Bridal Bliss: 30 Breathtaking Photos From Lifestyle Influencer Gina B. And Yanis Nyantenji's Wedding Celebrations

The 25-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer said "I do" to her beau Yanis N. in back-to-back events: a traditional ceremony and white wedding.
JEMA STUDIOS
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Of all the ways to find love, Instagram Live is one of the more unorthodox methods. But it worked for influencer Gina B, albeit unexpectedly. Then again, the Gen Z content creator does have more than 130,000 Instagram followers, and more than (hold your hats) 740,000 followers on TikTok currently. But this was 2021.

“One evening, my best friend and I were live, answering questions and chatting with a few friends when someone unexpectedly added Yanis to the call,” she shares. “What started out as a casual group call quickly turned into hours of conversation that felt effortless and natural. There was something about the way we connected that night that felt different—almost destined.”

Afterward, he hopped in her DMs to get her phone number, and the two immediately began chatting until the sun came up and sleep beckoned. “From that very first FaceTime call, where we fell asleep on the phone, I felt a deep sense of comfort with him, and we’ve talked every day since then.”

A few months later, on Valentine’s Day, they became boyfriend and girlfriend, and ever since, they’ve been on a beautiful journey together “filled with love, growth, and faith.” It didn’t take long for Gina to realize she’d found her soulmate. “I knew Yanis was ‘the one’ because he inspires me to be the best version of myself—not just for him, but for me and for everyone around me,” she says. “With him, I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and joy. Sometimes all it takes is a hug, a kiss, or even his smile to make everything in the world feel right again.”

In November 2024, Yanis decided to make things official. The couple, lovers of travel, were in talks to enjoy a self-care getaway to Paris. But a photo shoot is never too far away when you’re an Internet star. “He told me he had arranged a photoshoot and even hired someone to do my hair and makeup. Naturally, I assumed I was just getting ready for pictures, completely unaware that I was really preparing for one of the most unforgettable moments of my life,” she says.

Once she was ready, they went to a rooftop that overlooked the Eiffel Tower. There awaited a floral heart surrounded by candles and rose petals. He got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. And if that wasn’t magical enough, “my older sister, who I believed was vacationing in another country, walked out to join us. Yanis then handed me the most beautiful bouquet of over 1,000 roses.” The couple ended the night with a private boat ride and dinner along the Seine River. “It truly felt like stepping into a dream come to life.”

With so much detail put into that moment, it makes sense that together, the couple would go big for their wedding. Make that weddings. With her Ghanaian roots and his Cameroonian background, they decided to have a traditional ceremony on August 15, in addition to a white wedding on August 16. While the former honored their cultures, the latter, with a “dreamy and romantic” theme, celebrated their love, which, to Gina, is like a fairytale come to life. “From the very beginning, I wanted our guests to feel like they had stepped into the middle of a fairytale—because that’s exactly how I felt marrying Yanis. We didn’t want just a wedding day; we wanted an experience that reflected love, beauty, and the story we’ve been writing together.”

Both celebrations provided that and more, including stunning outfit changes, ethereal decor, and a robot at the reception. Because why not, you know?

It was the perfect way to begin the next chapter of their love story, one they have big plans for. “More than anything, we want to build a life that reflects love, unity, and purpose, and to use our journey to impact those around us,” says Gina. “As a young Black Gen Z couple, it’s important for us to show that true love and marriage are possible, and that with God, nothing is out of reach!”

See photos from Gina and Yanis’s back-to-back celebrations, and learn more about their love story, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planners: DM The Planner

Stylist: Style by Ruvero

Decor: Be Creative Decor

Makeup: Tia Codrington

Hair: MARIEGHOLD

Photography: Jema Studios

Videography: TNglobal Studios

Content Creators: Blissful Details by Aaliyah and Moments with Myra K.

Cake: Ana Parzych Cakes

