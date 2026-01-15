Bridal Bliss: NyAsia And Noah Celebrated Their New Orleans Nuptials With A String Quartet And A Second Line

Gigi Pierre

For lovebirds NyAsia and Noah, fate and music brought them together.

“Our relationship wouldn’t exist without our shared love of music,” NyAsia tells ESSENCE. The two first crossed paths in 2015 while at SXSW in Austin, Texas. NyAsia, a music journalist, was covering the event for hip-hop magazine XXL. After checking out Jenkins’s set with a friend, capturing footage, and reviewing the performance, Noah reached out on Twitter to access some of the imagery she published. “From there, we became friends and really only spoke about anything music-related.”

The two went from sporadic chats to crossing paths again and again at music festivals around the country as NyAsia moved into artist management. By 2017, fate went into overdrive. “We reconnected in Chicago during Pitchfork Festival in 2017 and realized the artists we were working with were both rehearsing at the same studio. I was working with Solange Knowles, and Noah was working with Mick Jenkins again. We ran into each other in the lobby that night, grabbed deep-dish pizza after rehearsals, and from that night on, we talked every single day,” she says.

Soon after, they were dating and making a long-distance relationship work before coming together to move to Los Angeles in 2020.

“I knew I had found my person when I realized that NyAsia wanted me to be the best version of myself,” Noah says. For NyAsia, his character made it evident that he was the man for her.

“I knew that Noah was my person because of how kind and thoughtful he is, and because his faith in God guides the way he moves through life,” she says. “He treats everyone with care and respect, even when there’s nothing to gain in return.”

His thoughtfulness would come in handy when Noah planned out a proposal, which took place in February of 2024 at a photo studio during what was supposed to be an anniversary shoot for their six-year anniversary.

“Noah told me we were going to one location, but we ended up at a completely different spot, which immediately had me confused. Then I noticed how nervous he was getting on the drive there and started to feel like something was up,” she says. “When we got to the studio door, Noah nervously said, ‘I love you with my whole heart,’ then tried to open it, only to find it was accidentally locked. At that point, I knew exactly what was happening! Once we got inside, the room was covered in flower petals, with a table full of photos from throughout our relationship. Alex Isley was there singing one of our favorite songs, and that’s when Noah proposed.”

To make the moment even more sentimental, shortly after saying yes, NyAsia learned that their family members and friends were present, including virtually. “I realized there was a laptop set up nearby, and Noah’s mom was actually singing along with her own version of the song when she heard Alex singing,” she recalls, laughing. “Then I noticed the screen full of faces on Zoom. Our family and friends were all there, and a group of my cousins and our close friends popped out from behind a door at the studio with us. They had all coordinated with Noah to decorate and plan the entire proposal. It was beautiful and really just a dream of a proposal.”

The couple would make things official in October of 2025, exchanging vows in New Orleans, a locale they say has always been important to their love story. NyAsia lived there for three years and they had their first date in the city. “He actually asked me to be his girlfriend during Mardi Gras at Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter,” she shares. “New Orleans is our favorite place, and it felt important to share the city, our memories, and the love we built there with the people closest to us.”

After making it through unexpected challenges leading up to the day, including a storm that passed just in time for their outdoor ceremony, the couple said “I do” and celebrated, partaking in a second-line parade with their favorite people. As musicians played and friends and family danced, music was once again the backdrop to their story.

“Music has always been at the center of our relationship, and it’s still such an important part of both of our lives.” Now they’ll be making beautiful music together

— for life.

See images from their magical day in Nawlins and learn more about their love in the first Bridal Bliss of 2026.

01 01 A Dapper Groom "I knew I had found my person when I realized that NyAsia wanted me to be the best version of myself. Not for her own reasons, but because she genuinely saw my potential and wanted that growth for me," Noah says. "Having someone who believes I'm deserving, while showing up as her full and authentic self, is more than I could ever ask for. NyAsia has shown me what it means to be loved wholeheartedly."

02 02 A Blushing Bride "He's incredibly personable. He makes friends wherever he goes, and people are just naturally drawn to him," the bride says of her groom. "Being with someone who moves through the world with that kind of character, generosity, and genuine love is really important to me."

