Bridal Bliss: Jordan And Layla’s Wedding Day Started With Vows In A Garden And Ended At A Comedy Club

Najah Brown

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

What’s meant to be will be, they say, even if it takes a while.

Love Life Season 2 star and comedian Jordan Rock (the younger brother of Chris Rock) and his new bride, Layla Mustafa, senior director of global brand partnerships for RCA Records, know this all too well. The pair were first connected online, but it took two years for them to actually go on a date. There were run-ins here and there, bicoastal ones at that, in Los Angeles and New York, as the two realized they shared mutual friends. But it wasn’t until Jordan stumbled upon the popular event The Lay Out in his neighborhood of Fort Greene in Brooklyn that he ran into Layla, once again, and decided the time had come to ask her out. “We finally set a date for taco Tuesday and haven’t gone a day without speaking since,” she says.

“I had never met anybody so funny, and her stories actually had endings,” the naturally humorous Jordan says of how he knew Layla was his person. “I was already attracted to her, and then found out she had a great personality. I fell in love on day two.”

As for Layla, “Aside from how funny he is, Jordan would do all these small, sweet gestures with literally no expectations. I instantly felt like this was someone with a genuinely good heart that I could see myself with for a long time.”

And so, in June of 2024, on her 30th birthday, during a trip to Joshua Tree in Southern California with her best girlfriends in tow, Jordan popped the question. “It was actually a girls’ trip that I was just at because it was her birthday. We had gone to Europe a few weeks earlier, and I was thinking of proposing there, but I wanted her friends to be there,” he recalls. “We had already looked at rings, and I’m not a big presentation guy, since I’m always performing, so it just made sense. I also previously asked when would be a good time to propose, and she said ‘my birthday,’ but luckily, she forgot that she said that.”

Najah Brown

Fast forward to August 2025, and the pair made things official in a multicultural celebration at Spotsylvania, Virginia’s Deerwood Retreat, a fête that they planned on their own. During the outdoor event, Layla, who is Sudanese, brought traditions from her culture, like the “Jirtig” ceremony, and Jordan made sure they jumped the broom, a staple in African American wedding celebrations. Later, the funny couple had an after-party at a unique setting that actually makes a lot of sense for them: the DC Improv comedy club.

“They’re family. It’s such a big part of my life, not even just my career,” the groom says. “I was afraid that it might not be up to par with a lot of other wedding standards, but when I ran the idea past Lay, she felt like it was perfect because that’s where most of her family met me for the first time, doing comedy.”

The end result was a wedding day that was truly fitting for them, their rich traditions, and their love story. “At work, I get to project manage and plan events all the time, so I thought, ‘I know how to put on a great event, how hard can it be?’ Layla recalls. “It was indeed very hard. But it was worth it to have every detail reflect us.”

Scroll on down to see how Jordan and Layla’s special day came together, and to learn more about their love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Here Comes the Bride Layla stunned in three looks throughout the day, including this gorgeous gown (set off by the scarf, as well as the microbraids turned into a sleek ponytail with finger waves done by Ivana Christine). Najah Brown

02 02 Another Look “Honestly, every decision we made was so intentional, from the location to the food to even how I wore my hair,” Layla says of planning her special day with Jordan, just the two of them. “We chose Virginia because it’s where I grew up, and it made things easier for my family.” Najah Brown

03 03 Getting Ready With the Groom Jordan is seen going over his vows ahead of the ceremony. They would end up being Layla’s favorite memory from the day. “Jordan is probably my favorite writer ever and I knew he would make me cry but I really didn’t expect to basically be sobbing while he spoke to me,” she says. “It felt like everyone disappeared and it was just the two of us for a minute.” Najah Brown

04 04 Mother and Son As the ceremony began, Jordan entered with his beautiful mother, Rose Rock. They walked down the aisle to the sounds of Smokey Robinson’s “Much Better Off.” Najah Brown

05 05 Meet Me at the Altar The couple’s officiant was Sunny Dae, a writer and close friend. The ceremony was also a phone-less one to ensure guests were fully present. Najah Brown

06 06 Jumping the Broom The couple jumped the broom when the ceremony finished to honor the timeless tradition. “That’s how every wedding I’ve been to went,” Jordan says. “They jumped the broom after sharing a kiss at the altar.” Najah Brown

