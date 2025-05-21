Bridal Bliss: Former ‘Sweet Life’ Stars Jerrold And Cheryl’s Wedding Was A Love Letter To LA

One Seven Films

Before Jerrold Smith II and Cheryl Des Vignes were navigating their relationship on reality TV, The Sweet Life: Los Angeles alums were trying to navigate young love after meeting when they were sophomores in high school. They first crossed paths at a mutual childhood friend’s birthday party. Jerrold describes their meeting as “classic high school awkward,” which means it was adorable.

“I asked Cheryl to dance, and as soon as we did, it felt like the rest of the room disappeared,” he recalls. “I was so nervous, I didn’t even get her number before the night ended. But we found each other on Facebook later that night, and that’s where the real conversation started.”

Their connection endured as they entered into adulthood, and sustained, even as they dealt with reality TV stardom, and everyday relationship ups and downs, like whether or not they should move in together, which fans of Issa Rae‘s former HBO Max reality show witnessed. It all worked out because they knew they were meant to be long before we were introduced to them.

“I can’t pinpoint one exact moment when I knew Jerrold was the one—it’s really been a collection of moments over time,” Cheryl shares. “He’s always reassuring me, showing up with love, patience, and support in ways that remind me, over and over again, why he’s my person.”

While Cheryl can’t say it was one definitive moment, for Jerrold, her dedication to their connection told him all he needed to know back when he was in college. “I knew Cheryl was the one sometime during college. At the time, I was completely locked into chasing my basketball dream, and our relationship sometimes had to take a backseat because of how demanding my schedule was. But Cheryl always found a way to show up,” he says. “She’d go out of her way to visit—even if it was just for a quick day after classes or a weekend in the dorms—despite balancing her own busy schedule. We weren’t necessarily ready for long-term commitment back then, but her support never wavered. As we both grew and matured, that steady, unconditional love made taking the next step feel easy. It was never a dramatic realization—I didn’t have to sit back and decide she was the one. It just unfolded naturally, right in front of me.”



The couple hasn’t rushed anything in their partnership; things have always unfolded when the time felt right. They announced their engagement in June of 2022, and nearly three years later, on May 1, 2025, they made it official. They tied the knot at The Majestic Downtown in Los Angeles, only inviting their closest family and friends and utilizing homegrown vendors. After initially considering a destination wedding, the celebration ended up being an homage to their beloved city, right at home.

One Seven Films

“LA is, and always will be, home for us,” says the groom. “We grew up here, we met here, and our families and friends are here—so when it came time to choose where to get married, it wouldn’t have felt right doing it anywhere else. When we first started talking about a wedding, our big idea was a destination—someplace grand like Italy, if we were going to go the traditional route. But reality set in quickly: our budget, and more importantly, the fact that some of our loved ones—like our grandmothers—might not be able to make the trip. That’s when we knew if the day was really going to reflect us, it had to happen here at home.”



And so, it did. The black tie celebration, in downtown LA, with one of their favorite DJs, eating Jamaican fare from one of their favorite restaurants, supported by their their favorite people, could only be a moment of joy, memories they’ll hold onto as they move through the next chapter of life and love, together.

“These kinds of details were only possible because we were here, surrounded by our people, in the city that made us,” Jerrold says. “In the end, we couldn’t imagine having our wedding anywhere else—it was LA through and through, and it felt like us in every way.”

To see more of how their special day went down, learn more about their love story, and find out if their old Sweet Life co-stars were invited, scroll on down, and feel the love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Beautiful Bride For her special day, Cheryl, who is a talented designer, wore a gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture. She also sported another dress at the after-party by Lirika Matoshi. One Seven Films

02 02 The Groom and His Guys Jerrold, posing with his groomsmen, looked dapper in a custom tuxedo by designer Brandon Murphy. One Seven Films

03 03 A First Look “It’s always been important to both of us that—even within a strong partnership—we stay true to ourselves,” Jerrold says of the secret to their long-lasting bond. “We’ve made it a priority to give each other space to grow individually, because we’ve always believed that in order to be our best together, we have to be our best selves first. That mindset has stayed consistent through every phase of life, even as our goals and priorities have shifted. Supporting each other has never felt forced—it comes naturally, because we genuinely want to see each other win. And we know that who we are individually directly impacts who we can be for each other.” One Seven Films

04 04 Black on Black The dress code for the event was Black tie, and everyone except the bride and groom, wore black. One Seven Films

05 05 A Promise Made While reality TV can do harm to some partnerships, Jerrold and Cheryl’s relationship benefited from the experience. “Adding reality TV in the equation puts your life under a microscope in a way that can be insanely tough, whether you’re in a relationship or not,” he says. “The audience forms opinions about every little thing, and with Sweet Life being our first real experience with that kind of visibility, we had to learn and adjust in real time. It was another test case of us having each other to lean on throughout that journey—the great moments and the growing pains—which only made our relationship stronger. It was a constant reminder that, at the end of the day, we’re a team.” One Seven Films

