.”
“We’re best friends and soulmates, so marriage feels like a natural extension of what we already share,” says the Mrs. “We’ve built traditions, lived together, and created a beautiful foundation. Now, we’re most excited to continue growing together, pushing each other spiritually, personally, and professionally to be our best version of one: husband and wife.”
Vendors
Planner: Elana Events
Photographer: Reem Photography
Videographer: Morgan Scott Films
Rental Chairs and Tables: Pomp Posh Event Rentals
Rentals: Curated Events
Performers: Cirque de Vol
Bride’s Makeup: All In Make Up
Bride’s Hair: B.StyledbyBrent
Bridal Party Makeup: Bailey Beat Artistry
Bridal Party Hair: Shakima H.
Brides Dress: Fjolla Haxhismajli
Food and Cake: Cake Couture
Venue: The Grand Marquise Ballroom
Florals: Fresh Affairs
Stationery: Wilori Lane