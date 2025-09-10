Bridal Bliss: 30 Breathtaking Photos From Lifestyle Influencer Gina B. And Yanis Nyantenji's Wedding Celebrations

JEMA STUDIOS

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Of all the ways to find love, Instagram Live is one of the more unorthodox methods. But it worked for influencer Gina B, albeit unexpectedly. Then again, the Gen Z content creator does have more than 130,000 Instagram followers, and more than (hold your hats) 740,000 followers on TikTok currently. But this was 2021.

“One evening, my best friend and I were live, answering questions and chatting with a few friends when someone unexpectedly added Yanis to the call,” she shares. “What started out as a casual group call quickly turned into hours of conversation that felt effortless and natural. There was something about the way we connected that night that felt different—almost destined.”

Afterward, he hopped in her DMs to get her phone number, and the two immediately began chatting until the sun came up and sleep beckoned. “From that very first FaceTime call, where we fell asleep on the phone, I felt a deep sense of comfort with him, and we’ve talked every day since then.”

A few months later, on Valentine’s Day, they became boyfriend and girlfriend, and ever since, they’ve been on a beautiful journey together “filled with love, growth, and faith.” It didn’t take long for Gina to realize she’d found her soulmate. “I knew Yanis was ‘the one’ because he inspires me to be the best version of myself—not just for him, but for me and for everyone around me,” she says. “With him, I feel an overwhelming sense of peace and joy. Sometimes all it takes is a hug, a kiss, or even his smile to make everything in the world feel right again.”

In November 2024, Yanis decided to make things official. The couple, lovers of travel, were in talks to enjoy a self-care getaway to Paris. But a photo shoot is never too far away when you’re an Internet star. “He told me he had arranged a photoshoot and even hired someone to do my hair and makeup. Naturally, I assumed I was just getting ready for pictures, completely unaware that I was really preparing for one of the most unforgettable moments of my life,” she says.

Once she was ready, they went to a rooftop that overlooked the Eiffel Tower. There awaited a floral heart surrounded by candles and rose petals. He got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage. And if that wasn’t magical enough, “my older sister, who I believed was vacationing in another country, walked out to join us. Yanis then handed me the most beautiful bouquet of over 1,000 roses.” The couple ended the night with a private boat ride and dinner along the Seine River. “It truly felt like stepping into a dream come to life.”

With so much detail put into that moment, it makes sense that together, the couple would go big for their wedding. Make that weddings. With her Ghanaian roots and his Cameroonian background, they decided to have a traditional ceremony on August 15, in addition to a white wedding on August 16. While the former honored their cultures, the latter, with a “dreamy and romantic” theme, celebrated their love, which, to Gina, is like a fairytale come to life. “From the very beginning, I wanted our guests to feel like they had stepped into the middle of a fairytale—because that’s exactly how I felt marrying Yanis. We didn’t want just a wedding day; we wanted an experience that reflected love, beauty, and the story we’ve been writing together.”

Both celebrations provided that and more, including stunning outfit changes, ethereal decor, and a robot at the reception. Because why not, you know?

It was the perfect way to begin the next chapter of their love story, one they have big plans for. “More than anything, we want to build a life that reflects love, unity, and purpose, and to use our journey to impact those around us,” says Gina. “As a young Black Gen Z couple, it’s important for us to show that true love and marriage are possible, and that with God, nothing is out of reach!”

See photos from Gina and Yanis’s back-to-back celebrations, and learn more about their love story, in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 A Traditional Bride “We’ve traveled together, nurtured our relationship with God, and built a bond stronger than I ever could have imagined,” says Gina of her relationship with Yanis. She’s pictured in a look from their traditional ceremony. “Looking back, what felt like a random online moment was really the beginning of God’s plan for us.” JEMA STUDIOS

02 02 The Man of the Hour “The deep blue cloth represents his culture, and it was such a powerful symbol of me embracing his traditions,” Gina says of the traditional Ndop fabric the couple wore, a nod to the groom’s Cameroonian heritage: “Specifically, his Bamileke roots.” JEMA STUDIOS

03 03 A First Look “Even while navigating long distance, our love continued to thrive. The excitement of planning our next trip, counting down the days until we could see each other, and finally being in each other’s arms made every moment feel magical. When we’re together, nothing else matters, time simply stands still.” JEMA STUDIOS

04 04 Locked in for Life “My favorite part of our Ghanaian and Cameroonian traditional ceremony was the blending of our two cultures,” Gina shares. The couple is pictured in Kente to honor her Ghanaian roots. “We were very intentional about showcasing and representing both equally—it was important for us that both families felt seen and celebrated.” JEMA STUDIOS

05 05 Beauty and Tradition “One moment I’ll never forget was when my dad asked me if he should accept the gifts and dowry Yanis had brought. In Ghanaian tradition, this symbolizes consent, and it’s something I’d envisioned since I was a little girl. Normally, the father asks three times, and you respond each time in our traditional language, Twi. But in our ceremony, my dad asked me four times. On the second time, I actually responded in French, which is spoken in Yanis’s family—and seeing the excitement on their faces made the moment even more special. My dad then asked me a few more times, and I affirmed in more exaggerated ways in line with tradition that yes, my parents should accept the gifts because I accept Yanis and cannot wait to marry him.” JEMA STUDIOS

06 06 Groom Goals “From the moment I met Yanis, my reality became better than my dreams. You know those moments when you’re lying in bed pretending to sleep, lost in daydreams? After meeting him, life itself felt like a dream—I didn’t need to imagine anymore. It felt as though every secret prayer and whispered wish had finally been answered,” says the bride of her newly minted husband. JEMA STUDIOS

07 07 Joy Overflow Adorned in Kente, full of glee, Yanis made a very big, very special entrance. JEMA STUDIOS

