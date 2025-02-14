HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Ozioma And Obi Tied The Knot In Stunning Fashion At A Castle In Barcelona

Four years after their wedding celebration was postponed due to COVID-19, the couple went big, in planning and opulence, with their destination wedding in Spain.
Ten years before Ozioma and Obi said, “I do,” they were just young pre-med students preparing to work hard to make their dreams come true. They didn’t expect to find love in the process.

Introduced in 2014 by a mutual friend and classmate, Ozioma, from Baltimore, and Obi, from New York, felt an instant attraction and even became study partners. Shortly after, the two began dating, and while they’d find themselves separated as they started medical school, the distance couldn’t keep them apart. Love began to grow, and after completing their programs, they did their clinical rotations in Miami, living together and solidifying their bond.

“Obi has consistently brought a sense of peace to my life,” Ozioma tells ESSENCE. “He makes me feel safe, and I never have to worry about anything when he is around. My friends and family always say, ‘Obi does not play about Ozy,’ which is very accurate.”

And she doesn’t play about him, either. Obi notes that her care for him and those around her, even her pups, let him know she was someone he needed. “Her consistency sealed the deal for me,” he shares. “Despite the ups and downs, she was always there—making sure I ate, was taken care of, and stayed connected with her friends. She genuinely took care of those around her — especially her dogs. She did not feel the need to go out all the time, but when she did, it was always joyful and a good time.”

By 2018, he was ready to propose. And while a grandiose proposal is nice, sometimes the more simple gestures can be just as impactful. According to Obi, he asked for her hand while they road-tripped from her native Baltimore to Georgia, where they would complete the same residency program together.

“As I navigated to Baltimore, memories flooded my mind, but it was a heartfelt conversation with my mother that truly encouraged me to take this leap,” he recalls. “I chose to seize the moment and popped the question during our drive to Georgia, which marked the start of our lives together.”

In the summer of 2019, they had their traditional Nigerian wedding and planned to have their white wedding in October 2020. But, of course, COVID-19 made that impossible. The couple canceled their original plans and opted for a courthouse ceremony, hopeful that they’d have their big celebration soon enough. But a postponed wedding didn’t stop them from starting their lives together. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zara, and during their babymoon to Barcelona prior to her birth in 2022, they fell head over heels for the locale.

“During that trip, I instantly fell in love with Barcelona because of its beauty, the beaches, shopping and nightlife, and of course, the food!” Ozioma says. After stumbling upon a stunning venue on Instagram, the Castillo de Sant Marçal, a restored castle dating back to the 12th century, they locked it down and prepared to tie the knot in Spain. On October 22, 2024, four years from their original white wedding date, they did just that. From the extravagant aisle Ozioma journeyed down with her father to marry her soulmate to the incredible decor, including flowers from the floor to the ceiling, and a combination of sparklers inside and fireworks outside, after the pandemic tried to put a damper on their efforts to celebrate their love, they joyously went all out with their young daughter by their side. The day was a dream come true.

“My planner and her team perfectly executed my vision,” Ozioma says. “I couldn’t have been happier after planning for this day for such a long time. It was truly a day filled with joy and love.”

This is evident when you take a look at the couple’s gorgeous wedding album, shot by star wedding photographer Stanley Babb. Learn more about their love story, how their day came together, and what their future holds in this week’s Bridal Bliss and the relaunched video series “Behind Bridal Bliss” — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Vendors

Photographer: Stanlo Photography

Videographer: Iris Films

Wedding Planner: Priscila Llorens Corbellini

Wedding Gown: Matopeda Atelier

Bridal Stylist and Bridesmaid Dresses: King Aiyéh

Groom/Groomsmen Suits: Uomo Migliore 

Bride’s Hair: Eugenze

Bride’s Makeup: Edith Williams Artistry

Content Creation: Content by Camille

Florals: Elisa Bertrán

Wedding Venue: Castell de Sant Marçal

DJ: A1

MC: Chief Uche