06 06 The Venue The decor came to life thanks to the couple’s wedding coordinator, Ashton Eve. Their venue was the beautiful space, The Majestic Downtown. One Seven Films

07 07 The Table Is Set A table set for joy, connection, and unforgettable moments, and done in the spirit of the black tie vibe. One Seven Films

08 08 Personal Touches “Everything that made the day feel like a love letter to LA happened naturally, because those details are a reflection of who we are,” he says. “We had Ackee Bamboo from Leimert Park cater—not because it was a big idea, but because it’s one of our favorite local spots and we wanted food we’d actually be excited to eat. We asked our friend DJ Myles P to set the vibe, because he knows exactly how we like to celebrate. Our portrait photographer and good friend Brandon Towns (BT Aesthetics), helped us capture the beauty and elegance of our people within the grandeur of the dress code just as he has for us in personal shoots time and time again. Cheryl even hand-crafted her own bouquet and certain floral arrangements, adding another deeply personal touch.” One Seven Films

09 09 Love, Captured “My favorite part of our wedding day was the ‘I dos’—and everything that followed,” says Cheryl. “The reception and celebrating with our people felt like the moment we could finally exhale and just soak it all in.” Trish Rae/@trish_rae

10 10 Together, Always When asked if they invited their former Sweet Life co-stars to the celebration, Jerrold says “We invited everyone, but our wedding was on a Thursday, and those who could make it showed up for us. Of course, we wanted our Sweet Life family there—we’ve been through so much together, and it wouldn’t have felt right to celebrate without them. Honestly, in a perfect world where the show was still going, this all would’ve been documented anyway…so really, they wouldn’t have had a choice!” Trish Rae/@trish_rae

11 11 Side by Side The couple pose hand in hand in this sweet shot. Trish Rae/@trish_rae

12 12 Meet Mr. and Mrs. Smith “I’d been waiting to say ‘my husband’ for months,” says Cheryl, “so getting to do that officially was the icing on the cake.” One Seven Films

13 13 Let’s Dance “My favorite part of our wedding day was that moment when the reception really got going and it just felt like one big celebration,” says Jerrold. “The party aspect was super important to both of us—and it was top of mind for me knowing that Cheryl wasn’t even initially sold on a traditional ceremony to begin with. A fun, meaningful reception was always top of mind. We both love being around good energy and enjoying the company of people we actually want to be around. We’d already asked a lot of our guests: bridesmaids and groomsmen trips, a black tie dress code, and a Thursday afternoon wedding in the middle of DTLA traffic. So once we got to the part where the music was going, the bar was open, and everyone was having a good time, it just felt like real life. Like we were doing what we do best—celebrating.” One Seven Films

14 14 A Sweet Treat This incredibly cute cake for the couple, which also stuck to the white and black theme, was crafted by Briana Maye. One Seven Films

15 15 It’s a Photo Shoot The couple also had a fun photo booth set up, and Cheryl rocked her solo shot. Brandon Towns/@btaesthetics_

16 16 Strike a Pose Not to be outdone, Jerrold also showed up and showed out for his own photo booth moment. Brandon Towns/@btaesthetics_

17 17 Love Is Sweet (And So Was the Cake) Other unique touches for the couple’s celebration included champagne from Issa Rae’s Viarae brand, and a room filled with only extra-special guests. No plus-ones, which can be controversial, but for the couple, was a must. “We decided to go with no plus-ones because we really wanted to avoid having strangers at our wedding—and by strangers we mean people who didn’t know us personally or we don’t always interact with. It was important to us that everyone in the room had, in some way big or small, played a role in our journey. We wanted to be surrounded by family and friends who truly knew us and who we knew would be fully present and ready to celebrate with us—no awkward introductions, just good energy all around.” One Seven Films

18 18 Forever Begins “As far as life plans go, we’re focused on continuing to grow and evolve together. We really value being present and enjoying life as it comes—especially knowing we’ve got forever to lean on each other,” Jerrold shares. “Milestones will naturally come along the way, but we’re not in a rush. We’re just excited for the journey ahead and everything it brings, one step at a time.” One Seven Films

Vendors

Venue: The Majestic Downtown

Wedding Coordinator: Ashton Eve

Catering: Ackee Bamboo Jamaican Cuisine

DJ: DJ Myles P

Photobooth Photographer: Brandon Towns

Photo/Video: One Seven Films

Hair: Payton Ashley

Makeup: Candice Renae and Shelsea Patton

Bridal Dress: Nicole + Felicia Couture and Lirika Matoshi

Cake: Briana Maye

Champagne Sponsor: Viarae Wines

Groom’s Suit: Custom Tuxedo by Brandon Murphy, BMC Studio