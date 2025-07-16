Bridal Bliss: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Star LaToya Tonodeo And ‘Found’ Actor Arlen Escarpeta Marry In Oceanside Celebration

Pervak Photography

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Two very familiar faces on the silver screen have just become one.

LaToya Tonodeo, who played Diana Tejada on Power Book II: Ghost and Tara Byrd on The Oath, tied the knot with partner Arlen Escarpeta, also known for playing Damon Byrd on The Oath, adult JG in David Makes Man, and most recently, for being Zeke Wallace on NBC’s Found. The couple wed on June 29 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Cali in an unplugged ceremony with their closest family, friends, and adorable dog.

The couple initially connected through mutual friends in Los Angeles. Both grinding it out as actors, they made small talk about the industry. Arlen, with more years in the game, shared his audition experiences and acting coaches worth checking out. LaToya “didn’t think too much of it” at first.

“Our paths crossed again later, and what started as a friendship naturally began to shape itself into something more,” she recalls. “It’s funny because our first date was at the gym. Neither one of us called it that until we played a Dating Game with some friends, and the question was ‘Where was your first date?’ And we both said ‘the gym’ at the same time and fell out laughing. I will say, after our gym ‘date,’ the goodbye hug lasted a bit longer than expected.”

The chemistry became quite evident. So did the wonderful qualities they both possessed. It didn’t take long for the pair to fall in love. “His actions speak louder than his words,” LaToya says. “He treats his mother and his sisters with so much respect and adoration. I know that I’m safe with him.”

“It is a combination of things for me,” Arlen says of his love. “She checked all the boxes, including more than a few that I didn’t even have in mind. More than just being absolutely beautiful and stunning, she is a good person from the inside out.”

And so, on a New Year’s Eve, Arlen tricked her into thinking they were going to a wrap party for his show at the time, the OWN series David Makes Man. Instead, he gathered their friends and family to pop the question. She said yes.

Pervak Photography

The two prepared to start the next chapter of their lives, together, all while keeping their relationship private. You won’t find any images of them cuddled up on their respective Instagram pages. “We’re both low-key when it comes to our personal lives,” LaToya shares. “We didn’t make a decision to be ‘private’ on socials. It is really just us being who we are, naturally.”

But they’re sharing it all now that they’re officially married. The couple jumped the broom, literally honoring the tradition, in front of 48 guests near the ocean. And while they decided to keep the event intimate, they are also planning for a larger celebration where all their cast mates will be able to celebrate their love with them. That said, it’s not a makeup wedding because what took place on June 29 was just “perfect.” The newlyweds are looking forward to what’s to come, doing it all side by side. “We’ve had such an amazing journey thus far,” says Arlen, “and I know that the best is yet to come.”

Learn more about LaToya and Arlen’s love story, how their wedding day came to life, the tea on her gorgeous gown, and their hopes for the future in this week’s star-studded Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Vision in White “She cares so much about me being the best version of myself, it was obviously clear that she is my person,” Arlen says of LaToya. “She is never a ‘yes’ person for sake of anything superficial. Instead she challenges me in the best ways and we fell in love with the most transparent versions of ourselves.” Pervak Photography

02 02 Sharp and Sophisticated “Besides the physical, I knew I found my person because he is so gentle with me,” LaToya shares. “He is patient, loving and he puts me first.” Dalvin Adams

03 03 Give It Up for the Gown LaToya’s Nicole + Felicia Couture gown is a far cry from what she thought she wanted in a wedding dress. But that’s a good thing. “I initially thought I wanted something tight, with a slit or lace ‘to give body,’” she says, with a laugh. “But I ultimately said ‘Yes!’ to a ballgown and I’m so happy I did. I felt like a princess. It fit perfectly in the right places. The color and the texture of the gown was perfect.” Pervak Photography

04 04 The First Look As for Arlen’s one-of-a-kind look, a brown number with a cropped tuxedo jacket by costumer Fernando Legadoé, who also collaborated with fashion designer Octavius Terry to bring the groom’s vision to life. “We sourced material, the perfect shades of brown and of course the fit, shape and feel of the suit,” he says. “Look for more of me working with both of these gentlemen in the near future. My suit was perfectly me. One of one.” Pervak Photography

05 05 We Are Family There would be many memorable moments for the couple as the day went on. One of their favorites includes getting to snap photos with their loved ones, including their adorable dog (also dressed to the nines for the occasion). Pervak Photography

06 06 The Look of Love Arlen was all smiles as LaToya made her way down the aisle. Pervak Photography

07 07 Here Comes the Bride In addition to it being an intimate ceremony, the couple also made it an unplugged one. “We love social media and what it can do for you, but we aren’t big on posting every detail,” LaToya says of them keeping their partnership private. “Some things feel more special when they’re just yours.” Pervak Photography

