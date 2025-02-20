Bridal Bliss: Najie and Asher Celebrated Love And Caribbean Culture In Stunning Style

Stanlo Photography

Sometimes, the most grand gestures don’t happen in public. Asher and Najie know this to be true. While they were just college students during the 2010s, they were introduced through mutual friends, and as Najie tells it, “Our connection was instant.” It was sparked by a similar sense of humor and a chemistry that, even as young people, they knew was undeniably hot. And so, Asher decided to ask her out on a date in a bold way, shooting his shot in a group chat where all their friends would see. “Although I was a bit hesitant at first, I admired his confidence,” she says. So she said yes, and in May of 2014, the two went on a first date at IHOP.

“We found ourselves engrossed in conversation for hours,” she says. “It felt as if time stood still, and we both sensed something special blossoming between us.”

On July 10 of that same year, he asked her to be his girlfriend, and she said yes.

While a college love connection always sounds fun, maintaining a relationship through those years and post-grad can prove challenging. But the couple said that was never the case for them. “I knew I found my person when I realized that my happiest moments were simply spent with Najie, having fun and enjoying life together,” Asher says. For Najie, she says it was her ability to be herself around him that proved he was the one for her. “Conversations flowed easily, allowing me to be my true, authentic, and sometimes quirky self without fear of judgment. Asher constantly supported me, encouraged my wild ideas, and demonstrated his commitment to my happiness.”

It was that dedication to her joy that helped Asher take their relationship to the next level. On November 11, 2022, he took her to a place called Blend on the Water, their favorite restaurant where they celebrated their anniversary and made countless memories. While there, conversing at the spot in New York’s Long Island City, one of Najie’s favorite songs, Snoh Aalegra’s rendition of “Do 4 Love,” originally sung by Bobby Caldwell as “What You Won’t Do for Love,” came on. She told him previously, when the song came on during a casual car ride, that it would be a beautiful wedding song. On that night in Blend on the Water, it was played as a sign of what was to come.

“I tried to grab Asher’s hand to share the moment, but as I did, he laughed and stood up. Just then, our waitress placed a plate in front of me. To my astonishment, it held a chocolate cake with the words ‘Will you marry me?’ written on it, and there was Asher, down on one knee with a ring in hand,” she recalls.

Of course, Najie said yes, and so, two years later on that exact date (11/11/2024), the couple proved what they would do for love by tying the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Calling it their dream venue, they filled it with lush white flowers and candles. They also colored the space during the reception with flags representing the many islands in the Caribbean, including Haiti and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where Najie and Asher have roots. In addition to that, there were moments to honor their Black Greek letter organizations, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As they danced and waved flags with their loved ones, the day in full was a dream come true.

“It was so rewarding to witness the stunning results of all our hard work and investment come to life,” says Najie. “We couldn’t help but laugh and smile, realizing just how beautifully everything came together. It truly made all the planning worthwhile!”

You can see how their special day came together, learn more about their love story, and possibly even find yourself compelled to “pump yuh flag” as you scroll through this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Getting Ready With the Groom Asher knew he’d found a soulmate in Najie because some of the best moments in his life happened with her by his side. “It was after a near-death experience that this truth hit me even harder,” he says. “That moment made me reflect on what truly matters, and I recognized how precious our time together is.” Stanlo Photography

02 02 A Beautiful Bride “Being with Asher brought a sense of comfort and security that I had never experienced before,” Najie says about knowing she’d found the one in her college sweetheart. “I felt safe expressing my feelings and vulnerabilities with him, and our connection was instant.” Stanlo Photography

03 03 Groomsmen Goals Asher and his groomsmen, including one adorable ring bearer, looked quite stylish in pre-wedding portraits. Stanlo Photography

04 04 The Dream Team Not to be outdone, Najie and her stacked group of bridesmaids (14) looked gorgeous in their own group shot. Stanlo Photography

05 05 The First Look “Our favorite moment was definitely the first look. It was incredibly emotional and a beautiful moment just for the two of us,” says the bride. “Seeing each other for the first time in our wedding attire felt magical, filled with anticipation and love.” Stanlo Photography

06 06 Going to the Chapel and We’re Gonna Get Married “Park Chateau Estate & Garden was our dream venue,” Najie shares. Pictured here is the chapel where they wed. “With its stunning gardens and picturesque landscapes, the estate’s architecture and decor exude excellence, creating a romantic atmosphere that complements our wedding theme.” Stanlo Photography

07 07 Inside the Space “Our wedding aesthetic beautifully blended sophisticated romance with a celebration of Black excellence,” she shares. Stanlo Photography

08 08 Here Comes the Bride Najie was escorted down the aisle by her mother in place of her father. He was close by, though. A picture of her dad was part of a charm on the bouquet she held throughout the day. Stanlo Photography

