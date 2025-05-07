Bridal Bliss: Nyyah And Branden’s Day-After Wedding Shoot Was A Whole Moment

REEM Photography

In 2021, as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on our lives, Nyyah and Branden found a safe space with one another. The pair connected on the dating app Hinge, and as she tells it, “Even with the world feeling upside down, we connected quickly through great conversation and shared values.”

Their beginnings, she recalls, were effortless. “It all felt very natural from the start, even with it being through a phone screen.”

Once the two truly got to know each other, having their first date at the grand opening of Atlanta’s now popular Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio, they realized they’d found their person. Every moment together was delightful, even when they were being couch potatoes.

“Being with her allowed me to be fully content even when we were doing nothing,” says Branden, who in no time noticed that he couldn’t see life without her. “Whenever I envisioned my future or started making future plans, she was always a part of that vision.”

For Nyyah, Branden brought the best out of her, along with plenty of joy. “I realized that Branden was my person when I felt the most loved, protected, respected, and free to be my true self than I had ever felt with anyone else,” she says. “Things just clicked! Being with him was easy, fun, and always intentional.”

As the pair connected, it didn’t take long for their bond to be established. So the following year, in the summer of 2022, Branden decided to ask for her hand in marriage during a trip to Tulum. He did it on an unconventional day in July, one that was a testament to his generous nature: his birthday.

“He tried to surprise me, but I had a feeling something was up—mainly because he insisted on planning, booking, and paying for his own birthday dinner,” she admits. “That night, we went to KinToh Restaurant, and he had reserved one of their private nests overlooking the jungle and proposed. To top it off, he flew in one of my favorite photographers from Atlanta to capture everything. It was beyond thoughtful, and the fact that he proposed on his birthday, where we were meant to celebrate him, made me know he was the one for me because what a selfless and caring act.”

The couple would go on to say “I do” on April 20, 2024 (They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary), tying the knot in Sugarhill, Georgia. They describe the big day as an “emotional whirlwind—in the best way,” one they were allowed to be fully present for because they opted to do their wedding photos the day after they married. It is, of course, part of a new trend, couples forgoing the stress of trying to find time for portraits on the big day, and opting instead to get dolled up, once again, the day after, to strike a pose.

“We opted for a day-after shoot to slow things down and capture our style without the pressure of the wedding day timeline,” Nyyah says. “You invest so much into your wedding, and sometimes you are not able to get those perfect shots because of time constraints. This gave us the opportunity to put on our favorite dress and tux again, get glammed up, and relive those just-married feelings while capturing the exact moments we envisioned.”

Photographed by the uber-talented Kareem Virgo of Reem Photography, the couple looked stunning as they were snapped at the Atlanta History Center. That was actually the venue where they initially wanted to get married. “We were not able to secure it for our actual wedding day, so doing our portraits there felt like the perfect way to still experience it.”

Their joy was evident from the gorgeous results, a plethora of images from all corners of the History Center’s expansive 33 acres, which you can see for yourself below. Learn more about the couple’s love story, their actual wedding day, and the benefits of a day-after wedding shoot in case you’re feeling inspired, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 The Bride’s Moment Nyyah, in a Winnie Couture gown, looked ethereal for her after-day shoot. REEM Photography

02 02 Love Approaches We love this shot of the bride, sitting pretty (literally), as Branden approaches. REEM Photography

03 03 Sun-Kissed Bride Nyyah was in her element as she posed in the sunlight. REEM Photography

04 04 Walking into Forever “I realized that Nyyah was my person when I noticed that some of my most peaceful moments were spent with her, simply doing nothing or goofing around together,” says the groom. REEM Photography

05 05 Meant to Be According to the bride, loved ones realized Branden was going to be around for a long time before she even came to the conclusion. “My Aunt was the first to say that Branden would be my husband very early on in our dating journey,” she recalls. “I laughed it off because I didn’t see it then, but she was right!”

06 06 The Day Before “An emotional whirlwind,” Nyyah describes their wedding day. “We were fully present and soaking up every second, especially our love for each other. Our married friends had warned us that the day would fly by, and they were right, but it was packed with so much joy.” REEM Photography

07 07 A Memorable Moment “The ceremony was heartfelt and sentimental, and the reception was a full-on celebration,” Nyyah adds. “We ended the night dancing and partying with our favorite people, feeling incredibly grateful and happy that all our planning and preparation was finally over and we were officially husband and wife.” REEM Photography

08 08 Why a Day-After Shoot? “I was able to do more, like sit or lay on the ground in my dress, without worrying about it getting dirty before the ceremony. When we got the images back, they embodied everything we hoped for: timeless, intentional, and editorial. These are heirloom photos we will proudly pass down to our future children,” says the bride. REEM Photography

09 09 Their Dream Location The couple’s day-after shoot took place at the Atlanta History Center, which was where they’d hoped to say “I do.” When that didn’t happen, they pivoted, getting access to the Center for the photo shoot. “It gave us the chance to enjoy the space in a meaningful way and capture the timeless elegance we wanted our pictures to convey.” REEM Photography

10 10 Love, No Limit Nyyah’s favorite thing about Branden? His genuine kindness and the way he makes her laugh without fail. REEM Photography

11 11 This Is Why I Love You For Branden, it’s Nyyah’s authenticity and the joy she brings by being unapologetically herself. The goofier, the better! REEM Photography

12 12 A Sweet Tradition The couple says their perfect kind of day ends with laughter, good conversation, and their favorite dessert: a warm pecan turtle cookie topped with a scoop of Jeni’s skillet cinnamon roll ice cream. REEM Photography

13 13 Their Dream Venue The Atlanta History Center spans 33 acres, including gorgeous gardens and historic structures. The couple are captured in the Swan House Gardens. REEM Photography

14 14 One With Nature This particular location on the grounds is inspired by Italian gardens and English style, a breathtaking spot for a photo shoot. REEM Photography

15 15 A Whirlwind Romance It only took a year for Branden to realize he found the woman he wanted to be his wife. It was the “peace” he found with her during the quiet times, and the joy, that made it clear she was the one. REEM Photography

16 16 Modern Grace, Historic Frame The couple popped a stylish squat in front of the Swan House, a home constructed in 1928 for entertaining. Are you not entertained by the elegance? REEM Photography

17 17 Here’s to the Future “I am most excited and looking forward to just sharing life’s adventures with her,” says Branden. “From traveling to new countries and sharing new experiences with each other to cheering each other on as we make our aspirations come true.” REEM Photography

18 18 Life Partners “I’m most excited about going through life with my best friend and partner,” says Nyyah. “From the everyday moments to the major milestones, there is something beautiful about knowing we get to celebrate each stage of life together.” REEM Photography

19 19 Happily Ever After “Marriage, to me, means having someone in your corner through every phase, someone who grows with you, supports your dreams, and helps you build a life that reflects who you are as a couple,” Mrs. Green shares. “I love the idea of creating traditions, building a home filled with love, and showing up for each other no matter what season we are in.” REEM Photography

