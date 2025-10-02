HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Inside NBA Coach Rico Hines And Kathleen Olson’s Love And Basketball Inspired Wedding

With groomsmen like Matt Barnes and Baron Davis, and basketball-inspired details throughout, the 76ers assistant coach and business banking executive celebrated their love in a major way.
Bridal Bliss: Inside NBA Coach Rico Hines And Kathleen Olson’s Love And Basketball Inspired Wedding
REEM Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sometimes the best connections can be made with a little help from your friends.

When Rico Hines, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach and director of development, met Kathleen Olson, the executive director for JPMorgan Chase Business Banking in North Carolina, it was because mutual friends of the pair thought they could be a great match. Over dinner in Portland, Oregon, one evening, they realized those pals were on to something.

“There was an undeniable spark,” Kathleen says. “We connected instantly over our shared love of basketball, our passion for people, and a deep appreciation for good times and laughter.”

They got along so well that “from that night on, we’ve been inseparable.” The couple’s relationship was put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tasked with being on lockdown as a new pair, the NBA season on hiatus for Hines, they hunkered down in Kathleen’s home in Sacramento. “Our days were filled with long walks, especially wine walks, hikes, elderberry everything, and countless spontaneous social distancing grocery runs,” she says. They managed to find a lot of joy in an uncertain, scary time. Dancing to D-Nice, playing games in the backyard, and having socially distanced fun with friends.

“That season proved to us both that if we could thrive through a pandemic, we could conquer anything.”

It was true. They went on to excel in their respective fields. Hines went from working with the Sacramento Kings to the Toronto Raptors and eventually the 76ers as their love simultaneously grew. Kathleen was promoted twice at JPMorgan Chase. Together, they shone.

They began building a life in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rico’s home state. Before they officially moved in together, he proposed to her over Sunday dinner at his mother’s home in Greenville. Of course, she said yes.

Bridal Bliss: Inside NBA Coach Rico Hines And Kathleen Olson’s Love And Basketball Inspired Wedding
REEM Photography

On August 2, 2025, Rico and Kathleen officially became husband and wife. They wed in Raleigh in front of friends, family, and plenty of his former teammates and NBA players he’s coached, mentored and more, at The Grand Marquise Ballroom.

The theme was modern elegance, with plenty of white, black and bling. They worked with wedding planner Elana Walker of Elana Events to bring the day together. Personal touches included nods to all things basketball, from sleek white balls at the bar to a blinged-out hoop and backboard above the guest seating chart.

Speaking of guests, high-profile attendees include former UCLA teammates Baron Davis, Jelani McCoy, and Matt Barnes as groomsmen, and Kathleen’s daughter, Paris, who was a big part of the day, in the role of maid of honor.

From their first look to cutting into the gorgeous chrome cake, the day was a fitting celebration for their bond. “We are best friends, soulmates, and partners in purpose,” Kathleen says, “and we love each other with our whole hearts.”

Take a look at highlights from the ceremony and reception, and learn more about Rico and Kathleen’s love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planner: Elana Events

Photographer: Reem Photography

Videographer: Morgan Scott Films

Rental Chairs and Tables: Pomp Posh Event Rentals

Rentals: Curated Events

Performers: Cirque de Vol

Bride’s Makeup: All In Make Up

Bride’s Hair: B.StyledbyBrent

Bridal Party Makeup: Bailey Beat Artistry

Bridal Party Hair: Shakima H.

Brides Dress: Fjolla Haxhismajli

Food and Cake: Cake Couture

Venue: The Grand Marquise Ballroom

Florals: Fresh Affairs

Stationery: Wilori Lane

TOPICS: 