Bridal Bliss: Inside NBA Coach Rico Hines And Kathleen Olson’s Love And Basketball Inspired Wedding

Sometimes the best connections can be made with a little help from your friends.

When Rico Hines, Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach and director of development, met Kathleen Olson, the executive director for JPMorgan Chase Business Banking in North Carolina, it was because mutual friends of the pair thought they could be a great match. Over dinner in Portland, Oregon, one evening, they realized those pals were on to something.

“There was an undeniable spark,” Kathleen says. “We connected instantly over our shared love of basketball, our passion for people, and a deep appreciation for good times and laughter.”

They got along so well that “from that night on, we’ve been inseparable.” The couple’s relationship was put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tasked with being on lockdown as a new pair, the NBA season on hiatus for Hines, they hunkered down in Kathleen’s home in Sacramento. “Our days were filled with long walks, especially wine walks, hikes, elderberry everything, and countless spontaneous social distancing grocery runs,” she says. They managed to find a lot of joy in an uncertain, scary time. Dancing to D-Nice, playing games in the backyard, and having socially distanced fun with friends.

“That season proved to us both that if we could thrive through a pandemic, we could conquer anything.”

It was true. They went on to excel in their respective fields. Hines went from working with the Sacramento Kings to the Toronto Raptors and eventually the 76ers as their love simultaneously grew. Kathleen was promoted twice at JPMorgan Chase. Together, they shone.

They began building a life in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rico’s home state. Before they officially moved in together, he proposed to her over Sunday dinner at his mother’s home in Greenville. Of course, she said yes.

On August 2, 2025, Rico and Kathleen officially became husband and wife. They wed in Raleigh in front of friends, family, and plenty of his former teammates and NBA players he’s coached, mentored and more, at The Grand Marquise Ballroom.

The theme was modern elegance, with plenty of white, black and bling. They worked with wedding planner Elana Walker of Elana Events to bring the day together. Personal touches included nods to all things basketball, from sleek white balls at the bar to a blinged-out hoop and backboard above the guest seating chart.

Speaking of guests, high-profile attendees include former UCLA teammates Baron Davis, Jelani McCoy, and Matt Barnes as groomsmen, and Kathleen’s daughter, Paris, who was a big part of the day, in the role of maid of honor.

From their first look to cutting into the gorgeous chrome cake, the day was a fitting celebration for their bond. “We are best friends, soulmates, and partners in purpose,” Kathleen says, “and we love each other with our whole hearts.”

Take a look at highlights from the ceremony and reception, and learn more about Rico and Kathleen’s love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Blushing Bride In a beaded off-the-shoulder gown with a voluminous train by designer Fjolla Haxhismajli, Kathleen stunned while taking photographs outside the Renaissance Hotel. REEM Photography

02 02 A Dapper Groom Rico, whose name is actually DaRico by the way, was pretty sharp in a custom look. REEM Photography

03 03 First Look The couple enjoyed an emotional first look moment, and clearly they both loved what they saw. REEM Photography

04 04 The Groom’s Guys Groomsmen Rico chose include Troy Smith as his best man and former UCLA teammates Baron Davis, Jelani McCoy, Matt Barnes, Andrew Evans, Todd Ramasar, and Ryan Bailey as well as friend and fellow assistant coach, Bobby Jackson, and family member Andrew Evans. REEM Photography

05 05 The Bride’s Tribe For Kathleen, bestie Blaire Luong was the matron of honor, daughter Paris Brown acted as maid of honor, and sister-in-law Lauren Bordeaux, sister Zinna Burks, and loved ones Marny Egan, Ashley Maes, Halie Grace and Fayonne Johnson were her bridesmaids. REEM Photography

06 06 The Venue The pair wed inside The Grand Marquise Ballroom. The space was decked out in white florals and candles, with a mirrored aisle and arch, as well as clear seating for guests to help create the modern elegance they were aiming for. REEM Photography

07 07 VIP Every guest and member of the wedding party was special, but who could be more important on a day like this than the bride’s daughter, Paris? She made her entrance for the ceremony with groomsman Matt Barnes. REEM Photography

08 08 Here Comes the Bride Kathleen made her grand entrance down the mirrored aisle, lined with those white florals, as a violinist played Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.” REEM Photography

09 09 Familiar Faces A number of NBA stars were present for the big event, including Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. The point guard previously played for the Sacramento Kings, which is how he came to know the groom. REEM Photography

10 10 Mr. and Mrs. The couple were all smiles as they exited the ceremony as husband and wife. REEM Photography

11 11 Pour Up Signature drinks inspired by the bride and groom’s tastes (and displayed on a basketball court) were served, as well hors d’oeuvres, of course. REEM Photography

12 12 Take a Seat… Speaking of basketball courts, the seating chart was on display like one, with customized balls and a blinged out hoop. REEM Photography

13 13 …or Take a Shot While guests waited, they were welcome to take a shot at knocking down a few buckets at the basketball hoop. Certainly a fun touch. REEM Photography

14 14 A Sweet Treat The cake, made by Cake Couture, was crafted with a flashy mosaic chrome detailing that included their monogram. REEM Photography

15 15 Family Affair Kathleen’s daughter Paris, seen photographed with the newlyweds, was also part of the couple’s first dance. While they celebrated their love with the day’s events, it was also a celebration of their new family. REEM Photography

16 16 Daddy-Daughter Dance The bride shares a sweet moment on the dance floor with her dad. REEM Photography

17 17 Mother-Son Moment Rico also enjoyed some time on the dance floor with the first woman he’s ever loved. REEM Photography

18 18 Let’s Party The room was filled with people from all aspects of the couple’s journey. All of those individuals, with the exception of the couple and the bridesmaids, wore black for the elegant affair. REEM Photography

19 19 Unforgettable Moments “Our favorite moments were the little in-between ones,” Kathleen says. “The laughter while getting ready, the emotional exchange of vows, and looking around the room to see our family and friends truly celebrating with us. The energy and love at the ceremony and reception were unmatched. Everyone had a ball! Every second was filled with joy, love, and connection, which made the day unforgettable.” REEM Photography

20 20 Rico + Kathleen Forever “We’re best friends and soulmates, so marriage feels like a natural extension of what we already share,” says the Mrs. “We’ve built traditions, lived together, and created a beautiful foundation. Now, we’re most excited to continue growing together, pushing each other spiritually, personally, and professionally to be our best version of one: husband and wife.” REEM Photography

