Bridal Bliss: Jordan And Layla's Wedding Day Started With Vows In A Garden And Ended At A Comedy Club

The actor/comedian (and brother of Chris Rock) and branding expert honored her Sudanese traditions, his African-American culture and their love story.
Najah Brown
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
What’s meant to be will be, they say, even if it takes a while.

Love Life Season 2 star and comedian Jordan Rock (the younger brother of Chris Rock) and his new bride, Layla Mustafa, senior director of global brand partnerships for RCA Records, know this all too well. The pair were first connected online, but it took two years for them to actually go on a date. There were run-ins here and there, bicoastal ones at that, in Los Angeles and New York, as the two realized they shared mutual friends. But it wasn’t until Jordan stumbled upon the popular event The Lay Out in his neighborhood of Fort Greene in Brooklyn that he ran into Layla, once again, and decided the time had come to ask her out. “We finally set a date for taco Tuesday and haven’t gone a day without speaking since,” she says.

“I had never met anybody so funny, and her stories actually had endings,” the naturally humorous Jordan says of how he knew Layla was his person. “I was already attracted to her, and then found out she had a great personality. I fell in love on day two.”

As for Layla, “Aside from how funny he is, Jordan would do all these small, sweet gestures with literally no expectations. I instantly felt like this was someone with a genuinely good heart that I could see myself with for a long time.”

And so, in June of 2024, on her 30th birthday, during a trip to Joshua Tree in Southern California with her best girlfriends in tow, Jordan popped the question. “It was actually a girls’ trip that I was just at because it was her birthday. We had gone to Europe a few weeks earlier, and I was thinking of proposing there, but I wanted her friends to be there,” he recalls. “We had already looked at rings, and I’m not a big presentation guy, since I’m always performing, so it just made sense. I also previously asked when would be a good time to propose, and she said ‘my birthday,’ but luckily, she forgot that she said that.”

Bridal Bliss: Jordan And Layla’s Wedding Day Started With Vows In A Garden And Ended At A Comedy Club
Najah Brown

Fast forward to August 2025, and the pair made things official in a multicultural celebration at Spotsylvania, Virginia’s Deerwood Retreat, a fête that they planned on their own. During the outdoor event, Layla, who is Sudanese, brought traditions from her culture, like the “Jirtig” ceremony, and Jordan made sure they jumped the broom, a staple in African American wedding celebrations. Later, the funny couple had an after-party at a unique setting that actually makes a lot of sense for them: the DC Improv comedy club.

“They’re family. It’s such a big part of my life, not even just my career,” the groom says. “I was afraid that it might not be up to par with a lot of other wedding standards, but when I ran the idea past Lay, she felt like it was perfect because that’s where most of her family met me for the first time, doing comedy.”

The end result was a wedding day that was truly fitting for them, their rich traditions, and their love story. “At work, I get to project manage and plan events all the time, so I thought, ‘I know how to put on a great event, how hard can it be?’ Layla recalls. “It was indeed very hard. But it was worth it to have every detail reflect us.”

Scroll on down to see how Jordan and Layla’s special day came together, and to learn more about their love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photographer: Najah Brown

Venue: Deerwood Retreat

Florist: Repot Floral

Design/Creative Direction: Marta Zewdu and Banna Nega

Event Styling/Decor: Michelle Hockett and Fanta Dicko

Jirtig Coaches: Sawsan Kheirawi and Nazik Abdulla

Wedding Portrait/Illustration: Sophia Yeshi

Photobooth: Soft Serve Photo Booth

Event Staffing: Christina Hampton from A Different Cloth Event Staffing

Bridal Hair: Ivana Christine from Hairapy DMV

Bridal Makeup: Muram Mohamed

Groom’s Grooming: Robby from I Gotchu Cutz

