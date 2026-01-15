HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: NyAsia And Noah Celebrated Their New Orleans Nuptials With A String Quartet And A Second Line

Ten years after meeting at SXSW and learning of their shared love of music, the two said "I do" surrounded by music in the French Quarter.
Gigi Pierre
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
For lovebirds NyAsia and Noah, fate and music brought them together.

“Our relationship wouldn’t exist without our shared love of music,” NyAsia tells ESSENCE. The two first crossed paths in 2015 while at SXSW in Austin, Texas. NyAsia, a music journalist, was covering the event for hip-hop magazine XXL. After checking out Jenkins’s set with a friend, capturing footage, and reviewing the performance, Noah reached out on Twitter to access some of the imagery she published. “From there, we became friends and really only spoke about anything music-related.”

The two went from sporadic chats to crossing paths again and again at music festivals around the country as NyAsia moved into artist management. By 2017, fate went into overdrive. “We reconnected in Chicago during Pitchfork Festival in 2017 and realized the artists we were working with were both rehearsing at the same studio. I was working with Solange Knowles, and Noah was working with Mick Jenkins again. We ran into each other in the lobby that night, grabbed deep-dish pizza after rehearsals, and from that night on, we talked every single day,” she says.

Soon after, they were dating and making a long-distance relationship work before coming together to move to Los Angeles in 2020.

“I knew I had found my person when I realized that NyAsia wanted me to be the best version of myself,” Noah says. For NyAsia, his character made it evident that he was the man for her.

“I knew that Noah was my person because of how kind and thoughtful he is, and because his faith in God guides the way he moves through life,” she says. “He treats everyone with care and respect, even when there’s nothing to gain in return.”

Gigi Pierre

His thoughtfulness would come in handy when Noah planned out a proposal, which took place in February of 2024 at a photo studio during what was supposed to be an anniversary shoot for their six-year anniversary.

“Noah told me we were going to one location, but we ended up at a completely different spot, which immediately had me confused. Then I noticed how nervous he was getting on the drive there and started to feel like something was up,” she says. “When we got to the studio door, Noah nervously said, ‘I love you with my whole heart,’ then tried to open it, only to find it was accidentally locked. At that point, I knew exactly what was happening! Once we got inside, the room was covered in flower petals, with a table full of photos from throughout our relationship. Alex Isley was there singing one of our favorite songs, and that’s when Noah proposed.”

To make the moment even more sentimental, shortly after saying yes, NyAsia learned that their family members and friends were present, including virtually. “I realized there was a laptop set up nearby, and Noah’s mom was actually singing along with her own version of the song when she heard Alex singing,” she recalls, laughing. “Then I noticed the screen full of faces on Zoom. Our family and friends were all there, and a group of my cousins and our close friends popped out from behind a door at the studio with us. They had all coordinated with Noah to decorate and plan the entire proposal. It was beautiful and really just a dream of a proposal.” 

The couple would make things official in October of 2025, exchanging vows in New Orleans, a locale they say has always been important to their love story. NyAsia lived there for three years and they had their first date in the city. “He actually asked me to be his girlfriend during Mardi Gras at Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter,” she shares. “New Orleans is our favorite place, and it felt important to share the city, our memories, and the love we built there with the people closest to us.”

After making it through unexpected challenges leading up to the day, including a storm that passed just in time for their outdoor ceremony, the couple said “I do” and celebrated, partaking in a second-line parade with their favorite people. As musicians played and friends and family danced, music was once again the backdrop to their story.

“Music has always been at the center of our relationship, and it’s still such an important part of both of our lives.” Now they’ll be making beautiful music together
— for life.

See images from their magical day in Nawlins and learn more about their love in the first Bridal Bliss of 2026.

Vendors

Venue & Catering: Il Mercato

Photography: Bryan Nash

Planners: Victoria Roberts & Brittany Carver

Hair & Makeup: Amanda Lee Harvey & Petal Salon

Grooming: Matthew Sutton & Kenny Cuts

Bridal Gown: Saint Bridal Couture via Lovely Bride

Groom’s Suit: Rasheem Pitman

Florals: The Floral Hive

Officiant: Pastor Terrance Taylor

DJ: Kyle Woods

Second Line Brass Band: Kinfolk Brass Band

Cake: Bittersweet Confections