08 08 Traditional Customs Will the real bride-to-be please stand up!? Gina is pictured covering her face, part of a fun tradition to weed out the fake brides meant to with her bridal fan as she made her entrance. JEMA STUDIOS

09 09 A Perfect Match “Our traditional ceremony wasn’t just about customs; it was about weaving together two families, two cultures, and two legacies into one story,” says the bride. JEMA STUDIOS

10 10 A Bridal Robe If the looks she served during the ceremony weren’t enough, we loved this bridal robe Gina wore, made by brand Yaa Pormaa. JEMA STUDIOS

11 11 The Big Day Yanis is pictured with his groomsmen for the white wedding celebration on August 16, 2025. JEMA STUDIOS

12 12 The Bride’s Tribe Gina took her bridesmaids’ breath away when she made her entrance in her gown by Ghanaian fashion designer PISTIS Ghana. JEMA STUDIOS

13 13 Special Touches Gina is pictured with her mom, who helped her put on her stunning veil. JEMA STUDIOS

14 14 It’s Showtime Yanis made yet another joyous entrance, this time for the white wedding, as the ceremony began. JEMA STUDIOS

15 15 Tears of Happiness “It became our true ‘first look,’” Gina says of making her way down the aisle to her love. “Yanis had promised he wouldn’t cry, but the moment our eyes met, tears streamed down his face—and of course, I couldn’t hold mine back either.” JEMA STUDIOS

16 16 Here Comes the Bride “It was such a raw, beautiful moment of love,” the bride says of the emotions both parties were filled with as she made her memorable way in for the ceremony. JEMA STUDIOS

17 17 The Love Train A lot of commotion please, not only for Gina’s gown but also for this fantastic veil, which brought the best kind of drama to the ceremony. JEMA STUDIOS

18 18 A Powerful Prayer Gina says she won’t forget the way the couple’s officiant, a pastor, prayed over the couple. “It felt like the spiritual foundation of everything we had hoped for,” she shares. The lovebirds’ union was covered in “faith, blessings, and love.” JEMA STUDIOS

19 19 You May Now Kiss the Bride “Our ceremony took place outdoors in the afternoon, surrounded by the lush garden,” Gina Says. “I’ll never forget the way the sunlight shone through the umbrellas, softly illuminating the smiles on our loved ones’ faces—it truly felt like a dream unfolding in real time.” JEMA STUDIOS

20 20 When I Dip, You Dip, We Dip “Our guests cheering for us to kiss during the ceremony only added to the joy, making it feel as though the entire room was celebrating with us.” JEMA STUDIOS

21 21 A Dream Come True As a reminder, the theme for the couple’s celebration was “dreamy and romantic.” It certainly gave that and much more. JEMA STUDIOS

22 22 Married Life “What we’re looking forward to most about married life is simply being together,” she shares. “We’ve spent years traveling the world while navigating long distance, so finally having a place we can both call home feels incredibly special.” JEMA STUDIOS

23 23 The Venue “The venue played such a big role in bringing our vision to life,” Gina says of the “dreamy and romantic” theme. “It was actually the very first venue we toured. I remember driving there and feeling completely lost, thinking to myself, “Where are we even going?” But then, as soon as we pulled up, I was greeted by these tall iron gates, cascading fountains, and a long, winding paved road that felt like it was leading us into another world. When the road opened into a stunning garden, my heart stopped—I knew this was it.” JEMA STUDIOS

24 24 A Sweet Treat This towering beauty was made by Ana Parzych Cakes. JEMA STUDIOS

25 25 Style and Grace “We gave guests delicate paper umbrellas and fans, and it instantly transformed the atmosphere into something whimsical,” Gina recalls, as she’s captured holding her own (elegantly matching her look, of course). JEMA STUDIOS

26 26 Meet Mr. and Mrs. Nyantenji “For the reception, we wanted to create a moment of awe. Guests were welcomed through a magical tunnel filled with human-sized pictures of Yanis and me, almost like walking through the chapters of our love story, before the reception space was revealed. Inside, white and gold dominated the design, creating a regal and royal atmosphere that felt both timeless and elegant. It was romantic, enchanting, and exactly what I had always dreamed of,” she says. JEMA STUDIOS

27 27 Reception Memories “Dancing with my dad as his little girl turned bride was incredibly emotional, and then sharing our very first dance as husband and wife felt just as sacred,” she says. “Cutting into our dream cake was a sweet milestone, and the heartfelt speeches from our siblings reminded us how deeply loved and supported we are.” JEMA STUDIOS

28 28 A Second Look The couple changed into another gorgeous look to keep the reception fun going. That includes Gina’s embellished gown from House of Marvee. JEMA STUDIOS

29 29 The Details “Then, of course, came the celebration. One of the most unforgettable highlights was when a 9-foot LED robot made its grand entrance, carrying both the Cameroonian and Ghanaian flags. It towered over the crowd, lights flashing in sync with the music, and instantly electrified the room. Guests cheered and danced around it, and it became this larger-than-life symbol of our cultures coming together,” the bride recalls. “That moment, surrounded by music, dancing, and culture, captured everything our wedding represented: love, faith, joy, and two families coming together as one.” JEMA STUDIOS

30 30 Into Forever “We’re excited to grow together in faith, becoming one not only spiritually but also through the blending of our cultures—whether that’s cooking each other’s traditional foods, learning French and Twi, or continuing to explore new countries side by side.” JEMA STUDIOS

Vendors

Planners: DM The Planner

Stylist: Style by Ruvero

Decor: Be Creative Decor

Makeup: Tia Codrington

Hair: MARIEGHOLD

Photography: Jema Studios

Videography: TNglobal Studios

Content Creators: Blissful Details by Aaliyah and Moments with Myra K.

Cake: Ana Parzych Cakes