Ten years before Ozioma and Obi said, “I do,” they were just young pre-med students preparing to work hard to make their dreams come true. They didn’t expect to find love in the process.
Introduced in 2014 by a mutual friend and classmate, Ozioma, from Baltimore, and Obi, from New York, felt an instant attraction and even became study partners. Shortly after, the two began dating, and while they’d find themselves separated as they started medical school, the distance couldn’t keep them apart. Love began to grow, and after completing their programs, they did their clinical rotations in Miami, living together and solidifying their bond.
“Obi has consistently brought a sense of peace to my life,” Ozioma tells ESSENCE. “He makes me feel safe, and I never have to worry about anything when he is around. My friends and family always say, ‘Obi does not play about Ozy,’ which is very accurate.”
And she doesn’t play about him, either. Obi notes that her care for him and those around her, even her pups, let him know she was someone he needed. “Her consistency sealed the deal for me,” he shares. “Despite the ups and downs, she was always there—making sure I ate, was taken care of, and stayed connected with her friends. She genuinely took care of those around her — especially her dogs. She did not feel the need to go out all the time, but when she did, it was always joyful and a good time.”
By 2018, he was ready to propose. And while a grandiose proposal is nice, sometimes the more simple gestures can be just as impactful. According to Obi, he asked for her hand while they road-tripped from her native Baltimore to Georgia, where they would complete the same residency program together.
“As I navigated to Baltimore, memories flooded my mind, but it was a heartfelt conversation with my mother that truly encouraged me to take this leap,” he recalls. “I chose to seize the moment and popped the question during our drive to Georgia, which marked the start of our lives together.”
In the summer of 2019, they had their traditional Nigerian wedding and planned to have their white wedding in October 2020. But, of course, COVID-19 made that impossible. The couple canceled their original plans and opted for a courthouse ceremony, hopeful that they’d have their big celebration soon enough. But a postponed wedding didn’t stop them from starting their lives together. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Zara, and during their babymoon to Barcelona prior to her birth in 2022, they fell head over heels for the locale.
“During that trip, I instantly fell in love with Barcelona because of its beauty, the beaches, shopping and nightlife, and of course, the food!” Ozioma says. After stumbling upon a stunning venue on Instagram, the Castillo de Sant Marçal, a restored castle dating back to the 12th century, they locked it down and prepared to tie the knot in Spain. On October 22, 2024, four years from their original white wedding date, they did just that. From the extravagant aisle Ozioma journeyed down with her father to marry her soulmate to the incredible decor, including flowers from the floor to the ceiling, and a combination of sparklers inside and fireworks outside, after the pandemic tried to put a damper on their efforts to celebrate their love, they joyously went all out with their young daughter by their side. The day was a dream come true.
“My planner and her team perfectly executed my vision,” Ozioma says. “I couldn’t have been happier after planning for this day for such a long time. It was truly a day filled with joy and love.”
This is evident when you take a look at the couple’s gorgeous wedding album, shot by star wedding photographer Stanley Babb. Learn more about their love story, how their day came together, and what their future holds in this week’s Bridal Bliss and the relaunched video series “Behind Bridal Bliss” — just in time for Valentine’s Day!
“Over the past 11 years, Obi has demonstrated intentionality and unwavering care for me from the big to the small moments,” says Ozioma, captured on a bed of white roses during wedding prep. “I have no doubt he is my person.”
Obi puts the finishing touches on his look, with a little help from his friends. When asked how he knew Ozioma was his soulmate, he says, “I tend to be logical, so I knew early on she was my person, during our prep class for medical school. Her discipline and priorities were clear—she cooked twice a day, stayed very connected with her family, had a close-knit group of friends, and maintained a strong sense of faith, all while managing her classes and daily studies.”
“In practice, I knew she was the one during our second year living together in Miami during med school rotations. That’s when I truly got to really know her. I met most of her friends, and they were all solid, decent people,” Obi says. Ozioma is pictured here with a few of her closest friends, her bridesmaids.
