Ten years before Ozioma and Obi said, “I do,” they were just young pre-med students preparing to work hard to make their dreams come true. They didn’t expect to find love in the process.

Introduced in 2014 by a mutual friend and classmate, Ozioma, from Baltimore, and Obi, from New York, felt an instant attraction and even became study partners. Shortly after, the two began dating, and while they’d find themselves separated as they started medical school, the distance couldn’t keep them apart. Love began to grow, and after completing their programs, they did their clinical rotations in Miami, living together and solidifying their bond.

“Obi has consistently brought a sense of peace to my life,” Ozioma tells ESSENCE. “He makes me feel safe, and I never have to worry about anything when he is around. My friends and family always say, ‘Obi does not play about Ozy,’ which is very accurate.”

And she doesn’t play about him, either. Obi notes that her care for him and those around her, even her pups, let him know she was someone he needed. “Her consistency sealed the deal for me,” he shares. “Despite the ups and downs, she was always there—making sure I ate, was taken care of, and stayed connected with her friends. She genuinely took care of those around her — especially her dogs. She did not feel the need to go out all the time, but when she did, it was always joyful and a good time.”

By 2018, he was ready to propose. And while a grandiose proposal is nice, sometimes the more simple gestures can be just as impactful. According to Obi, he asked for her hand while they road-tripped from her native Baltimore to Georgia, where they would complete the same residency program together.

“As I navigated to Baltimore, memories flooded my mind, but it was a heartfelt conversation with my mother that truly encouraged me to take this leap,” he recalls. “I chose to seize the moment and popped the question during our drive to Georgia, which marked the start of our lives together.”

In the summer of 2019, they had their traditional Nigerian wedding and planned to have their white wedding in October 2020. But, of course, COVID-19 made that impossible. The couple canceled their original plans and opted for a courthouse ceremony, hopeful that they’d have their big celebration soon enough. But a postponed wedding didn’t stop them from starting their lives together. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zara, and during their babymoon to Barcelona prior to her birth in 2022, they fell head over heels for the locale.

“During that trip, I instantly fell in love with Barcelona because of its beauty, the beaches, shopping and nightlife, and of course, the food!” Ozioma says. After stumbling upon a stunning venue on Instagram, the Castillo de Sant Marçal, a restored castle dating back to the 12th century, they locked it down and prepared to tie the knot in Spain. On October 22, 2024, four years from their original white wedding date, they did just that. From the extravagant aisle Ozioma journeyed down with her father to marry her soulmate to the incredible decor, including flowers from the floor to the ceiling, and a combination of sparklers inside and fireworks outside, after the pandemic tried to put a damper on their efforts to celebrate their love, they joyously went all out with their young daughter by their side. The day was a dream come true.

“My planner and her team perfectly executed my vision,” Ozioma says. “I couldn’t have been happier after planning for this day for such a long time. It was truly a day filled with joy and love.”

This is evident when you take a look at the couple’s gorgeous wedding album, shot by star wedding photographer Stanley Babb. Learn more about their love story, how their day came together, and what their future holds in this week’s Bridal Bliss and the relaunched video series “Behind Bridal Bliss” — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

01 01 Sitting Pretty “Over the past 11 years, Obi has demonstrated intentionality and unwavering care for me from the big to the small moments,” says Ozioma, captured on a bed of white roses during wedding prep. “I have no doubt he is my person.” Stanlo Photography

02 02 A Dapper Dude Obi puts the finishing touches on his look, with a little help from his friends. When asked how he knew Ozioma was his soulmate, he says, “I tend to be logical, so I knew early on she was my person, during our prep class for medical school. Her discipline and priorities were clear—she cooked twice a day, stayed very connected with her family, had a close-knit group of friends, and maintained a strong sense of faith, all while managing her classes and daily studies.” Stanlo Photography

03 03 Gorgeous Girls “In practice, I knew she was the one during our second year living together in Miami during med school rotations. That’s when I truly got to really know her. I met most of her friends, and they were all solid, decent people,” Obi says. Ozioma is pictured here with a few of her closest friends, her bridesmaids. Stanlo Photography

04 04 The Groom and His Men Obi shares a light moment with his groomsmen during pre-wedding portraits. Stanlo Photography

05 05 The Bride’s Tribe The ladies served looks during their last pre-wedding portraits together. The bridesmaids’ gowns were made by image consultant and bridal stylist King Aiyéh, who helped Ozioma obtain her own Matopeda Atelier gown. Stanlo Photography