09 09 A Special Prayer Guests stretched their hands to pray for the couple as they stood at the altar during their ceremony. All guests, with the exception of the mothers of the bride and groom and the bridesmaids, wore black. “We were inspired to have our guests wear black because we envisioned a sophisticated and elegant wedding. Black is a classic color that never goes out of style, and it represents strength, elegance, and new beginnings—qualities that resonate deeply with our wedding day. We wanted the overall aesthetic to reflect these themes, creating a timeless atmosphere that complemented our celebration.” Stanlo Photography

10 10 A United Front As the two joined as one, Najie and Asher lit a candle. They were supported in this effort by the officiant, Rev. Roxanne Birchfield, who was also their pre-marital counselor. Stanlo Photography

11 11 You May Kiss the Bride The pair enjoy a kiss to seal the deal! Stanlo Photography

12 12 Meet the New Mr. and Mrs. The couple, presented as husband and wife for the first time, make their grand exit. Stanlo Photography

13 13 We Are Family Talk about an epic shot! The couple took a massive and very cool group photo with their guests. Stanlo Photography

14 14 All Dressed in White How stunning do Asher and Najie look among these structures, adorned with white flowers? If you need ideas for decor, this is definitely a unique concept to try for your altar. Stanlo Photography

15 15 Ready for the Reception “We incorporated a variety of classic whites and warm ivory shades, complemented by lush greenery and elegant accents of black and gold,” Najie shares of their decor themes. “This combination created a timeless and luxurious atmosphere that perfectly reflected our personalities and cultural backgrounds.” Stanlo Photography

16 16 Another First Look In addition to seeing each other dressed for the wedding for the first time, the other favorite moment for Najie was seeing the vision she had for the reception hall come to life. The end result, she says, “made all the planning worthwhile!” Stanlo Photography

17 17 Always in Our Hearts “The men in the memorial section are our fathers and Asher’s best friend, who tragically passed away in 2008,” the bride says. “Their presence in our hearts and memories is deeply felt, and we wanted to honor them during our special day.” Stanlo Photography

18 18 Island Spirit “As a proud Haitian American, I wanted to honor my roots alongside my husband Asher, who is Vincentian,” says Najie. “We made our entrance to the vibrant sounds of ‘Carnival Jumbie’ by Problem Child, a song that holds special meaning for us since we experienced the joy of playing mas in St. Vincent in the summer of 2024.”

19 19 Pump Yuh Flag In addition to a flurry of Haitan and St. Vincent flags, guests honored their own culture, bringing flags from other hot spots like Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada and more. Stanlo Photography

20 20 A Dazzling Display The newly married pair enjoyed a toast while surrounded by a bevy of beautiful flowers and candles at their seat.

21 21 A Slice of Forever The couple shared bites of this four-tiered treat. Stanlo Photography

22 22 Alpha Men “Asher and I are proud members of Black Greek letter organizations. Both Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated are historically significant organizations that celebrate Black excellence and community,” Najie says. “Our wedding symbolized the union of two individuals from different backgrounds and organizations, demonstrating how love transcends boundaries.” Stanlo Photography

23 23 A Sisterhood “The moments we shared from our Black Greek heritage showcased the beauty of our unity. Both organizations have played a vital role in our lives, providing support, friendships, and a network that has helped shape who we are as individuals and as a couple,” says the bride. “Asher and I met through our friends in college who were also part of Black Greek letter organizations, which is such a wonderful connection.” Stanlo Photography

24 24 Honoring Heritage The flags made their triumphant return later on in the reception. “To pay homage to my Haitian heritage, we also danced to ‘4 Kanpe’ by Joe Dwet Filé. To prepare for our big day, we even took a Konpa dance class, which was a fun and meaningful experience for us,” Najie says. “We proudly showcased our cultural backgrounds by coming out with our flags, celebrating the beautiful blend of our traditions. It was a day filled with love, joy, and cultural pride!” Stanlo Photography

25 25 The Last Dance As guests headed outside to light sparklers, Najie and Asher enjoyed a moment alone in their reception space before the magical night came to an end. Stanlo Photography

26 26 A Sparkling Send-Off “What I look forward to most about married life together is creating our own traditions, exploring new places, experiencing different cultures, and eventually starting our own family,” Najie says of what their future holds. Stanlo Photography

27 27 Together, Always “I’m looking forward to a life of vision and purpose together, focused on our goals and working towards them rather than being limited by circumstances,” Asher states. “I cherish the idea of building a future grounded in our faith, where we both prioritize our relationship with God.” Stanlo Photography

Vendors

Wedding Planner & Designer: Christine Ferguson

Photography: Stanlo Photography

Videography: Dan Heaton

Dress: Ese Azenabor

Stationery: Ceci New York

Floral and Decor: Wedded Events

Officiant and Premarital Counselor: Rev. Roxanne Birchfield

Hair: Veronica Johnson

Makeup: MeMa Creations

Violinist: Nicole Wright

DJ: Pulse Sounds

Rentals: Glam Party Rentals

Floor Wrap: SHOUT!

Vogue Photobooth: EventRoostr

Venue: Park Château Estate & Gardens