08 08 The Venue With the help of planners Lucky Day Events, the couple brought their dreams to life. “I’ve always wanted to get married near the ocean. I didn’t know where it would be, but water would definitely be the backdrop,” LaToya shares. “The venue pretty much chose us. Each time we sat down with the folks at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, the more it felt like home. They were incredibly collaborative with us and made sure that no matter what we had in mind, they were ready and willing to bring it to life.” Pervak Photography

09 09 A Special Touch “The design of the altar was very important to us,” the bride says. “We decided to go with large floral bouquets placed on acrylic pillars instead of an arch because we didn’t want to cut off the view of the water. Something about the openness of that set-up spoke to us. I have to shout out Margo at The Purple Rose. She was so patient and detailed. She designed full and beautiful florals that elevated the already beautiful space. The circular stage was our planners’ idea, Sabrina and Chelsea. Sabrina sent a photo of what a circular stage could look like and we loved it. We wanted a modern romantic aesthetic with warm tones. Our colors were chocolate brown, ivory, and beige.” Dalvin Adams

10 10 Sealed With a Kiss Guests applaud with glee as the couple make their way back down the aisle and share a dip and a kiss! “We kept this part of our celebration very small and intimate,” says LaToya, noting that the guest count was 48. “We will be hosting a larger celebration later in the year where our cast mates along with the rest of our wider circle of family and friends will be able to celebrate with us. We’re both really looking forward to that! A time will be had!” Adds Arlen, “One cast mate was able to be there as he was our officiant, Karan Oberoi.” He says the fellow Found actor “helped to capture the weight of our special day, while keeping things light and fun.” Dalvin Adams

11 11 A Match Made in Heaven When Arlen proposed to Toya, the couple were in the middle of doing prayers and affirmations for the new year at a party. He’d say some, and she would repeat them. “I knew she’d keep her eyes closed because she is serious about prayer and affirmations,” he says, with a laugh. “As she continued to repeat after me, all of our immediate family and friends tiptoed inside from the outside balcony where they were hiding. My goal was to bring the affirmations of being surrounded by love and family to life in real time for her. As she finished her last affirmation, she opened her eyes. You could literally see the moment her heart exploded with emotion. A friend of ours began to sing ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ by Tevin Campbell, a song I dedicated to her. I got down on one knee and asked her to be my wife.” Dalvin Adams

12 12 The New Mr. and Mrs. The sun, and good vibes, were shining down for the pair’s special day. Dalvin Adams

13 13 A Painted Parting Gift They enlisted watercolor artist, Mary Harris, a Black talent by the way, to create painted sketches for each guest as a gift for their presence. Pervak Photography

14 14 A Sweet Treat This tiered wonder was created by CocoaBerry Cake Co., an award-winning bakery in Orange County. Dalvin Adams

15 15 Issa Wife “It’s crazy to say, but every moment was my favorite,” says the bride about memories from the day. “The intimacy of the day allowed us to talk and celebrate with everyone. It was really a perfect day. If something went wrong, I still don’t know about it.” Dalvin Adams

16 16 Captured Memories “I loved everything from the vows, the ceremony, the weather, food, drinks, music, the watercolor artist, and the violist, Jeremy Green! I’ve followed him on TikTok for a while and was so happy he was available. Arlen made sure he made that happen for me in such short time. And as much as you want to make the day about you and your spouse, you do care about your guests experience too. So when we were told how much everyone enjoyed the day, it made us feel good.” Dalvin Adams

17 17 Laughter and Love “I agree with Toya. Each moment of the day seems attached to the next, so it’s hard to leave anything out. I felt good at every turn of the day,” Arlen says. “The first look, photos with our families and our dog, our vow exchange and announcement of us officially becoming husband and wife, the food, music, violist (Jeremy showed up & showed out!), to the watercolor artist, Mary Harris, who blessed each of our guests with a sketch of themselves to take home. It truly was the perfect day!” Dalvin Adams

18 18 Forever Starts Here When it comes to hopes for the future, Arlen is just glad to be doing life with LaToya. “I’m looking forward to everything that comes our way. OUR being the key word.” Pervak Photography

19 19 Hand in Hand “I’m looking forward to continuing to build something that is special and blessed,” LaToya adds. “Sharing and expanding on our values together, creating memories, and having even more fun.” Dalvin Adams

Vendors

Planners: Lucky Day Events Co.

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel

Photography & Video: Pervak Photography + Kate Pervak

Photography: Dalvin Adams

Florals: Flowers by Margo and The Purple Rose

Gown: Nicole + Felicia Couture and Jaxon James Couture Bridal

Custom Suit Designer: Octavius Terry

Stylist: Fern Legadoé

Gown Tailoring: Jila Atelier

Makeup: Bryan Mendez

Hair: Annagjid “Kee” Taylor

Cake: Cocoaberry Cake Co.

Violist: Jeremy Green

Watercolor Artist: Mary Harris

Signage: Made & True