Bridal Bliss: 'Power Book II: Ghost' Star LaToya Tonodeo And 'Found' Actor Arlen Escarpeta Marry In Oceanside Celebration

Diana from "Power Book II: Ghost" and Zeke from NBC's "Found" exchanged vows against a coastal backdrop in an intimate, stunning ceremony.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Two very familiar faces on the silver screen have just become one.

LaToya Tonodeo, who played Diana Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost and Tara Byrd on The Oath, tied the knot with partner Arlen Escarpeta, also known for playing Damon Byrd on The Oath, adult JG in David Makes Man, and most recently, for being Zeke Wallace on NBC’s Found. The couple wed on June 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Cali in an unplugged ceremony with their closest family, friends, and adorable dog.

The couple initially connected through mutual friends in Los Angeles. Both grinding it out as actors, they made small talk about the industry. Arlen, with more years in the game, shared his audition experiences and acting coaches worth checking out. LaToya “didn’t think too much of it” at first.

“Our paths crossed again later, and what started as a friendship naturally began to shape itself into something more,” she recalls. “It’s funny because our first date was at the gym. Neither one of us called it that until we played a Dating Game with some friends, and the question was ‘Where was your first date?’ And we both said ‘the gym’ at the same time and fell out laughing. I will say, after our gym ‘date,’ the goodbye hug lasted a bit longer than expected.”

The chemistry became quite evident. So did the wonderful qualities they both possessed. It didn’t take long for the pair to fall in love. “His actions speak louder than his words,” LaToya says. “He treats his mother and his sisters with so much respect and adoration. I know that I’m safe with him.”

“It is a combination of things for me,” Arlen says of his love. “She checked all the boxes, including more than a few that I didn’t even have in mind. More than just being absolutely beautiful and stunning, she is a good person from the inside out.”

And so, on a New Year’s Eve, Arlen tricked her into thinking they were going to a wrap party for his show at the time, the OWN series David Makes Man. Instead, he gathered their friends and family to pop the question. She said yes.

The two prepared to start the next chapter of their lives, together, all while keeping their relationship private. You won’t find any images of them cuddled up on their respective Instagram pages. “We’re both low-key when it comes to our personal lives,” LaToya shares. “We didn’t make a decision to be ‘private’ on socials. It is really just us being who we are, naturally.”

But they’re sharing it all now that they’re officially married. The couple jumped the broom, literally honoring the tradition, in front of 48 guests near the ocean. And while they decided to keep the event intimate, they are also planning for a larger celebration where all their cast mates will be able to celebrate their love with them. That said, it’s not a makeup wedding because what took place on June 29 was just “perfect.” The newlyweds are looking forward to what’s to come, doing it all side by side. “We’ve had such an amazing journey thus far,” says Arlen, “and I know that the best is yet to come.”

Learn more about LaToya and Arlen’s love story, how their wedding day came to life, the tea on her gorgeous gown, and their hopes for the future in this week’s star-studded Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planners: Lucky Day Events Co.

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel

Photography & Video: Pervak Photography + Kate Pervak

Photography: Dalvin Adams

Florals: Flowers by Margo and The Purple Rose 

Gown: Nicole + Felicia Couture and Jaxon James Couture Bridal 

Custom Suit Designer: Octavius Terry

Stylist: Fern Legadoé

Gown Tailoring: Jila Atelier

Makeup: Bryan Mendez

Hair: Annagjid “Kee” Taylor 

Cake: Cocoaberry Cake Co.

Violist: Jeremy Green

Watercolor Artist: Mary Harris

Signage: Made & True 