06 06 Ready for Love A gleeful Obi is captured in his ensemble, a look by Uomo Migliore. He would wear two suits from the designer, and the groomsmen wore the designer as well. Stanlo Photography

07 07 The First Look We love the excitement both parties expressed when they saw each other for the sweet first look moment. “I envisioned a gown that would shimmer with crystals but was still elegant and timeless,” Ozioma says of her look. “Also, given that our wedding was set in a castle, I wanted my gown to reflect a fairytale ambiance. Matope brought my dream to life. I was very happy with my wedding gown.” Stanlo Photography

08 08 The Road to the Altar The aisle leads to the altar, which was placed in front of the steps of the stunning Castillo de Sant Marçal. Stanlo Photography

09 09 Obi the Father “The little girl Obi helped walk down the aisle is our 23-month-old daughter, Zara Adaora,” says Ozioma. “It was a surprising moment because during the wedding rehearsal she was shy and would not walk down the aisle.” Stanlo Photography

10 10 Here Comes the Bride Escorted down the aisle by her father, Ozioma looked good — and more importantly, she looked overjoyed to be making her way to her soon-to-be husband. She says it’s one of her favorite moments from the day. Stanlo Photography

11 11 Reading of the Vows Ozioma and Obi exchanged vows as the ceremony commenced. They, along with the castle, were lit up in a lovely way as the sun set while the event was underway. Stanlo Photography

12 12 An Extra Special Kiss Obi kissed his bride as sparklers and colorful smoke were let off behind them. Stanlo Photography

13 13 A Family Affair The couple took portraits with many important guests, including their parents. We love this image of Ozioma and Obi with a VIP, their daughter Zara. Stanlo Photography

14 14 The Reception While the wedding was outside, the reception was inside the castle. The hall space was elaborately decorated, with stunning chandeliers sitting among beautiful florals. Elisa Bertrán was responsible for all the flowers, and the wedding planner, Priscilla Llorens Corbellini, made the couple’s vision a reality. Stanlo Photography

15 15 Happy Campers “My favorite moment was watching my wife’s reaction when she saw the inside of the wedding venue,” Obi says. “She had put so much effort into bringing her vision to life, and seeing it all come together was truly special.” Stanlo Photography

16 16 Spray Me As the lovebirds made their entrance for the reception, they had to make a beeline to the dance floor, where they were met by their guests, ready to spray them with money and dance with them. Stanlo Photography

17 17 The First Dance After being welcomed in, Ozioma and Obi took to the dance floor again to two-step together for the first time as husband and wife. Cold sparklers went off to mark the moment. Stanlo Photography

18 18 Daddy-Daughter Dance Obi shared a special dance with all of the women in his life, including Ozioma, his mom, and as you can see here, the littlest lady he loves. Stanlo Photography

19 19 This Calls for a Spray Of course, it was only right that father and daughter were sprayed by loved ones, including the proud bride who hit the dance floor with a large stack of dollars. Stanlo Photography

20 20 Let Them Eat Cake The couple cut the towering creation that was their wedding cake during the reception fun. Clearly, a regular knife couldn’t do it justice, so they utilized a sword. Stanlo Photography

21 21 Baby, You’re a Firework Everyone stepped outside to enjoy a firework show, and the couple were in their element as the sky sparkled. Stanlo Photography

22 22 A Second Look “Khris designed and created my silver after-party dress, inspired by Tina Turner,” says Ozioma. “It embodied a carefree, celebratory vibe as the wedding came to an end.” Obi was in another look by Uomo Migliore, whom he lauds for creating elegant, charming and fashion-forward looks that felt in step with Barcelona style. Stanlo Photography

23 23 It’s a Circus in Here During the reception, in addition to dancing the night away, guests enjoyed performances from a stilt walker and juggler. Stanlo Photography

24 24 What the Future Holds “We are excited to spend the rest of our lives together, and to experience all that life has to offer,” the bride says. “We both share a love for traveling, and we cannot wait for many more adventures and exploring new cultures along the way. Above all, we are truly each other’s best friends, and we are thrilled to see what the future holds for us.” Stanlo Photography

Vendors

Photographer: Stanlo Photography

Videographer: Iris Films

Wedding Planner: Priscila Llorens Corbellini

Wedding Gown: Matopeda Atelier

Bridal Stylist and Bridesmaid Dresses: King Aiyéh

Groom/Groomsmen Suits: Uomo Migliore

Bride’s Hair: Eugenze

Bride’s Makeup: Edith Williams Artistry

Content Creation: Content by Camille

Florals: Elisa Bertrán

Wedding Venue: Castell de Sant Marçal

DJ: A1

MC: Chief Uche