Obi shares a light moment with his groomsmen during pre-wedding portraits.
The ladies served looks during their last pre-wedding portraits together. The bridesmaids’ gowns were made by image consultant and bridal stylist King Aiyéh, who helped Ozioma obtain her own Matopeda Atelier gown.
A gleeful Obi is captured in his ensemble, a look by Uomo Migliore. He would wear two suits from the designer, and the groomsmen wore the designer as well.
We love the excitement both parties expressed when they saw each other for the sweet first look moment. “I envisioned a gown that would shimmer with crystals but was still elegant and timeless,” Ozioma says of her look. “Also, given that our wedding was set in a castle, I wanted my gown to reflect a fairytale ambiance. Matope brought my dream to life. I was very happy with my wedding gown.”
The aisle leads to the altar, which was placed in front of the steps of the stunning Castillo de Sant Marçal.
“The little girl Obi helped walk down the aisle is our 23-month-old daughter, Zara Adaora,” says Ozioma. “It was a surprising moment because during the wedding rehearsal she was shy and would not walk down the aisle.”
Escorted down the aisle by her father, Ozioma looked good — and more importantly, she looked overjoyed to be making her way to her soon-to-be husband. She says it’s one of her favorite moments from the day.
Ozioma and Obi exchanged vows as the ceremony commenced. They, along with the castle, were lit up in a lovely way as the sun set while the event was underway.
Obi kissed his bride as sparklers and colorful smoke were let off behind them.
The couple took portraits with many important guests, including their parents. We love this image of Ozioma and Obi with a VIP, their daughter Zara.
While the wedding was outside, the reception was inside the castle. The hall space was elaborately decorated, with stunning chandeliers sitting among beautiful florals. Elisa Bertrán was responsible for all the flowers, and the wedding planner, Priscilla Llorens Corbellini, made the couple’s vision a reality.
“My favorite moment was watching my wife’s reaction when she saw the inside of the wedding venue,” Obi says. “She had put so much effort into bringing her vision to life, and seeing it all come together was truly special.”
As the lovebirds made their entrance for the reception, they had to make a beeline to the dance floor, where they were met by their guests, ready to spray them with money and dance with them.
After being welcomed in, Ozioma and Obi took to the dance floor again to two-step together for the first time as husband and wife. Cold sparklers went off to mark the moment.
Obi shared a special dance with all of the women in his life, including Ozioma, his mom, and as you can see here, the littlest lady he loves.
Of course, it was only right that father and daughter were sprayed by loved ones, including the proud bride who hit the dance floor with a large stack of dollars.
The couple cut the towering creation that was their wedding cake during the reception fun. Clearly, a regular knife couldn’t do it justice, so they utilized a sword.
Everyone stepped outside to enjoy a firework show, and the couple were in their element as the sky sparkled.
“Khris designed and created my silver after-party dress, inspired by Tina Turner,” says Ozioma. “It embodied a carefree, celebratory vibe as the wedding came to an end.” Obi was in another look by Uomo Migliore, whom he lauds for creating elegant, charming and fashion-forward looks that felt in step with Barcelona style.
During the reception, in addition to dancing the night away, guests enjoyed performances from a stilt walker and juggler.
“We are excited to spend the rest of our lives together, and to experience all that life has to offer,” the bride says. “We both share a love for traveling, and we cannot wait for many more adventures and exploring new cultures along the way. Above all, we are truly each other’s best friends, and we are thrilled to see what the future holds for us.”
Vendors
Photographer: Stanlo Photography
Videographer: Iris Films
Wedding Planner: Priscila Llorens Corbellini
Wedding Gown: Matopeda Atelier
Bridal Stylist and Bridesmaid Dresses: King Aiyéh
Groom/Groomsmen Suits: Uomo Migliore
Bride’s Hair: Eugenze
Bride’s Makeup: Edith Williams Artistry
Content Creation: Content by Camille
Florals: Elisa Bertrán
Wedding Venue: Castell de Sant Marçal
DJ: A1
MC: Chief Uche