03 03 Just the Two of Us The couple were all smiles before the ceremony. "Seeing NyAsia in her gown for the first time during our first look was one of my favorite moments."

04 04 The Details Guests were welcomed to the day's events with a white handkerchief, designed with the couple's names and wedding date, that they would swing around during The Second Line later in the day.

05 05 The Venue The ceremony took place at Il Mercato on the beloved Magazine Street in New Orleans. Planner Victoria Roberts and Brittany Carver of Victoria A. Roberts Events designed the space to perfection.

06 06 Let's Get Married Noah was cheered on as he made his way to the altar to get ready to say "I do."

07 07 The Bridal March NyAsia made a grand entrance, looking like a dream, with help from her father.

08 08 Happy Feelings "Another really special moment for me was meeting her father in the aisle and walking her down the rest of the way to the altar," Noah says.

09 09 The Vow Exchange Noah had NyAsia's full attention as he shared his heartfelt vows during the ceremony. It was officiated by Pastor Terrance Taylor.

10 10 Jumping the Broom "I just loved how clearly God showed up for us that day," says the bride. "We had so many challenges leading up to our wedding day. October is usually one of the least rainy months in New Orleans, but the week leading up to our wedding brought storm forecasts that kept changing and, honestly, had us (mainly me) panicking. Our ceremony was outside, so we rented a tent at the last minute. On the morning of our wedding, there were flood, tornado, and hurricane warnings, and it was pouring. I spent the night before with two of my best friends, Brittany and Cortney, who reassured me that the storm would pass. Then, right before our ceremony, the rain completely cleared. Noah and I planned to be outside, rain or shine, but at that moment, it felt undeniable that our wedding and marriage were absolutely meant to be."

11 11 Reception Details Florals in this unique hue of burgundy were displayed throughout the space for the reception. They were provided by The Floral Hive.

12 12 Table Settings The overall vibe of the decor was fall. Therefore, the rich burgundy and purple tones spread throughout were the perfect touch. The couple love the autumnal season and it showed in the layout of the space.

13 13 A Sweet Treat The cake was done by Bittersweet Confections, a vendor in NOLA.

14 14 The First Dance The couple were loved up for their first dance. As mentioned, music is important to their love story, and was integral to the wedding day. A string quartet performed during the ceremony, and a tribute to D'Angelo, who passed on October 14, took place during the reception.

15 15 Poetry in Motion During the reception, Cubs the Poet was on hand to type out poems on the spot. Guests could pick a topic and he would type out a custom poem for them.

16 16 Second Line Joy "The second line parade was the major highlight," Noah says. "So many of our guests had never experienced or even heard of a second line before, so sharing that part of New Orleans culture with them made it even more meaningful."

17 17 What the Future Holds "I'm most excited about building our legacy and the family dynamic we're creating together. This feels like our opportunity to build the life we've always dreamed of, God willing," says Noah. "Knowing that we both care deeply about faith, family, tradition, and the history of our culture makes this season of our lives really important for me. I'm also excited about growing alongside one another, supporting each other's goals, and creating a home that reflects who we are and the values we want to pass on."

18 18 Happily Ever After "I'm really excited to continue building a life and a home with Noah that's rooted in love and faith. I'm also excited about eventually having children of our own and starting our own traditions," NyAsia says. "At the same time, I'm also looking forward to us getting back to traveling together, something we did so much more of before wedding planning took over. I also look forward to the quieter parts of married life. Growing together, supporting each other's dreams, deepening our friendship, and continuing to choose each other every day."

Vendors

Venue & Catering: Il Mercato

Photography: Bryan Nash

Planners: Victoria Roberts & Brittany Carver

Hair & Makeup: Amanda Lee Harvey & Petal Salon

Grooming: Matthew Sutton & Kenny Cuts

Bridal Gown: Saint Bridal Couture via Lovely Bride

Groom’s Suit: Rasheem Pitman

Florals: The Floral Hive

Officiant: Pastor Terrance Taylor

DJ: Kyle Woods

Second Line Brass Band: Kinfolk Brass Band

Cake: Bittersweet Confections