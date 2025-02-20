HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Najie and Asher Celebrated Love And Caribbean Culture In Stunning Style

In addition to honoring their Haitian and St. Vincent roots, they also honored their Black Greek letter organizations, which brought them together.
Stanlo Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Sometimes, the most grand gestures don’t happen in public. Asher and Najie know this to be true. While they were just college students during the 2010s, they were introduced through mutual friends, and as Najie tells it, “Our connection was instant.” It was sparked by a similar sense of humor and a chemistry that, even as young people, they knew was undeniably hot. And so, Asher decided to ask her out on a date in a bold way, shooting his shot in a group chat where all their friends would see. “Although I was a bit hesitant at first, I admired his confidence,” she says. So she said yes, and in May of 2014, the two went on a first date at IHOP.

“We found ourselves engrossed in conversation for hours,” she says. “It felt as if time stood still, and we both sensed something special blossoming between us.”

On July 10 of that same year, he asked her to be his girlfriend, and she said yes.

While a college love connection always sounds fun, maintaining a relationship through those years and post-grad can prove challenging. But the couple said that was never the case for them. “I knew I found my person when I realized that my happiest moments were simply spent with Najie, having fun and enjoying life together,” Asher says. For Najie, she says it was her ability to be herself around him that proved he was the one for her. “Conversations flowed easily, allowing me to be my true, authentic, and sometimes quirky self without fear of judgment. Asher constantly supported me, encouraged my wild ideas, and demonstrated his commitment to my happiness.”

It was that dedication to her joy that helped Asher take their relationship to the next level. On November 11, 2022, he took her to a place called Blend on the Water, their favorite restaurant where they celebrated their anniversary and made countless memories. While there, conversing at the spot in New York’s Long Island City, one of Najie’s favorite songs, Snoh Aalegra’s rendition of “Do 4 Love,” originally sung by Bobby Caldwell as “What You Won’t Do for Love,” came on. She told him previously, when the song came on during a casual car ride, that it would be a beautiful wedding song. On that night in Blend on the Water, it was played as a sign of what was to come.

“I tried to grab Asher’s hand to share the moment, but as I did, he laughed and stood up. Just then, our waitress placed a plate in front of me. To my astonishment, it held a chocolate cake with the words ‘Will you marry me?’ written on it, and there was Asher, down on one knee with a ring in hand,” she recalls.

Of course, Najie said yes, and so, two years later on that exact date (11/11/2024), the couple proved what they would do for love by tying the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Calling it their dream venue, they filled it with lush white flowers and candles. They also colored the space during the reception with flags representing the many islands in the Caribbean, including Haiti and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where Najie and Asher have roots. In addition to that, there were moments to honor their Black Greek letter organizations, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As they danced and waved flags with their loved ones, the day in full was a dream come true.

“It was so rewarding to witness the stunning results of all our hard work and investment come to life,” says Najie. “We couldn’t help but laugh and smile, realizing just how beautifully everything came together. It truly made all the planning worthwhile!”

You can see how their special day came together, learn more about their love story, and possibly even find yourself compelled to “pump yuh flag” as you scroll through this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Wedding Planner & Designer: Christine Ferguson

Photography: Stanlo Photography

Videography: Dan Heaton

Dress: Ese Azenabor

Stationery: Ceci New York

Floral and Decor: Wedded Events

Officiant and Premarital Counselor: Rev. Roxanne Birchfield

Hair: Veronica Johnson

Makeup: MeMa Creations

Violinist: Nicole Wright

DJ: Pulse Sounds

Rentals: Glam Party Rentals

Floor Wrap: SHOUT!

Vogue Photobooth: EventRoostr

Venue: Park Château Estate & Gardens

