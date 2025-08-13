HomeWeddings

Bridal Bliss: Inside NFL Couple Nazeeh Johnson And Gabrielle Irving's Glam Miami Wedding

The Kansas City Chiefs star and his love said “I do” in luxe fashion in June. They also revealed that they’ve actually been married since 2023. Surprise!
Travis Daniels – @travisdanielsphotography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
In a world where more and more connections are being made through dating apps and DM dives, NFL player Nazeeh met his love, Gabrielle, better known as Gabby, the old-fashioned way when they crossed paths in Tampa, Fla. in the summer of 2023. “Nazeeh asked me for my number and Instagram, and we’ve been inseparable ever since,” says Gabby. “We became best friends.”

In addition to her beauty, what appealed to the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback was that she wasn’t afraid to tell him the truth. When you’re a successful professional athlete, people have a habit of being “yes men” to keep you happy. She gave it to him straight. “I was talking to her about getting a motorcycle and she told me I shouldn’t get one until I’m done playing football,” he recalls. “She instantly cared for my well-being. People normally tell me to do what I want, but not her.”

For Gabby, his willingness to let her in, not being afraid to be vulnerable during difficult times, let her know he was her person. “Life became easy with him,” she says. “He allowed me to be a part of his ACL recovery process, and during that time, we developed spiritually and emotionally. Things are never perfect, and I always appreciate that because there is always the willingness to grow and to keep pushing forward. Being willing is so important.”

Nazeeh thought that he’d be hit with one of those “When you know you know” moments everyone speaks about. “But with her, it was a thousand quiet ones, each glowing with her extraordinary love,” he says. “She was different—loving, caring, and always putting others before herself in a way that felt like a gift.”

“I knew she was my person because she made life feel like home,” he adds. “Her laughter turned mundane moments into magic, her love a safe harbor and a wild adventure. She was the one who stood by me, her unwavering devotion teaching me that true love is a promise kept every day.”

And so, he didn’t waste time. The couple met in July of that year, and he proposed in September. The two were long-distance until the end of 2023. So that September, he visited her in Atlanta, and proposed by setting up the house he was staying in with “hundreds and hundreds of red rose petals and candles.” Rose petals led her to a room playing their favorite song, and there he was on one knee, 500 long stem roses in one hand, a gorgeous engagement ring in the other. “I instantly cried and dropped to my knees with him as he asked me to marry him.”

The same love felt on that night, and that you can feel in the way they speak about each other, was emanating through The Glass Venue in Miami when Nazeeh and Gabby said “I do” on June 28, 2025. And while the celebration, a luxe black tie affair, was the ultimate celebration of their bond, the couple have actually been married since 2023, and shared the news on their wedding day. “It was the perfect time to tell our families, because it was the first time they were all in one room together,” Gabby says. “Although, I don’t think anyone was really surprised. Not because they knew we were married already, but because the love we share is the closest thing to ‘If they aren’t already married, they should be’ they had ever seen.”

They may be newlyweds in a sense, but the couple are already seasoned spouses. They’ve experienced the highs and some not so high realites, and they’re looking forward to where life and love, takes them next. “We have been submerged underwater wearing super heavy scuba tanks, exploring the sea together, we’ve driven around on boats with our dogs, we came home with a hairless cat, and so much more,” Gabby says. “There is never a dull moment with the Johnsons.”

See more from the couple’s special day, find out why they decided to keep their first nuptials on the low, and learn more about their love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Makeup: Ashley Strong

Hair: Bri Moore

Planner: Moyah Daniels of The Glo Experience

Photo/Video: Travis Daniels

Venue: The Glass Venue

Catering: Sogno d’Elite Events

Photo Booth: Esteem 360 Photo Booth Rentals

Cigars: Cigar Stud

