Bridal Bliss: Nyyah And Branden’s Day-After Wedding Shoot Was A Whole Moment

After meeting on Hinge during the chaos of COVID and getting engaged a year later, the couple said "I do"—and then took their portraits a day later in grand fashion.
REEM Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

In 2021, as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on our lives, Nyyah and Branden found a safe space with one another. The pair connected on the dating app Hinge, and as she tells it, “Even with the world feeling upside down, we connected quickly through great conversation and shared values.”

Their beginnings, she recalls, were effortless. “It all felt very natural from the start, even with it being through a phone screen.”

Once the two truly got to know each other, having their first date at the grand opening of Atlanta’s now popular Italian restaurant Serena Pastificio, they realized they’d found their person. Every moment together was delightful, even when they were being couch potatoes.

“Being with her allowed me to be fully content even when we were doing nothing,” says Branden, who in no time noticed that he couldn’t see life without her. “Whenever I envisioned my future or started making future plans, she was always a part of that vision.”

For Nyyah, Branden brought the best out of her, along with plenty of joy. “I realized that Branden was my person when I felt the most loved, protected, respected, and free to be my true self than I had ever felt with anyone else,” she says. “Things just clicked! Being with him was easy, fun, and always intentional.”

As the pair connected, it didn’t take long for their bond to be established. So the following year, in the summer of 2022, Branden decided to ask for her hand in marriage during a trip to Tulum. He did it on an unconventional day in July, one that was a testament to his generous nature: his birthday.

“He tried to surprise me, but I had a feeling something was up—mainly because he insisted on planning, booking, and paying for his own birthday dinner,” she admits. “That night, we went to KinToh Restaurant, and he had reserved one of their private nests overlooking the jungle and proposed. To top it off, he flew in one of my favorite photographers from Atlanta to capture everything. It was beyond thoughtful, and the fact that he proposed on his birthday, where we were meant to celebrate him, made me know he was the one for me because what a selfless and caring act.”

REEM Photography

The couple would go on to say “I do” on April 20, 2024 (They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary), tying the knot in Sugarhill, Georgia. They describe the big day as an “emotional whirlwind—in the best way,” one they were allowed to be fully present for because they opted to do their wedding photos the day after they married. It is, of course, part of a new trend, couples forgoing the stress of trying to find time for portraits on the big day, and opting instead to get dolled up, once again, the day after, to strike a pose.

“We opted for a day-after shoot to slow things down and capture our style without the pressure of the wedding day timeline,” Nyyah says. “You invest so much into your wedding, and sometimes you are not able to get those perfect shots because of time constraints. This gave us the opportunity to put on our favorite dress and tux again, get glammed up, and relive those just-married feelings while capturing the exact moments we envisioned.”

Photographed by the uber-talented Kareem Virgo of Reem Photography, the couple looked stunning as they were snapped at the Atlanta History Center. That was actually the venue where they initially wanted to get married. “We were not able to secure it for our actual wedding day, so doing our portraits there felt like the perfect way to still experience it.”

Their joy was evident from the gorgeous results, a plethora of images from all corners of the History Center’s expansive 33 acres, which you can see for yourself below. Learn more about the couple’s love story, their actual wedding day, and the benefits of a day-after wedding shoot in case you’re feeling inspired, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Reem Photography

Venue: Atlanta History Center

Hair: Glam by Maame

Makeup: B for Beaute bforbeaute.co

Bouquet: Le Fleur Regine

Bride’s Gown: Winnie Couture

Groom’s Custom Tux: Affluent

