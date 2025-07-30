Bridal Bliss: Noni And DeChaun Said 'I Do' With Celebrations In St. Lucia And Atlanta

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Noni and DeChaun have the type of love story that goes back. Way back. The couple first met when they were just kids in middle school, and friends would tell them how much they had in common.

“We had this meetup at the lockers,” she recalls. “I think he was a little bit nervous.”

He was certainly impressed early on. “You were definitely gorgeous,” DeChaun says. “Out of my league.”

While they were too young for anything momentous to come from their meeting, DeChaun realized even at that young age that she was someone extraordinary.

Though high school didn’t see sparks fly, by the time they went off to college, he was locking down opportunities for them to hang out when she would come home during breaks, connecting their friend group for meetups. At a friend’s birthday party, things shifted for the better.

“We left the party for a good hour and a half, found ourselves in a little dining room, and had a deep conversation about kids and relationships,” she recalls. “I think it might have sparked something, but we didn’t really know it at the time.”

So she says, but DeChaun knew. The next time they saw each other, he gifted her a book during a pool party (important considering she would go on to be a published author), and the text was something he bought for her while visiting New York City with family. She was special.

“I was always interested. But I didn’t know if she was interested in me,” he says. “But these moments, the pool party, coming to her house, gave me an opening to have a conversation and see what her interest was in me.”

She was indeed interested, so when they decided to start dating, everything just felt right. It was natural.

“I’ve had eyes for Noni since middle school. Finally, after so many years, having everything together, I felt more accomplished, more prepared, and more confident to approach her. So dating, I was just ready,” he says.

By April 2023, he was ready to take things to the next level. After secretly buying an engagement ring during a cruise they took with her sisters, he set up an ornate experience to pop the question. Following a date at the opera with Noni and her sisters, they all went out to dinner, and wine glasses were distributed. At the bottom of the stem of her glass was the engagement ring. “I had no idea. I think I was immediately in tears,” she recalls.

“Perfect. Perfect people, perfect situation, my sisters were there. Everyone in the room clapped,” she adds. “It was such a special occasion for us.”

The couple would go on to have a commitment ceremony, then a courthouse wedding to prepare for their destination celebration in St. Lucia at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian. Occurring on Sept. 12, 2024, it was an intimate celebration. The only thing that could possibly top it was their follow-up reception in Atlanta at the beloved Le Fais do-do.

The two went all out to commemorate their love, with each occasion more grand than the last. They did all this, though, while managing to stay on their budget, which is something else to celebrate.

“Our biggest thing was to walk away from this debt-free,” says Noni. “We planned this to the T. We were able to do that, and that’s a big deal.”

As for the next chapter of their story, what’s next includes family planning and honoring each other’s individual pursuits and passions. The sky is the limit.

Check out Noni and DeChaun’s “Behind Bridal Bliss” above to learn more about their story, see the ring, and feel the love. And afterward, scroll down to take in the beauty of their very special day in pictures in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Blushing Bride Noni is pictured preparing for the couple’s destination wedding in St. Lucia. Prior to the event, they had a commitment ceremony at home that blended cultures from around the world, including Yoruba practices, Caribbean, Native American, a sand ceremony, and more. “That was our wedding even though it wasn’t legal or official,” she says. Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

02 02 The Calm Before “I Do” While they were there to tie the knot, Noni and DeChaun planned their destination wedding to be the ceremony and honeymoon in one. “It was also a vacation for me,” says the groom. Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

03 03 The Look of Love The pair share a moment during their ceremony, which took place in a very cool over-the-water chapel. Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

04 04 Forever Begins The St. Lucia celebration was an intimate one that took place at the Sandals resort. They had 24 (very excited) guests come together. Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

05 05 Let the Celebration Begin “St. Lucia was a dream come true,” Noni says. “It was about family and close, close friends.” Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

06 06 Sealed With a Kiss “Seeing Noni come down the aisle to the altar was a magical moment,” says DeChaun. “I was very pleased.” Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

07 07 Just Me and You Noni and DeChaun were all smiles on their big day. Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

08 08 Natural Wonders Talk about an epic portrait! Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

09 09 A Timeless Kind of Love Beautiful couple? Check. Beautiful backdrop? Check. Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

10 10 Simply Us How can you not love their love? Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

11 11 Let’s Party — Again The couple is captured at the Atlanta reception they put together, which was a larger celebration for all of their friends, family and more to attend. Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark

12 12 The ‘Just Married’ Glow The couple planned the event in just a month and had a turnout of 270 guests. Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark

13 13 A Song for You The event included quite a few major moments, but nothing greater than Noni performing for her husband on the piano. Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark

14 14 Love in its Purest Form She returned to the piano, something she was passionate about growing up, after a long hiatus, performing classical pieces and R&B songs on the keys. “I thought, what an amazing opportunity to share my love for you,” she says. Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark

15 15 Let’s Dance! That wasn’t all! The couple also pulled off an elaborate dance routine, as you can see from the photos. Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark

16 16 What’s Next? When it comes to what the future holds, DeChaun says, “Maybe a baby on the way.” As for Noni, she looks forward to doing life, or better yet, getting better, with her love. “Becoming more in tune with each other’s needs and learning how to support each other’s needs. I want to do big things in the world, you’re doing big things in the world, and I want us to build a life that supports and sustains who we are as individuals,” she says. “We’re getting better at it. It’s something I want to continue to evolve with as we move towards year 10, 20, 30 and 50, together.” Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark

Vendors

St. Lucia Photographers: Tiffany and Michelle with Taun Henderson Photography

St. Lucia Venue: Sandals Grande St. Lucia

Atlanta Reception Photographers: Monica Juarez with Once Like a Spark Photography

Atlanta Venue: Le Fais do-do owned by Marie Andujar