HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Former 'Sweet Life' Stars Jerrold And Cheryl's Wedding Was A Love Letter To LA

The high school sweethearts turned reality TV couple celebrated their love with hometown staples, Viarae wine — and no plus-ones.
Bridal Bliss: Former 'Sweet Life' Stars Jerrold And Cheryl's Wedding Was A Love Letter To LA
One Seven Films
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Before Jerrold Smith II and Cheryl Des Vignes were navigating their relationship on reality TV, The Sweet Life: Los Angeles alums were trying to navigate young love after meeting when they were sophomores in high school. They first crossed paths at a mutual childhood friend’s birthday party. Jerrold describes their meeting as “classic high school awkward,” which means it was adorable.

“I asked Cheryl to dance, and as soon as we did, it felt like the rest of the room disappeared,” he recalls. “I was so nervous, I didn’t even get her number before the night ended. But we found each other on Facebook later that night, and that’s where the real conversation started.”

Their connection endured as they entered into adulthood, and sustained, even as they dealt with reality TV stardom, and everyday relationship ups and downs, like whether or not they should move in together, which fans of Issa Rae‘s former HBO Max reality show witnessed. It all worked out because they knew they were meant to be long before we were introduced to them.

“I can’t pinpoint one exact moment when I knew Jerrold was the one—it’s really been a collection of moments over time,” Cheryl shares. “He’s always reassuring me, showing up with love, patience, and support in ways that remind me, over and over again, why he’s my person.”

While Cheryl can’t say it was one definitive moment, for Jerrold, her dedication to their connection told him all he needed to know back when he was in college. “I knew Cheryl was the one sometime during college. At the time, I was completely locked into chasing my basketball dream, and our relationship sometimes had to take a backseat because of how demanding my schedule was. But Cheryl always found a way to show up,” he says. “She’d go out of her way to visit—even if it was just for a quick day after classes or a weekend in the dorms—despite balancing her own busy schedule. We weren’t necessarily ready for long-term commitment back then, but her support never wavered. As we both grew and matured, that steady, unconditional love made taking the next step feel easy. It was never a dramatic realization—I didn’t have to sit back and decide she was the one. It just unfolded naturally, right in front of me.”

The couple hasn’t rushed anything in their partnership; things have always unfolded when the time felt right. They announced their engagement in June of 2022, and nearly three years later, on May 1, 2025, they made it official. They tied the knot at The Majestic Downtown in Los Angeles, only inviting their closest family and friends and utilizing homegrown vendors. After initially considering a destination wedding, the celebration ended up being an homage to their beloved city, right at home.

Bridal Bliss: Former ‘Sweet Life’ Stars Jerrold And Cheryl’s Wedding Was A Love Letter To LA
One Seven Films

“LA is, and always will be, home for us,” says the groom. “We grew up here, we met here, and our families and friends are here—so when it came time to choose where to get married, it wouldn’t have felt right doing it anywhere else. When we first started talking about a wedding, our big idea was a destination—someplace grand like Italy, if we were going to go the traditional route. But reality set in quickly: our budget, and more importantly, the fact that some of our loved ones—like our grandmothers—might not be able to make the trip. That’s when we knew if the day was really going to reflect us, it had to happen here at home.”

And so, it did. The black tie celebration, in downtown LA, with one of their favorite DJs, eating Jamaican fare from one of their favorite restaurants, supported by their their favorite people, could only be a moment of joy, memories they’ll hold onto as they move through the next chapter of life and love, together.

“These kinds of details were only possible because we were here, surrounded by our people, in the city that made us,” Jerrold says. “In the end, we couldn’t imagine having our wedding anywhere else—it was LA through and through, and it felt like us in every way.”

To see more of how their special day went down, learn more about their love story, and find out if their old Sweet Life co-stars were invited, scroll on down, and feel the love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Venue: The Majestic Downtown

Wedding Coordinator: Ashton Eve

Catering: Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine

DJ: DJ Myles P

Photobooth Photographer: Brandon Towns

Photo/Video: One Seven Films

Hair: Payton Ashley

Makeup: Candice Renae and Shelsea Patton

Bridal Dress: Nicole + Felicia Couture and Lirika Matoshi

Cake: Briana Maye

Champagne Sponsor: Viarae Wines

    Groom’s Suit: Custom Tuxedo by Brandon Murphy, BMC Studio

    TOPICS: 