07 07 The Mr. and Mrs. When asked what his favorite moments from the day were, Jordan says, “Seeing her come down the aisle for the first time and having both my mother and her parents there and the fact that they got to see us get married.” Najah Brown

08 08 We Are Family The pair wed at Deerwood Retreat, a wellness-based property that fit 165 of their guests, most being their family. Najah Brown

09 09 The Rocks Guests were shuttled down from D.C. to the property. Jordan and Layla called that experience an “adult field trip,” allowing everyone to bond on the 90-minute drive before arriving. Najah Brown

10 10 The Mustafas Everyone was surrounded by nature, as the events took place outside. According to Layla, traditional Sudanese weddings are held outside in the open air, so a backyard garden party was the perfect way to celebrate. Najah Brown

11 11 Forever Yours Cool details include the fact that instead of alcohol, the pair had a coffee cart on hand after the ceremony serving their favorites. The two love coffee dates and Jordan enjoys a cold brew daily. Najah Brown

12 12 Décor In addition to enjoying the nature around them, they opted for minimal décor with just florals and unique fruit and vegetable arrangements. Ishmaam Doha/Repot Floral

13 13 Gather Here Inside the reception, everyone enjoyed a family-style Sudanese spread that included a lamb carving station. It was intentional, allowing guests to talk, pass food to one another and connect. Najah Brown

14 14 The First Dance The newlyweds enjoyed a first dance to the sounds of Etta James’s “At Last,” sung by Courtnie Carroll. Najah Brown

15 15 The Jirtig Layla says the “Jirtig” is a sacred Sudanese ritual, centuries old, that celebrates two families becoming one. She’s pictured here changing into red and gold attire after the white wedding aspect ended. Najah Brown

16 16 The Details The bride wore nearly a pound of real gold, adorned to attract blessings. Najah Brown

17 17 A First-Timer It was Jordan’s first Jirtig experience, and it was a memorable one. “Lay prepared me as best she could for the Jirtig and I just went with the flow,” he says. “I had a blast.” Najah Brown

18 18 A Sacred Ceremony The couple were guided through the ceremony by elders and women in Layla’s family. The whole experience was anchored in proud heritage. Najah Brown

19 19 Joyous Celebration Jordan’s mother, sister and sister-law also took part in the ceremony. Near the end of it, the couple were seated on “throne” chairs and lifted in the air by family and friends. Najah Brown

20 20 The After-Party Jordan is a regular performer at the after-party venue, the DC Improv. His brother, fellow comedian Tony Rock, was headlining, so guests were shuttled back to D.C. to the space and Tony introduced them, which was special since he couldn’t actually attend the ceremony due to his show. Check out the cool illustration of the couple, done by Sophia Yeshi. Najah Brown

21 21 A Third Look The lovebirds are seen in their last fit of the night. The after-party went until 3 a.m., with an impromptu DJ set by Domo Wells, so fun was certainly had. Najah Brown

22 22 Happily Ever After “All of it!” Layla says emphatically when asked what she’s looking forward to about married life. “Eventually, I’d love to start a family but for now I’m looking forward to all of our coffee dates, future trips and even just evenings on the couch together after a long day. It feels insane in the best way knowing I’m coming home to my best friend every day.” As for Jordan, he shares, “I’m looking forward to just growing together. All the imaginary barriers in our minds that separated us or made us think ME/MINE is now US/OURS and that’s a beautiful place to be.” Najah Brown

Vendors

Photographer: Najah Brown

Venue: Deerwood Retreat

Florist: Repot Floral

Design/Creative Direction: Marta Zewdu and Banna Nega

Event Styling/Decor: Michelle Hockett and Fanta Dicko

Jirtig Coaches: Sawsan Kheirawi and Nazik Abdulla

Wedding Portrait/Illustration: Sophia Yeshi

Photobooth: Soft Serve Photo Booth

Event Staffing: Christina Hampton from A Different Cloth Event Staffing

Bridal Hair: Ivana Christine from Hairapy DMV

Bridal Makeup: Muram Mohamed

Groom’s Grooming: Robby from I Gotchu Cutz